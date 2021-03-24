The Best Lump Charcoal For Grilling Like A Pro

Made from pure, ultra-dense, 100% legally sourced South American hardwoods

Smooth and mild-smokey flavor is a wonderful flavor enhancer without being overpowering

Utilized hardwoods are up to 30% denser than oak or hickory resulting in longer burn times at hotter temperatures

High density of the utilized wood is rated for 4+ hours of cooking with open grills and 20+ hours in smokers!

All natural – made without fillers, chemicals, or scrap wood

Bag is waterproof, dustproof, and resealable with a zip-lock closure

Jealous Devil’s All Natural Hardwood Lump Charcoal is a fantastic go-to option for those seeking a long burning charcoal option that burns at an especially high temperature.

Made from pure, ultra-dense,100% legally sourced South American hardwoods, the brand has come up with a charcoal blend consisting of utilized hardwoods up to 30% denser than oak or hickory. Simply put, once you get cooking, this results in less charcoal, and more heat, so your 35-pound bag will go a long way!

The brand has even gone ahead and packaged this lump charcoal in a resealable, waterproof bag, so you can toss the remnants of your charcoal bed right back into the bag once they’re cooled off for reuse. While it’s easy enough to use a ziplock for leftover lump charcoal, we nonetheless find this to be an exceptionally underrated feature that will ensure you actually salvage and reuse your charcoal.

The source wood used here results in a smooth and mild-smokey aroma that’s reviewed as a wonderful flavor enhancer without being too overpowering. If you want to explore the flavor influence of utilizing lump charcoal vs. other fuel sources, you’ll taste the difference between cooking with charcoal briquettes with this one! That being said, the flavor profile remains fairly neutral, so you can absolutely add to the aroma and resulting food taste by mixing in your favorite hardwood chips or chunks.

It should be noted that this option although exceptionally dense, is noted for being a bit smoky, so if you’re seeking lump charcoal that burns particularly clean and sparkless, you may want to explore some other options.