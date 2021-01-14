11 Best Kayak Storage Options: Which Is Right For You?

Each set of hooks can support 100 pounds – total weight capacity of 200 pounds

Securely stacks two kayaks or canoes vertically to preserve more floor space

Self-standing rack is easy to erect, requires no install and can be easily moved around

Steel arms are foam-coated in order to prevent scuffs and abrasions to your boat hull

Includes easy to use nylon straps to further secure your boat(s)

Versatile rack that’s compatible with a wide variety of kayaks, canoes, SUPs, and other gear and equipment

Feet can be fastened to the ground for a more permanent installation

Outdoor approved

The RAD Sportz Double Kayak Self Standing Storage Rack is a brilliant solution for kayakers seeking a simple and easy to implement storage rack that’s portable, versatile in its applications, and built to last!

Each set of hooks can support up to 100 pounds, so the rack features a total weight capacity of 200 pounds. If your kayaks are on the heavier side and are typically outfitted with additional gear that adds further weight, this is a great storage option to have on your radar. While there are many comparably designed kayak racks, an option such as this with a higher weight capacity will feel especially solid and reliable.

This rack is outdoors approved, so if you prefer to leave your boats in the driveway, or down at the dock or boathouse, this storage device won’t mind being out in the elements.

The steel arms are foam-coated in order to prevent scuffs and abrasions to your boat hull, while easy to use nylon straps for further securing your boat or boats are also included. The feet of this kayak rack can also be fastened to the ground if you want to really secure this storage system to the ground.

The free-standing design makes this a brilliant option for paddlers who may want to store their boats inside the garage during the offseason, and then outside once the weather improves. While permanently installed racks have their advantages, the ability to move your storage system is super convenient and underrated. With the RAD Sportz Double Kayak Rack, you get the best of both worlds!