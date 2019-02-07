9 Best Dip Stations for Home Gyms: Compare & Save (2019)

Working out at home is a very popular thing to do for a variety of reasons, whether it be cost, convenience, time or a combination of three.
And if done correctly, dips can be an amazingly effective exercise as they build strength and definition in your triceps, chest, and shoulder. So what are the best dip machines for home gyms? We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular to help you make your decision. They are generally inexpensive and don’t take up much space. And most can be used for more than just dips.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $58.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $48.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $50.56 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $61.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $55.77 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $90.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Titan Fitness HD Dip StationPrice: $58.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The heavy duty steel frame is strong and durable, holding up to 750 pounds
- There are foam hand grips for added comfort and floor pads to prevent floor scratches and slipping
- Ideal for all kinds of dips, rows, leg swings, and more
- Some of the holes might not align to fit the screws correctly
- Some users had durability with the padded grips
- Some might have problems with assembly
TItan Fitness' HD Dip Station is a sturdy single piece design which will give you a killer workout while taking up minimal space.
While lightweight (19 pounds), the dip station is made of strong and durable steel with a powder coated black finish and can hold up to 750 pounds. Triceps and armpit dips as well as rows and leg swings are some of the major exercises you can perform on it. The foam handles provide comfort and the plastic feet prevent floor scratching and slipping.
Some assembly is required, but not much. When put together the station measures 39 inches high, 34.5 inches wide, 31.35 inches long with the handles being 23.5 inches apart from end to end (20 inches from the interior and 1.5 inches in diameter).
The Women's TItan Fitness Dip Station is two-piece construction and can hold up to 300 pounds.
Find more Titan Fitness HD Dip Station information and reviews here.
-
2. Fuel Pureformance Dip StationPrice: $48.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It has padded grips for extra comfort and help to prevent injury
- The angled grips help target key muscle groups like chest and triceps
- The sturdy steel construction and powder coat finish help with durability and style
- The maximum weight capacity is only 300 pounds
- There are only a few exercises that can be done on this station
- Some might have some trouble with the assembly
The Fuel Pureformance Dip Station is a reliable, effective piece of equipment at a really good price. This is the basic model (more on the others in a bit) and really helps you get a full upper body and core workout.
The highlight are the angled grips, which were made that way to target your chest and triceps for a better burn during your workout. The grips are also padded for extra comfort and to prevent strain and injury. You can also do a modified pull up, which helps build biceps and back. The open design will help you get more versatility during your workout.
Made of a sturdy steel construction, the dip station can hold up to 300 pounds. When assembled (yes, you'll have some putting together to do), it will measure 38.58 inches high, 29.92 inches deep, and 24.80 inches wide. It's also lightweight at about 16.5 pounds.
This description is for the base model, but you can also get the Deluxe ($55.07), which has gussets for added stability, and the Deluxe with Rings ($103.19), which allows to the ability to perform more exercises, like chest flyes. With the options and reason prices Fuel Pureformance makes some of the best dip stations for home gyms.
Browse all Fuel Pureformance Workout Accessories at Amazon.
Find more Fuel Pureformance Dip Station information and reviews here.
-
3. Ultimate Body Press Dip Bar Fitness StationPrice: $89.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The angled grips and asymetric frame target major muscle groups -- chest and triceps
- There are 2 widths you can adjust to for a proper fit to your body type
- Assembles easily with no tools; you can also fold it up after use for compact storage
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the stand wobbled a bit
- The weight capacity is 350 pounds
Versatility, functionality, and effectiveness is what you're getting with the Ultimate Body Press Dip Bar Fitness Station. Ideal for dips, body rows, knee raises, and more, the machine is sure to give a total body workout every time.
The angled grips and asymetric frame ensure a great workout for your chest and triceps during dips. The strong steel construction has a weight capacity of 350 pounds and is suitable for users up to 6 feet, 5 inches tall as it stands about 3 feet high. You can also adjust the width from either 21 inches or 22.5 inches (at the handles). Other features include paddled handles for a firm, comfortable grip, non-slip feet, and free online workouts.
Assembly and storage is super easy. There are no tools, just a color coordinated direction plan to follow. Then when you are done, you can simply collapse the station for compact storage, perhaps under your bed.
If you'd like, you can purchase Ultimate Body Press Dip Station Accessories to expand your workouts.
Find more Ultimate Body Press Dip Bar Fitness Station information and reviews here.
-
4. Black Mountain Heavy Duty Dip StationPrice: $50.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of durable steel and has a weight capacity of 3,000 pounds
- The soft foam ergonomic grips provide extra comfort and help alleviate strain
- It has 4 stabilizing pads designed to keep the station level on most surfaces
- Some had problems with assembly
- Some felt the feet stabilizers weren't very effective, making the station wobble a bit
- You can't adjust the width of the handle bars
If you're on the larger, heavy side, then this product from Black Mountain is one of the best dip stations for home gyms you'll find. It has been rated for up to 3,000 pounds. OK, none of us are 300 lbs, but you get the point -- it's strong as can be. That's because of the solid steel construction.
Great for dips, back rows, leg raises, and ab exercises, the BMP Heavy Duty Dip Station features foam padded handles for extra comfort and support and four stabilizing feet for added sturdiness during your workout.
It's easy to assemble and measures 41 inches high by 26 inches wide while weighing 26 pounds. Another plus -- it comes with Black Mountain's Lifetime Warranty.
Check out more Black Mountain Products Workout Accessories at Amazon for more options.
Find more Black Mountain Heavy Duty Dip Station information and reviews here.
-
5. Yaheetech Heavy Duty Dip StandPrice: $61.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra strong steel construction has a maximum weight capacity of 500 pounds
- Very long base bars with four rubber feet provide added stability
- Extra long handle bars and added height make this ideal for taller people
- A little heavier than most at 40 pounds
- The handles bars aren't padded, but rather knurled
- Some users had trouble with assembly
If you're looking for another durable station catered to taller people, then take a look at the Yaheetech Heavy Duty Dip Stand, which stands 53 inches high with 15.5 inch handles (in length). It's also very strong made of steel and has a weight capacity up to 500 pounds.
Instead of padded handles, this has knurled ones which supply a very solid grip. If you need padding, a pair of workout gloves will do the trick.
At the base, there are extra long legs (nearly 40 inches) with four rubber feet for added stability and floor protection. It also weighs close to 40 pounds, so this machine isn't going to move much, if at all. The width of the stand is 26 inches.
Find more Yaheetech Heavy Duty Dip Stand information and reviews here.
-
6. AmazonBasics Dip BarPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strong construction with a weight capacity of 661 pounds
- Has comfortable foam, slip-free handles and rubber feet to protect floors
- Designed to be used for multiple exercises for a total body workout
- Some users felt it was a little bulky
- Some might have trouble with assembly
- Some users felt the base wasn't very sturdy
If you're interested in getting a total body workout while going easy on your wallet, then AmazonBasics delivers one the best dip stations for home gyms on the market.
With a weight capacity of 660 pounds and solid steel construction, it is great for dips, knee raises, leg raises, back rows, and more. You can also get push-up rings or straps for a wider variety of exercises. The machine also has slip-free, foam handles for added comfort and rubber feet to protect your floors while providing a sturdy base.
The dimensions are 34.25 inches by 32.5 inches by 38.39 inches and requires some assembly (tools and instructions are included).
Find more AmazonBasics Dip Bar information and reviews here.
-
7. Lebert Fitness Equalizer Total Body StrengthenerPrice: $99.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The multi-purpose weight station is conducive to many exercises for a total body workout
- Stainless steel bars feature a durable solid foam grip and support up to 400 pounds
- Two-piece construction makes it easier to carry and store
- On the pricey side
- Probably not very effective for taller people as they are only 28 inches
- There are no protective rubber "feet" at the base
The most stylish set of dip bars on the list are probably also the most expensive, too. But they come highly recommended as they're solidly constructed and very versatile. That brings us to the Lebert Fitness Equalizer Total Body Strengthener.
Available in wide array of bright colors, the Equalizer is great for a total body workout as you can perform dips, push-ups, leg raises, and reverse pull-ups, to name a few. Made of durable stainless steel, the two-piece bars can hold up to 400 pounds and feature ergonomic padded handles, which help you get a better grip and cut down on stress and strain.
The Equalizer measures 28.5 inches high and 25 inches wide with each bar weighing 8 pounds. They are available in Green, Yellow, Rose Gold, and Pink. The Equalizer XL is 31 inches high by 25 inches wide and each bar weighs 9 pounds. Recommended for those users over 6 feet, 1 inch tall, the XL is available in Black and Chrome. All purchases include an instructional DVD.
Find more Lebert Fitness Equalizer Total Body Strengthener information and reviews here.
-
8. ProsourceFit Dip Stand StationPrice: $55.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The height can be adjusted between 31 and 35 inches and the width from 16.25 to 23.25 inches
- Ergonomic padded grips for extra comfort and less strain
- Powder coated iron bars are strong and durable, holding up to 400 pounds
- Some users found the bars shook when in use
- Some might find it on the heavy side (about 25 pounds)
- Some could have trouble with the assembly
The biggest appeal of the ProsourceFit Dip Stand Station is its ability to adjust in both height and width, maximizing your workout flexibility.
The height adjusts between 31 inches to 35 inches high and the width from 16.25 to 23.25 inches. This allows you to stagger heights and/or widths in order to get more variety. The main exercises you can perform are dips, leg and knee raises, push-ups, inverted rows, and more -- a total core workout. There are also soft, padded handles which provide comfort and help reduce strain and stress.
Made of durable powder coated steel construction, the dip station has a weight capacity of 400 pounds. And the rubber feet will help prevent slipping and provide a sturdy base. Three colors are available -- Black, Red (pictured) and Yellow.
Find more ProsourceFit Dip Stand Station information and reviews here.
-
9. CoreX Functional Fitness Parallette Dip StationPrice: $90.00Pros:
Cons:
- Durable steel construction and extra wide base bars allow 450 pound weight capacity
- Includes two removable spin handles with 24 inch strap for more variety
- Each bar has a unique three padded handle design for extra flexibility on exercises
- On the pricey side
- On the heavy side to carry for some-- each bars weighs 13 pounds (26 total)
- Some people prefer the one-piece dip station
While you're going to pay a little extra for the CoreX RipFit item, the fact they come with a unique design and useful extras, you'll see that it's one of the best dip stations for home gyms out there.
This particular machine comes with two CoreX removable spin handles with a 24 inch strap so you can do even more exercises on top of the dips, leg raises, knee raises, and rows. Each bar also has three padded handles, two on each part of the lower leg for push-ups and one in the center on the top for dips and others.
The bars are heavy, each weighing 13 pounds (26 total) and with a wider foot (21 inches), you'll be sure to keep steady on all your reps. The height is 34 inches (27.5 length) and the strong steel construction can hold up to 450 pounds.
Find more CoreX Functional Fitness Parallette Dip Station information and reviews here.
See also:
8 Best Jump Ropes for CrossFit
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.