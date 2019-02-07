9 Best Dip Stations for Home Gyms: Compare & Save (2019)

The Fuel Pureformance Dip Station is a reliable, effective piece of equipment at a really good price. This is the basic model (more on the others in a bit) and really helps you get a full upper body and core workout.

The highlight are the angled grips, which were made that way to target your chest and triceps for a better burn during your workout. The grips are also padded for extra comfort and to prevent strain and injury. You can also do a modified pull up, which helps build biceps and back. The open design will help you get more versatility during your workout.

Made of a sturdy steel construction, the dip station can hold up to 300 pounds. When assembled (yes, you'll have some putting together to do), it will measure 38.58 inches high, 29.92 inches deep, and 24.80 inches wide. It's also lightweight at about 16.5 pounds.

This description is for the base model, but you can also get the Deluxe ($55.07), which has gussets for added stability, and the Deluxe with Rings ($103.19), which allows to the ability to perform more exercises, like chest flyes. With the options and reason prices Fuel Pureformance makes some of the best dip stations for home gyms.

