15 Best Cheap Tents for Camping: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Meramac by ALPS Mountaineering is a great all-around tent for you and your camping partner. Although more expensive than most of the tents listed here, this tent by ALPS is the real deal for a more than fair cost.

With a base size of five feet by seven and a half feet, there should be plenty of legroom for people of all sizes. The center height is four feet, a good height for not generating too much wind resistance during intense weather without sacrificing too much headroom.

The total weight of the tent, fly and poles is eight pounds, so the Meramac is more of a car camping tent than a tent you would want to carry with you backpacking. This tent has two, “single zip” doors on either side which I think is an excellent feature for smaller size tents. It’s great to have the option of using either side of the tent for entry/exit; especially when you are sharing the space with a companion and don’t want to step all over each other.

The Meramac is crafted with a simple free-standing two-pole design, so there are not a hundred moving parts to erecting this little domed tent. The weatherproof fly coupled with the ridge pole creates a little awning over each door so you can enjoy a bit of coverage from the weather while you kick your boots off.

Other features the Meramac comes equipped with include mesh storage pockets, a gear loft, 8 inch steel stakes and guy ropes. The polyester fly with 1500 millimeter coating should ensure the tent holds up to UV exposure and stays taught.

For the cost, the Meramac is an excellent tent for the value that is both simple and built to last.