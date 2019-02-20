9 Best Ice Fishing Accessories to Take On Your Next Trip

Whether or not you use a sled to haul all out all your gear onto the ice, utilizing a fishing backpack could be a great move. A well designed fishing backpack with a thoughtful schematic can be a seriously righteous companion no matter what style of fishing you’re into. Once you’ve set up your pack, it becomes your personal gear locker - your tackle, lunch, fishing accessories and bait all mindfully arranged into a compact, portable unit.

Here’s a killer backpack for bringing along a ton of gear. This pack by Wild River is built to accommodate for all your tackle and additional fishing equipment. There’s a large upper compartment containing removable dividers as well as a lower tray compartment that can store up to four large tackle trays.

Wild River offers this pack alone, or includes four #3600 style tackle trays for only an additional $10. The two larger pockets provide a large amount of storage capacity here - if space is what you’re looking for this is a great choice. In addition to the main backpack compartments, there’s a large array of external pockets and places to secure and mount fishing gear.

Between the exterior loops and mesh pockets there is plenty of space to customize where and how you want to mount your clippers, forceps and whatever else you might want to have on hand. The bottom of this pack is built flat and reinforced with base pads so the backpack can stand upright and remain dry when placed on wet or snowy ice. Furthermore, there’s a waterproof pouch deeper within the pack for tucking away your paper fishing license or water sensitive electronics.

This is a large, but mindfully compact work station that will go where you go. The materials used in the design, as well as the flat, waterproof backpack bottom, make this a winner for use ice fishing.

Even the strapping is built mindfully on this pack - it’s not the most superior feature of this pack by any means but the quality is certainly adequate for handling heavy loads comfortably. Padded shoulder straps and an added sternum strap assist with weight support when you really want to load this bad boy up. For a fishing backpack at this price this is a seriously versatile option with a lot of potential.

The Nomad LED Camo Pack also employs an LED light system into the design. The light runs on two AAA batteries and provides top-down illumination when things get dark so you can keep fishing! It’s a pretty cool innovation that makes a lot of sense for inclusion on a fishing backpack.

You also get a steel cable fishing zinger with this purchase for securing clippers or forceps to the exterior of the pack. A full coverage rain cover is also included with this pack so your gear will remain dry no matter the weather conditions.

If you have the funds to spring for an upgraded version of this pack, you’ll want to check out the Nomad XP LED Lighted Backpack with USB Charging System. It’s the ultimate version of this backpack series by Wild River that can charge your electronic devices directly from an incorporated power bank within the pack. It even comes with four separate power adapter tips (Apple lightening, Apple 30-pin and micro/mini USB) so you can power up your phone, camera, GPS or whatever else! The purchase also includes two tackle trays - no doubt a kick ass deal from Wild River.