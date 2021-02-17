11 Best Ice Fishing Bibs: Compare & Save (2021)

When you’re chasing fish out on the ice, owning quality gear that keeps you warm, dry, and shielded from the winter elements is imperative to having a good time. A pair of ice fishing bibs is a versatile tool that hits all the bases when it comes to remaining comfortable through any and all conditions.
Our list of the best ice fishing bibs has tracked down the top options for hard water anglers everywhere. Whether you’re seeking a minimalist shell for reliable snow and rain defense or a feature-rich, insulated pair of bibs with all the bells and whistles, there’s an option here for you!
1. Eskimo Roughneck BibsPrice: $308.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- duradry 600 denier polyester fabric featuring a 5k/5k waterproof/breathable rating
- Sherpa fleece-lined for added insulation
- Thigh pockets, chest pocket and external D-rings total to a high degree of storage/organization potential
- Front zippered design and zippered legs enables easier layering and bathroom breaks on the water
- Integrated hand warming pockets on the chest
- Fully taped seams ensure total water repellency
- Uplyft breathable flotation assistance and reflective accents for added safety on the ice
- Reinforced knees and ankles for added integrity where you need it most
- Adjustable suspenders and cuffs for personalizing the perfect fit as well as leg length
- Narrow back design does not provide as much weather coverage as some bibs
- No color selection
- Fairly expensive option
The Eskimo Roughneck Bibs are an industry-leading option offering cozy warmth and a full suite of awesome angling-specific features geared towards passionate ice fishermen who spend a lot of days on the hard water each season!
Built with a duradry 600 denier polyester fabric shell featuring a 5k/5k waterproof/breathability rating and fully taped seams to ensure total water repellency, the Roughneck Bibs mean business when it comes to remaining dry and thermoregulated in the field. The materials utilized here exclude foul weather while effectively retaining the ability to breathe during higher energy pursuits – no small feat when it comes to water and wind protection of this level.
The Roughneck Bibs are Sherpa fleece-lined for some added warmth and insulation, but the brand does offer a comparably outfitted pair of ice fishing bibs (in both men’s and women’s sizing) with some more serious integrated insulation – the Keeper Bibs. Be sure to check them out if you like the integrated features of the Roughnecks but are concerned about the lack of potent insulating ability.
Designed with thigh pockets, a zippered chest pocket, and several external D-rings, the Roughneck’s feature a high degree of storage and organization potential for gear-intensive anglers who appreciate apparel that actively supports them in the field. Reinforced knees and ankles are also present for added integrity where you need it most, so the consistent kneeling and crouching a day of ice fishing entails won’t wear out these bibs.
Eskimo has also integrated some hand warming pockets on the chest of these bibs, so you’ll always have a place to stash your frozen fingers after handling fish and periods of exposure.
Adjustable suspenders and cuffs for personalizing the perfect fit as well as leg length make sizing the Roughnecks to your figure a piece of cake, so rest assured the brand has engineered a pair of bibs that can be adjusted just right here. The zippered front and leg cuffs furthermore enable easier layering, on and off action, and bathroom breaks in the field.
Perhaps most important of all, the brand’s Uplyft breathable flotation assistance and reflective accents tremendously enhance one’s safety on the ice. It’s important to be visible in the event of an emergency, and even more important to stay afloat in the event of a breakthrough, so be mindful of your on-ice safety while selecting your bibs.
All things considered, the Roughnecks are a rock-solid, feature-rich option of ice fishing bibs that are well worth the higher price point due to their on-the-water performance, inherent versatility, and expected lifespan.
Find more Eskimo Roughneck Bibs information and reviews here.
2. Frabill I-3 Ice Fishing BibPrice: $145.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% Seam sealed 300 denier nylon taslan shell featuring 150g 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation
- Hand warmer pockets with tricot lining
- 500 denier nylon reinforced knees and integrated padding in the seat and knees
- Ice pick holsters, internal safety label, and drainage mesh for added safety on the ice
- Multiple cargo pockets and D-rings for storing and externally attaching your essential on-hand gear and tools
- Zipper vents for effective temperature regulation
- Full elastic shoulder straps with cam-lock buckles for personalizing your fit
- Full-length leg zippers
- 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective material
- Design of the front zipper makes it difficult to take bathroom breaks on the ice without pulling the bibs below your waist
- No color selection
- Fairly expensive option
The Frabill I-3 Ice Fishing Bib is a top-notch option from a reputable brand that’s offered at a surprisingly reasonable price point considering its quality of craftsmanship and feature-rich design.
Featuring a 100% seam-sealed, 300 denier nylon taslan shell for total weather-protection and 150g 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation, the I-3 Bibs are both a stonewall to wind and wetness, as well as nice and toasty on even the coldest of days. Handwarmer pockets with tricot lining are also integrated onto the chest so you always have a place to stow your hands after periods of exposure.
Because the brand has gone ahead and insulated these bibs so thoroughly, there are also built-in zipper vents for effective temperature regulation during periods of high exertion. After frantically running a hundred yards for a tip-up, you’ll appreciate the ability to effectively dump some heat!
500 denier nylon reinforced knees ensure the lower half of these bibs effectively resist puncture and abrasion while integrated padding in the seat and knees provides comfort and insulation while kneeling, crunching, and sitting. Simple, but underrated features that make all the difference on the hard water.
Multiple cargo pockets and D-rings for storing and externally attaching your essential on-hand gear and tools are present, so Frabill has made sure to set you up for success out there. These are the type of bibs you can develop a polished gear-system with – your forceps, nippers, and additional tools and gadgets all have a designated home here.
Full elastic shoulder straps with cam-lock buckles are furthermore present for personalizing your fit just the way you want it.
Last but certainly not least, the brand has included ice pick holsters (ice picks not included), an internal safety label, and drainage mesh for added safety on the ice.
Insulated, highly customizable on all fronts, and engineered with safety in mind, the I-3 Bibs are hands down one of the best value ice fishing bibs for your dollar!
Find more Frabill I-3 Ice Fishing Bib information and reviews here.
3. StrikerICE Hardwater BibPrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable 600D Endura Hydrapore shell features a 5k/5k waterproof/breathability rating
- 150g of Thermadex insulation for warmth without the added bulk
- 1680D Snakeskin reinforced panels and seat padding for added cold defense and integrity
- Integrated forcep dock and zinger for attaching your nippers on the chest panel
- Removable hand wipe towels built into the thighs for keeping your hands dry between fish
- Sureflote Technology can keep an average person afloat for up to 2 hours as an added safety measure
- Generous pocket space for gear storage and D-rings for additional external tool attachment
- Adjustable suspenders, inseam, and hook-and-loop bottom cuff for effectively personalizing your fit
- Reflective accents for enhanced visibility
- Wide sizing selection accomodates every shape and size angler
- Lacks hand warming pockets
- No color selection
- Expensive option
The StrikerICE Hardwater Bib is one of several high-quality ice fishing bib options from the brand that offers a particularly high degree of insulation and gear storage potential as well as some awesome angling-specific features.
Designed with a durable 600D Endura Hydrapore shell featuring a 5k/5k waterproof/breathability rating, the brand has gone all out in terms of integrity, weatherproofing, and interior climate control. Striker has furthermore gone ahead and utilized 150 grams of Thermadex insulation for some serious warmth without the added bulk of heavier, denser insulating materials.
1680D Snakeskin reinforced panels and seat padding are built into the bibs for added cold defense and integrity while kneeling and sitting – so the Hardwater Bibs are never not working hard for you. There are even removable hand wipe towels secured on snaps to the thighs so you always have a quick, on-hand method for drying your hands between fish.
An integrated forcep dock and zinger for attaching your nippers on the chest panel are present in addition to the generous array of pockets for gear and tool storage. Several D-rings for additional external tool attachment are also included.
A wide sizing selection conveniently accommodates every shape and size angler, while adjustable suspenders, inseam, and hook-and-loop bottom cuffs enable a precisely personalized fit.
Striker has also engineered the Hardwater Bibs with Sureflote Technology that can keep an average person afloat for up to two hours as an added safety measure in the daunting event of a break-through. The last thing you want during an emergency is to lack buoyancy, so this is a pivotal feature that should absolutely be considered when making your bib selection.
Find more StrikerICE Hardwater Bib information and reviews here.
4. StrikerICE Predator BibPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 320 Nylon Tussor shell utilizing durable Hydrapore material features a waterproof/breathability rating of 5k/5k
- 100 grams of Thermadex insulation keeps you effectively warm without the added bulk
- Removable hand wipe towels and integrated hand warming pockets help to retain dexterity while on the ice
- Thigh pockets, a zippered chest pocket and D-rings for externally attaching tools total to a nice degree of storage/organization potential
- 1680D Snakeskin Knee and seat reinforcement for extra integrity and insulation where you need it most
- Sureflote Technology keeps an average person afloat for up to 2 hours in the event of an emergency
- Adjustable inseam for effectively personalizing your fit
- Zipper venting system down the legs allows you to effectively dump heat when you break a sweat
- Magnetic storm flap closures
- Some anglers might not like the design of the snaps around the cuff as opposed to a zippered system
- Fairly expensive option
- No color selection
The StrikerICE Predator Bib is another impressively feature-rich, top-quality option of ice fishing bib intended for the serious hard water angler seeking total weather protection, toasty insulation, and long lifespan out of their gear.
Built with a 320 Nylon Tussor shell utilizing durable Hydrapore material featuring a waterproof/breathability rating of 5k/5k, these bibs are the real deal when it comes to enduring foul weather without overheating. 100 grams of Thermadex insulation (as opposed to the 150g, heavier insulated Hardwater Bibs previously listed) keeps you effectively warm without feeling overly cumbersome. An integrated zipper venting system down the legs furthermore allows you to effectively dump heat when you break a sweat during periods of higher activity.
Like the brand’s other top-performing bib models, 1680D Snakeskin Knee and seat reinforcement is built into the design for extra integrity and insulation in the most important zones. This makes kneeling and sitting much more comfortable, and the padding also keeps the chill from contact with the ice from penetrating up into your bones!
Thigh pockets, a zippered chest pocket, and D-rings for externally attaching tools total to a nice degree of storage and organization potential here, so you won’t be without ample on-your-person gear capacity. The best and most pivotal features in our opinion – removable hand wipe towels and integrated hand warming pockets help to retain dexterity while on the ice.
An adjustable inseam for effectively personalizing your fit is also included here so you can size these bibs just the way you want depending on your layering system, or whose wearing them!
Like the brand’s other bib options, the Predator’s are equipped with Sureflote Technology, able to keep the average person afloat for up to two hours in the event of an emergency.
Offering excellent ability to thermoregulate, total weather protection, and an inherently feature-rich design, the StrikerICE Predator Bibs are perhaps the most versatility applied bib option within our list!
Find more StrikerICE Predator Bib information and reviews here.
5. StrikerICE Trekker BibPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable Hydrapore shell features a waterproof/breathability rating of 5k/5k
- 60g of Thermadex insulation and a 210T interior lining provide lightweight, yet adequate warmth
- Zipper venting system allows you to dump heat when you work up a sweat
- Sureflote Technology keeps the average person afloat for up to 2 hours as an added safety measure
- Thigh pockets provide ample gear storage for stashing essential on-hand gear
- Integrated D-rings for externally attaching tools and gear
- Fast drain hems and reflective accents add even greater safety
- Adjustable suspensders and inseam for personalizing your fit
- Lacks padding in the knees and seat
- Fairly expensive option
- No color selection
The StrikerICE Trekker Bibs are in the words of the brand “the best option for early and late ice, as well as cold and windy tournament days on the boat.” These bibs are modestly insulated compared to Striker’s warmer bib options, equipped with just 60g of Thermadex insulation.
The level of insulation here makes these a wonderful pair of bibs for fair-weather days on the ice when you don’t want to overheat chasing down flags and pulling your sled. They might not be heavily insulated, but if you pair these bibs with a particularly warm base layer system they can absolutely be worn in some truly freezing conditions. Perhaps purchase a size up to leave room for extra layers when you need them if you want to maximize versatility in regards to temperature control here.
There’s even a zippered venting system so you can offload any extra heat you generate in there – the brand has hit all the bases when it comes to ensuring you find that Goldilocks sweet-spot!
The durable 600D endura Hydrapore shell features a waterproof/breathability rating of 5k/5k, so the Trekker Bibs are on par with the best of the best options when it comes to rain and wind exclusion.
Sureflote Technology is also built into the design here as an added safety feature – keeping the average person afloat for up to two hours in the event of a break-through. Fast drain hems and reflective accents go on to boost safety stats even further.
Thigh pockets provide ample gear storage for stashing essential on-hand gear while integrated D-rings for externally attaching tools are also present.
The Trekker Bib’s only real downfall is the lack of padding on the knees and seat for when you want to kneel or sit directly on the ice. The lack of insulation here probably means you’ll feel the chill of direct ice-contact after not too long, so make sure to pack yourself a seat when the temps are truly cold!
Find more StrikerICE Trekker Bib information and reviews here.
6. StrikerICE Climate BibPrice: $259.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable 320D Nylon Tussor shell and Hydrapore material feature a 5k/5k breathability rating
- Thermadex insulation is removable in order to adjust between 100 and 175 grams of insulation to precisely control temperature
- Integrated hand warmer pockets and hand wipe towels for maintaining your dexterity on the water
- Thigh pockets with magnetic closure, a chest pocket, and integrated D-rings total to a high degree of storage/organization potential
- 1680D snakeskin knee panels and seat padding add further integrity and enhance comfort while kneeling
- Sureflote Technology keeps an average person afloat for up to 2 hours in the event of an emergency
- Fast-drain hems and reflective accents for added safety
- Added crotch panel reinforcement
- Expensive option
- No integrated venting system, so be sure to asses which level of insulation is best for the day ahead
- Removing and reinstalling the Thermadex insulation can be a bit tedious - it simply takes a little practice
The StrikerICE Climate Bibs are the premium option offered by the brand sporting top of line construction materials, removable insulation, and a brilliantly feature-rich design.
Like Striker’s other ice fishing bibs, the Climates are built from a durable 320D Nylon Tussor shell and Hydrapore material featuring a 5k/5k breathability rating. Where this option sets itself apart is its ability to go from insulated, to super-insulated! The lightweight Thermadex insulation is removable in order to adjust between 100 and 175 grams, so you can precisely control the temperature rating here!
100 grams of Thermadex amounts to a darn toasty pair of bibs, but adding that extra 75 grams will make you nearly invincible to the fiercest of winter chill (with the proper base layers). This makes the Climates a stellar choice for essentially all conditions.
Equipped with hand warmer pockets and hand wipe towels for maintaining your dexterity on the water, an extensive array of pockets and external attachment points for gear, and 1680D snakeskin knee panels and seat padding for added integrity and insulating ability in your most vulnerable zones, these bibs are your one-stop shop when it comes to all the features you want out of your outerwear.
Fast-drain hems and reflective accents are included in the design for added safety on top of the brand’s integrated Sureflote Technology which ensures you remain buoyant in the event of submersion. You’re in good hands in regards to on-ice safety with these bad boys.
Tough as nails, exceptionally toasty, and decked out with almost all the practical ice-fishing features you ask for, the Climate Bibs are hands down one of the top-performing options available on the market for ice fishermen seeking the best of the best.
Find more StrikerICE Climate Bib information and reviews here.
7. StrikerICE Women’s Prism BibPrice: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 320D Nylon Tussor shell and durable lightweight Hydrapore material have a 5k/5k waterproof/breathability rating
- 150 grams of Thermadex insulation provides serious warmth during the coldest of conditions
- 680D snakeskin knee and seat padding add integrity and insulation where you need it most
- Drop-seat design enables easier bathroom breaks while out in the field
- Thigh pockets, a chest pocket, and D-rings for external tool attachment total to a high degree of storage and organization potential
- Sureflote Technology can keep an average person afloat for up to 2 hours in the event of an emergency
- Fast drain hems and reflective accents increase safety
- Low chest and back design does not provide as much coverage as some bibs
- No hand warming pockets present
- No color selection
Here’s a women’s-specific bib option that’s perfectly tailored to the avid female angler seeking top-quality outerwear for the hard water. The StrikerICE Women’s Prism Bib is heavily insulated, ultra-durable, and equipped with some stellar features for staying both comfortable and organized on the ice.
The Prisms utilize the same 320D Nylon Tussor shell and durable lightweight Hydrapore material as the brand’s other ice fishing bibs, featuring an impressive 5k/5k waterproof/breathability rating. 150 grams of Thermadex insulation provides a particularly high degree of warmth during the coldest of conditions – matching the same insulation specs as the brand’s Men’s Hardwater Bibs.
If you’re shopping for, or you yourself, are a female angler that struggles to stay warm no matter how mindful you layer up, these bibs are bound to be the game-changer when it comes to all-day comfort in the field. Say goodbye to midday shivers and hello to uninterrupted fishing!
680D Snakeskin knee and seat padding are also included in the design here for added integrity and insulation in your most prone areas, so go ahead and kneel and sit without feeling the chill of the ice!
Thigh pockets, a chest pocket, and D-rings for external tool attachment total to a high degree of storage and organization potential, so you should have a designated space for all your essential on-hand tools and gadgets.
Perhaps the most defining feature of these women’s-specific bibs, the drop-seat design enables easier bathroom breaks for the ladies while out in the field. We’ve got just one word for that pivotal feature – underrated!
Like Striker’s other ice fishing bibs, the Prism’s feature fast drain hems and reflective accents in addition to the brand’s Sureflote Technology for ensuring buoyancy and visibility in the event of a break-through.
Designed by women, for women, this bib option is a no-brainer for the passionate female anglers out there seeking form-flattering outerwear geared towards the ladies.
Find more StrikerICE Women's Prism Bib information and reviews here.
8. RefrigiWear PolarForce Warm Insulated Bib Overalls with Performance FlexPrice: $197.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Polyester microfiber shell with breathable, water-repellant, and wind-tight membrane for effectively excluding the elements
- 500 grams of insulating power paired with a heat reflective silver lining rates these bibs down to an impressive -40°F
- Integrated handwarming pockets for retaining your dexterity on the ice
- Performance-Flex system utilizes expanding, flexible ridges on the knees and side-waist for enhanced movement
- An inside zippered pocket and two chest pockets with waterproof zippers provide ample storage and organization ability
- Reinforcement patches cover the entire bottom of the pant legs for added integrity
- Features an above-knee leg-zipper for ensuring a snug, warm fit around your boots
- Wide sizing selection
- Complaints about quality control of the leg zippers
- The level of insulation here might make these bibs difficult to wear in temperatures much above freezing
- Lacks flotation assistance in the event of a break through
- No color selection
The RefrigiWear PolarForce Warm Insulated Bib Overalls with Performance Flex are the bibs you’re looking for if you brave especially frigid conditions but still need to stay light on your feet and highly mobile while on the ice!
Equipped with 500 grams of insulating power paired with a heat reflective silver lining, these bibs are rated down to an impressive -40°F. If you struggle to stay comfortably warm in the field, this is the solution you’ve been waiting for. Keep in mind that if temperatures are much above freezing, you’ll likely uncomfortably roast in these bibs.
Integrated hand-warming pockets are also included for retaining your dexterity on the ice, while above-knee leg-zippers ensure a snug, warm fit around your boots. RefrigiWear has not cut any corners when it comes to complete and total toastiness here.
Designed with a polyester microfiber shell with a breathable, water-repellent, and wind-tight membrane for effectively excluding the elements, you’ll remain bone-dry from sleet to sideways rain. There are some complaints about quality control of the leg zippers, so be sure to inspect them before outings you expect to be wet and wild.
The brand’s Performance-Flex system utilizes expanding, flexible ridges on the knees and side-waist for enhanced movement and overall mobility, so those anglers who hate feeling restricted by their outerwear will find a friend here. It’s a remarkably liberating bib option for the level of warmth it provides, effectively providing the best of both worlds.
While the Performance-Flex system keeps these bibs agile, reinforcement patches cover the entire bottom of the pant legs for some added integrity. RefrigiWear has built this piece of gear knowing you’re going to be hard on it, so you can plan on owning these bibs for many seasons.
When it comes to integrated storage, an inside zippered pocket and two chest pockets with waterproof zippers provide ample gear capacity and organization.
If you’re an ice fisherman or woman who just can’t seem to track down warm enough gear, the PolarForce Bib Overalls will redefine your expectations for extreme insulation.
Find more RefrigiWear PolarForce Warm Insulated Bib Overalls with Performance Flex information and reviews here.
9. RefrigiWear Iron-Tuff Insulated High Bib OverallsPrice: $122.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wind-tight, water repellent outershell with bonded seams ensures total weather resistance
- 11.25 ounce "RefrigiFill" insulation is rated for warmth warm down to -50°F
- Shell is effectively tear and abrasion resistant
- One back, and two insulated front pockets provide adequate gear storage
- Heel-reinforcement patches and brass rivets add further integrity to stress points
- High chest and back design for eliminating drafts and effectively sealing in your warmth
- Thigh-length zippers for easier layering and on and off action
- Excellent price point
- Does not offer the same level of water repellency as some nylon and polyester based bibs
- Lacks any kind of flotation assistance or buoyancy in the event of a break through
- Limited color selection
The RefrigiWear Iron-Tuff Insulated High Bib Overalls are a stellar minimalist option for ice fishermen and women seeking a truly ultra-warm bib option for enduring temperatures well below zero.
A wind-tight, water-repellent outer shell with bonded seams ensures total weather resistance while also featuring an impressive level of overall integrity. The Iron-Tuff Bibs are as the name implies, particularly abrasion and tear-resistant, so those anglers who are especially hard on their apparel will appreciate the ruggedness here. Heel-reinforcement patches and brass rivets are even included in the design to add further integrity to the stress points.
The 11.25 ounce RefrigiFill insulation utilized for boosting the warmth stats of these bibs is rated down to an astounding -50°F, so those in need of a COLD weather shell should absolutely be perking their ears. The high chest and back design is furthermore engineered to eliminate drafts and effectively seal in your warmth.
Thigh-length zippers are present for easier layering and on and off action, and can also be implemented as heat vents in the event you work up a sweat in there (trust us, you will!)
One back, and two insulated front pockets provide adequate gear storage for your on-hand essential items, but the Iron-Tuff Bibs otherwise fall short compared to the competition when it comes to storage and organization potential. If you pair this option with a feature-rich ice fishing jacket, however, you won’t notice the lack of pockets.
Whether or not you’re shopping on a tight budget, those seeking out the warmest of the warm bib options should take some time to consider the remarkable insulating ability of the Iron-Tuffs by RefrigiWear.
Find more RefrigiWear Iron-Tuff Insulated High Bib Overalls information and reviews here.
10. Simms Challenger Waterproof Fishing Bib OverallsPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% nylon, 2-layer Toray® Delfy fabric technology shell, and 50D 100% polyester lining is exceptionally waterproof, breathable, and durable
- Self-draining drop-in plier pocket and thigh pocket for keeping your essential tools on hand
- 100% fully taped seams and YKK water-resistant zippers ensure total weatherproofing
- Integrated handwarmer pockets on the chest
- Internal waist adjustment for personalizing the perfect fit
- Kill-switch attachment at the belt loop for added safety when running a boat
- Zippered cuffs for easier layering and on and off action
- Decent color selection including a camouflage aesthetic
- Lightweight bibs that do not offer any real insulation
- No padding in the knees or seat
- Expensive option
The Simms Challenger Waterproof Fishing Bib Overalls are a feature-rich, uninsulated option that will make a stellar choice for ice fishermen seeking a particularly lightweight fishing bib that promotes freedom of motion and high activity.
If you’re known to race your fishing buddies to every tip-up, or sometimes like throwing on your ice skates and ripping laps while waiting for flags, these uninsulated bibs will be your new best friend on the hard water. The Challenger Bibs are super versatile in their potential applications, offering total weather protection without weighing you down. Wear them on the ice, on the job site, offshore, or in the woods – these bad boys excel in any context that’s’ not freezing cold!
Built with a 100% nylon, 2-layer Toray® Delfy fabric technology shell, and a 50D 100% polyester liner, the Challengers are a complete stonewall to foul weather while remaining wonderfully breathable, as well as durable. They might not offer heavy-duty insulation, but they do however feature some toasty handwarmer pockets on the chest – a brilliant addition no matter the forecast.
A self-draining drop-in plier pocket and an additional pocket located on the thigh ensure you have the means to keep your most important tools and gear on hand. Simms is a renowned outfitter in the fishing world that’s well-practiced in the ways of functional gear storage.
Zippered cuffs for easier layering and on and off action as well as an internal waist adjustment accessed from the hand-warming pockets enable you to adjust the perfect personalized fit, so you get more than your money’s worth in regards to how these bibs feel on your person.
There is even a decent color selection including a camouflage aesthetic for those who want to match the look of the Challengers to their preferred aesthetic!
Find more Simms Challenger Waterproof Fishing Bib Overalls information and reviews here.
11. CLAM Edge Cold Weather BibPrice: $161.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 300D waterproof, windproof, and breathable shell
- 1000D Ballistic nylon knees are padded for extra integrity and insulation where you need it most
- Fleece lined hand warming pockets
- Thigh pockets and an integrated D-ring on the chest for external tool attachment provide ample storage for your essential on-hand items
- Two-way front zipper with magnetic storm flap ensures the elements stay out
- Two-way hip height leg zipper with magnetic storm flaps for easier layering and on and off action
- Adjustable inseam feature with storm gaiters
- 3M Scotchlite reflective accents boost visibility for added safety
- Excellent price point
- Operates as a shell and does not offer any real insulation - so buy a size up if you plan on strategically layering
- No float assistance in the event of a break through
- Fairly expensive option
The CLAM Edge Cold Weather Bib is a fantastic go-to option for ice fishermen seeking a feature-rich set of bibs without a high degree of insulation.
Sporting a 300D waterproof, windproof, and breathable shell and 1000D ballistic nylon, padded knees for extra integrity and insulation where you need it most, these are another rock-solid option of ice fishing bibs that will hold up for many seasons of use. Keep in mind that there is no integrated insulation here, so you’ll need to layer up accordingly if fishing in particularly cold conditions.
Although the Edge Cold Weather Bibs are not heavily insulated, they do include fleece-lined hand warming pockets for maintaining dexterity and keeping your hands dry on the ice.
Thigh pockets and an integrated D-ring on the chest for external tool attachment provide ample storage for your essential on-hand items, so you’ll never be without your most important tools and gear.
Perhaps best of all, a two-way hip-height leg zipper with magnetic storm flaps is built into the design for easier layering and on and off action, as well as effective heat venting if you need to! An adjustable inseam feature with storm gaiters is also present for customizing the fit to your preference and keeping your footwear nicely concealed.
These bibs do not offer any floatation assistance, but there is at least 3M Scotchlite reflective accents for boosting your visibility and therefore safety.
Affordable, comfortable, and built to last, it’s tough to beat the value of the Edge Cold Weather Bibs if you don’t require a particularly insulated outerwear option.
Find more CLAM Ice Armor Cold Weather Bib information and reviews here.
