11 Best Ice Fishing Bibs: Compare & Save (2021)

The Eskimo Roughneck Bibs are an industry-leading option offering cozy warmth and a full suite of awesome angling-specific features geared towards passionate ice fishermen who spend a lot of days on the hard water each season!

Built with a duradry 600 denier polyester fabric shell featuring a 5k/5k waterproof/breathability rating and fully taped seams to ensure total water repellency, the Roughneck Bibs mean business when it comes to remaining dry and thermoregulated in the field. The materials utilized here exclude foul weather while effectively retaining the ability to breathe during higher energy pursuits – no small feat when it comes to water and wind protection of this level.

The Roughneck Bibs are Sherpa fleece-lined for some added warmth and insulation, but the brand does offer a comparably outfitted pair of ice fishing bibs (in both men’s and women’s sizing) with some more serious integrated insulation – the Keeper Bibs. Be sure to check them out if you like the integrated features of the Roughnecks but are concerned about the lack of potent insulating ability.

Designed with thigh pockets, a zippered chest pocket, and several external D-rings, the Roughneck’s feature a high degree of storage and organization potential for gear-intensive anglers who appreciate apparel that actively supports them in the field. Reinforced knees and ankles are also present for added integrity where you need it most, so the consistent kneeling and crouching a day of ice fishing entails won’t wear out these bibs.

Eskimo has also integrated some hand warming pockets on the chest of these bibs, so you’ll always have a place to stash your frozen fingers after handling fish and periods of exposure.

Adjustable suspenders and cuffs for personalizing the perfect fit as well as leg length make sizing the Roughnecks to your figure a piece of cake, so rest assured the brand has engineered a pair of bibs that can be adjusted just right here. The zippered front and leg cuffs furthermore enable easier layering, on and off action, and bathroom breaks in the field.

Perhaps most important of all, the brand’s Uplyft breathable flotation assistance and reflective accents tremendously enhance one’s safety on the ice. It’s important to be visible in the event of an emergency, and even more important to stay afloat in the event of a breakthrough, so be mindful of your on-ice safety while selecting your bibs.

All things considered, the Roughnecks are a rock-solid, feature-rich option of ice fishing bibs that are well worth the higher price point due to their on-the-water performance, inherent versatility, and expected lifespan.