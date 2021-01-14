11 Best Kayak Storage Options: Which Is Right For You?

Seeking a simple and effective way to store your kayak or kayaks? Properly storing and maintaining one’s personal watercraft is pivotal to ensuring a long life span, not to mention a good storage system will reduce clutter – opening up garage, shed, or driveway space!
Whether you’re in the market for some grab-and-go kayak storage to be used during peak paddling season, or an up and out of the way long-term storage system for the off-season, our top list has tracked down the best tools and devices for storing your boats however makes sense for you!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Each set of hooks can support 100 pounds – total weight capacity of 200 pounds
- Securely stacks two kayaks or canoes vertically to preserve more floor space
- Self-standing rack is easy to erect, requires no install and can be easily moved around
- Steel arms are foam-coated in order to prevent scuffs and abrasions to your boat hull
- Includes easy to use nylon straps to further secure your boat(s)
- Versatile rack that’s compatible with a wide variety of kayaks, canoes, SUPs, and other gear and equipment
- Feet can be fastened to the ground for a more permanent installation
- Outdoor approved
The RAD Sportz Double Kayak Self Standing Storage Rack is a brilliant solution for kayakers seeking a simple and easy to implement storage rack that’s portable, versatile in its applications, and built to last!
Each set of hooks can support up to 100 pounds, so the rack features a total weight capacity of 200 pounds. If your kayaks are on the heavier side and are typically outfitted with additional gear that adds further weight, this is a great storage option to have on your radar. While there are many comparably designed kayak racks, an option such as this with a higher weight capacity will feel especially solid and reliable.
This rack is outdoors approved, so if you prefer to leave your boats in the driveway, or down at the dock or boathouse, this storage device won’t mind being out in the elements.
The steel arms are foam-coated in order to prevent scuffs and abrasions to your boat hull, while easy to use nylon straps for further securing your boat or boats are also included. The feet of this kayak rack can also be fastened to the ground if you want to really secure this storage system to the ground.
The free-standing design makes this a brilliant option for paddlers who may want to store their boats inside the garage during the offseason, and then outside once the weather improves. While permanently installed racks have their advantages, the ability to move your storage system is super convenient and underrated. With the RAD Sportz Double Kayak Rack, you get the best of both worlds!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Steel frame kayak rack with a max load capacity of 175 pounds
- Powder-coated finish is corrosion and rust-resistant, so this rack is outdoor approved
- UV-resistant hook covers prevent your boat hull from scratching or scuffing and effectively endure the elements
- Hooks are height adjustable in order to customize how you space each tier
- Feet can be fastened to the ground for a more permanent installation
- Easy to assemble and relocate as needed
- Hooks measure eight-feet apart, so this rack will not be compatible with particularly short boats
The Goplus Freestanding Kayak Rack is a brilliant option for kayakers seeking a simple and straightforward two-boat storage system that can be left outside without concern for environmental degradation.
Built with a powder-coated, rust-resistant finish and UV-resistant hook covers, this rack has been designed to handle the abuses of the elements. The steel frame has a max load capacity of 175 pounds, and is therefore able to support most kayak pairs without being overstrained.
The beauty of this style kayak rack is that it’s easily relocated around your garage or inside storage space, or moved around outside wherever you choose to set it up. The assembly is a piece of cake to complete on your own, and the hooks are even height adjustable in order to customize how you space out each tier.
The feet can furthermore be fastened to the ground if you choose to permanently (or temporarily) install this rack so it’s especially solid and secure.
This is a great storage rack for a wide variety of gear and equipment in addition to kayaks and canoes, so consider what else you could utilize this rack for. Just keep in mind that the hooks measure approximately eight-feet apart, so particularly short kayaks may not reach the supports.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Powder-coated stainless steel rack with dual tripod base can support four boats and up to 220 pounds
- Outdoor approved
- Foam covered rack sleeves protect your boat hull(s) from scratches and scuffs
- Base can be fastened to the floor for a more permanent install
- Four sets of storage racks enable you to store several boats or any variety of compatible gear making this a highly versatile option
The RaxGo Freestanding Kayak Rack is an easy and affordable solution for paddlers with multiple boats seeking a storage system that can effectively organize several vessels.
This option can accommodate up to four boats while only occupying a small footprint. The double-sided, two tier design is a brilliant use of space that will allow you to reclaim your garage, boathouse, or deck space if it’s currently littered with boats!
Foam covered rack sleeves protect your boat hull(s) from scratches and scuffs, while the base of this rack can be permanently fastened to the ground if you choose to (it might be wise if you’re stacking four boats on there!). RaxGo has not cut any corners on this one when it comes to designing an ergonomic and user-friendly storage system.
The four-rack design is furthermore a wonderful option for gear-intensive kayakers that might be interested in owning some extra coherent storage space for their paddles, PFDs, emergency equipment, and any number of other items. Your gear locker is a sacred space – so organize it effectively and treat it like one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Two-kayak rack with a max load capacity of 175 pounds
- Powder-coated steel frame and UV-resistant hook covers are outdoor approved to handle the abuses of the elements
- Padded hooks prevent your boat hull(s) from scratching and scuffing and are designed with some particularly awesome ergonomics for loading and unloading your boats
- Feet can be fastened to the ground for a more permanent installation, and tie-downs for more secure placement are also included
- Easy and intuitive to set up, and a piece of cake to rearrange or relocate
The 1006 RAD Sportz Deluxe Freestanding Heavy Duty Kayak Rack is another simple and straightforward, easy to assemble and utilize kayak rack option that’s offered at a particularly reasonable price point considering the ergonomics of the padded hooks.
The powder-coated steel frame and UV-resistant hook covers are outdoor approved to endure the abuses of the elements, so you can absolutely leave this rack outside for the duration of the season, or even year-round if you choose to. The feet can furthermore be fastened to the ground for a more permanent installation, and tie-downs for more secure placement are also included if you can count on battling high winds where you plan on storing your boat(s).
While this is an outdoor-approved option that can be set up and left outside, the design is exceedingly easy and intuitive to set up and break down, so keep in mind it’s a piece of cake to rearrange or relocate this rack if you choose to.
Perhaps best of all in our opinion, the shape of the padded kayak hooks are nice and open as well as ergonomically angled for easy placement and removal of your boat or boats. A simple feature yes, but it will absolutely be appreciated when you go to haul your boats back onto the rack after a long, and exhausting day on the water.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Wall-mounted indoor storage rack for up to four boats featuring a 400-pound max load capacity
- Heavy-duty steel construction with thick, durable felt padding to prevent abrasion and scuffing of your boat hulls
- Quick-release pins make it easy to instantly adjust each storage level to best fit your kayak’s shape and size (45 total mounting points)
- Versatile storage rack offering compatibility with a wide range of boats, gear, and equipment
The StoreYourBoard 4 Kayak Wall Mounted Storage Rack is a killer option for gear-intensive kayakers who own lots of boats and other cumbersome equipment that require some up and out of the way storage.
If your garage is heavily occupied by multiple kayaks, canoes, and SUPs along with an assortment of other gear, this handy wall-mounted rack will change your life. Featuring a 400-pound total weight capacity and customizable arms through the use of simple quick-release pins, you can set this rack up to accommodate a good portion of your gear locker!
It’s a highly versatile design that’s compatible with a wide spectrum of gear, tools, and equipment, so you can absolutely get creative with this option and make some serious changes in your garage or indoor storage space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Set of hooks for storage of a single kayak or canoe featuring a 100 to 125-pound max load capacity
- Powder-coated steel construction is indoor and outdoor approved
- Extends 21-inches from the wall
- Premium nylon-covered foam padded arms protect your boat hull from scrapes and scuffs
- Reinforced safety straps securely hold your boat in place in the event of high winds
- Offers versatile setup options due to the quick and easy installation that’s rapidly mounted or relocated
- Side holes are present for the inclusion of optional Suspenz Quick-Release Brackets
The Suspenz EZ Kayak Rack is about as simple and straightforward as it gets when it comes to wall-mounting a single kayak indoors or outside. If you simply need a storage solution that enables you to get your boat or boats off of the ground or garage floor, this is one of the best value and reliable options on the market.
Extending 21-inches from the wall, the Suspenz EZ Kayak Rack is a piece of cake to mount onto the side of your deck, shed, or boathouse, or alternatively, within your garage or inside storage space. The powder-coated steel construction is indoor and outdoor approved, so this rack won’t mind where you set it up.
Premium nylon-covered foam padded arms protect your boat hull from scrapes and scuffs while reinforced safety straps securely hold it in place in the event of high winds. Side holes are furthermore present for the optional inclusion of Suspenz Quick-Release Brackets.
Quick and easy to install and relocate, able to bear the weight of even the heaviest of kayaks, and built to last for many years of service indoors or out, this is a wonderfully versatile and well-engineered option that kayakers and outdoorsmen of all kinds will love owning!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Wall-mounted hooks for storage of a single kayak or canoe featuring a 100-pound weight capacity
- Powder-coated steel is approved for outdoor use
- Foam padded hooks prevent scratching and scuffing to the boat hull
- Super easy installation
- Highly affordable option
Let us introduce you to likely the best value affordable single kayak storage system worth buying. These Kayak Wall Hangers by RAD Sportz are super simple and intuitive to install, approved for use outdoors, and are offered at a a steal of a price point.
The overall ergonomics, aesthetics, and craftsmanship here is certainly not on par with the higher-end wall-mounted kayak hooks available on the market, but for those seeking a simple solution for getting narrow-bodied kayaks stored off the ground, this is a suitable go-to.
Featuring a 100-pound weight capacity, these hooks can handle particularly heavy boats and gear, but keep in mind the shape of the mostly closed U-hooks might limit what you can store on there. It’s a simple two-piece design that comes included with all of the available hardware for mounting, so installation is a total piece of cake.
Perfect for reclaiming some floor space in the garage, adding a storage rack (or racks) to your boathouse, and much more, this is an excellent value buy that you’re bound to get your money’s worth with no matter how you cut it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Two sets of storage hooks (four mounting two boats) featuring a 100-pound max load capacity each
- Powder-coated steel construction is outdoors approved
- EVA arm protectors are nicely padded to prevent scratching and abrasions to the boat hull
- 11-inch gap of the hooks enable storage of a wide variety of boats and other equipment
- Super easy to install and relocate
The Vahodegn Kayak Steel Storage Racks are a highly affordable, quick, and easy solution to getting your boats off of the ground and wall-mounted inside or out.
Offered as a set of four, you can mount two kayaks up to 100 pounds with these hanging hooks. The poweder-coated construction can handle the abuses of the elements if you choose to set these hooks up outside, while the integrated EVA arm protectors are nicely padded to prevent scratching and abrasions to the boat hull.
Best of all, the 11-inch gap of the hooks enable storage of a wide variety of boat hulls and other equipment, so you can do a lot more than just stash kayaks with this option!
Installation is simply a matter of finding a suitable place to secure the included hardware, so you can easily set these hanging hooks up wherever they can grab a solid hold.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Two-sided ceiling rack that can accommodate two kayaks and up to 150 pounds total
- Standard and extra-wide option available in order to comfortably fit virtually any kayak
- 18-inch clearance from the rack bar to the ceiling
- Versatile ceiling rack that can be used for storing a wide variety of gear, tools, and other items up and out of the way
- All of the necessary hardware is included for a quick and easy install
The StoreYourBoard 2 Kayak Ceiling Rack is a bare-bones, particularly simple approach to stashing one or two kayaks and or a variety of gear and tools up and off the ground within your garage or designated storage space.
This is a super simple two-sided ceiling rack that can accommodate two kayaks and up to 150 pounds total. There is a standard and extra-wide option available in order to effectively and safely fit essentially any style kayak, so be sure to check your boat’s dimensions and buy accordingly if you like this option.
Featuring an 18-inch clearance from the rack bar to the ceiling, you shouldn’t have any issue sliding even high-sided boats up there. This rack is furthermore a particularly awesome option for stashing all sorts of gear and equipment up and out of the way, so consider how else you might apply a tool such as this.
We find it to be a killer design for a single boat on one side, and paddles, safety gear, fishing poles, and PFD’s on the other! The beauty of this system is you can really get creative with it!
While this is a super easy to assemble and install option that’s perfect for storage areas lacking floor space, keep in mind that pulling your boats on and off this rack overhead will be a bit challenging on your own – especially if you need to get up on a ladder to safely reach the ceiling without overreaching. If you plan on utilizing this rack for solely off-season storage, then loading and unloading these boats twice a year is easy enough, but if you plan on utilizing this system throughout the year, then we don’t recommend this option unless you typically have a partner on hand to help!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Kayak hoist that secures your boat to the ceiling at the pull of a rope!
- Adjustable straps fit all kayaks widths and lengths and can support up to 60 pounds
- Center strap allows for perfect positioning to avoid awkward weight distribution
- Low profile enough to be tucked up above some model garage doors even when opened (see product images)
- Installation is made easy with all of the necessary hardware included
The StoreYourBoard Kayak Ceiling Storage Hoist is one of the best affordable kayak hoist options on the market that’s perfect for safely and affordably securing a single kayak tight to the ceiling of your garage or designated storage space.
This innovative storage device features adjustable straps that fit all kayak widths and lengths, but keep in mind the max load capacity here is just 60 pounds. If your boat is on the heavier side, or if you typically have it outfitted with paddling accessories that increase the total weight, then consider a more robust hoist option with a higher weight-bearing ability.
There is a convenient center strap included with this option that allows for perfect positioning in order to avoid awkward weight distribution while hoisting. This is a particularly awesome feature if you’re utilizing this storage device on your own without the help of a friend.
While the concept of this style storage device may seem a bit involved, the setup and installation is made easy with all of the necessary hardware included, so you won’t need to call on a handyman in order to get this bad boy operational.
Perhaps best of all, the design of this hoist pulls your kayak just about flush to the install-point, the top pulleys being the only thing between your boat and the ceiling. This detail enables you to really maximize your garage space without feeling cluttered by hanging boats, and is furthermore able to safely stash your boats above the tracks of some garage doors even when opened (see product images).
All in all, this is a brilliant kayak storage option for those seeking an indoor system that’s affordable, easy to use, and particularly space-saving. Those who paddle low weight kayaks looking to reclaim their garage space, boathouse, or barn will absolutely find a friend here!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Kayak hoist system for use with indoor ceilings up to 12 feet high and boats up to 125 pounds
- Durable kayak strapping can be detached from the integrated hooks in order to utilize the hooks on their own for hoisting a wide variety of gear/tools
- Safe locking mechanism prevents accidental release
- Super easy installation
- Impressively affordable price point
The RAD Sportz 1004 Kayak Hoist Garage Lift is a heavier duty option for ceiling storage of your kayak or kayaks that’s able to safely hoist up to 125 pounds while also offering exceedingly easy installation and operation.
This simple pulley system is designed to almost effortlessly secure your boat nice and tight to the ceiling of your garage, boathouse, or designated storage space. For the price point, it’s tough to beat this level of convenience and quality.
A safe locking mechanism ensures the strapping will never accidentally release, so you won’t have to worry about the long term storage of your boats through the off-season. Perhaps best of all, the strapping is furthermore removable from the integrated hooks, so you can utilize the hooks on their own to hang any number of things from tools to outdoor gear and equipment of all shapes and sizes!