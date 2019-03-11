Conor McGregor Arrested on Felony Robbery Charge in Miami Beach

UFC superstar Conor McGregorh has been arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after police say he smashed a fan’s cell phone when the man tried to take his picture outside of a hotel. McGregor was charged with felony strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief, according to Miami Dade County jail records. He was released after posting $12,500 bond.

McGregor was booked into jail at 7 p.m. According to the Miami Beach Police, the UFC fighter was approached by the victim outside of the Fontainebleau Hotel in the 440 block of Collins Avenue about 5 a.m. Monday. The fan tried to take a photo of McGregor with his phone. Police said McGregor then slapped the phone out of the man’s hand and stomped on it several times. He then picked up the smashed remains of the phone and walked away, according to the police report released by police. He was later arrested by Miami Beach Police. The hotel is home to the LIV nightclub.

Strong-arm robbery is a second-degree felony in Florida, which is punishable by up to 15 years in state prison. Criminal mischief with damage of $1,000 or more is a third-degree felony, which carries a potential sentence of up to 5 years in state prison. The victim said the phone was worth more $1,000.

MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies. Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided. pic.twitter.com/9HdkRWPnd8 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 12, 2019

McGregor posted bond four hours after his arrest and left the Miami Dade County Jail as photographers and reporters surrounded him. McGregor did not comment.

Conor McGreggor posts bond and is released from jail four hours after he was arrested ⁦@nbc6⁩ pic.twitter.com/wK081F2v2w — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) March 12, 2019

According to the Miami Herald, McGregor was not arrested at the scene, but detectives spent Monday investigating. The incident was caught on surveillance video, according to police. McGregor was tracked down by police after the investigation was completed and he was arrested at a Miami Beach home on North Venetian Drive.

McGregor’s Miami defense attorney, Samuel Rabin, told the Herald, is client, “was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

Police picked up Conor McGregor at this home on Venetian Dr in Miami Beach hours after an altercation at the Fontainebleau Hotel where they say he slapped a man’s phone out of his hand, stomped on it and confiscated it. The victim police say was trying to take a picture. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Vr9U33r8rt — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 11, 2019

McGregor, a 30-year-old native of Dublin, Ireland, is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. He is also a professional boxer. McGregor last fought in the UFC on October 6, losing to Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission in the fourth round. After the fight, a brawl broke out between the fighters and members of their two camps, resulting in suspensions for both fighters. McGregor is currently finishing his six-month ban.

McGregor Was Arrested in April 2018 After a Melee at UFC 223 in Brooklyn & Recently Completed Community Service in That Case, Something He Claimed Was ‘Humbling’

McGregor was also arrested in April 2018 in Brooklyn, New York, ahead of UFC 223, an event he was not set to take part in. McGregor smashed the windows of a bus carrying UFC fighters and staff and broke a window. Several fighters were injured in the melee. McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. He was also charged with menacing and reckless endangerment. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to five days of community service and ordered to take an anger management class.

According to the Boston Herald, McGregor just recently completed his community service to satisfy the conditions of his plea agreement in the Brooklyn case. McGregor performed his five days of service at two Brooklyn churches, according to his attorneys.

“He did full days at two organizations affiliated with churches in East New York and Brownsville. By all reports it was very positive and the people of the congregations appreciated his efforts,” attorney Bruce Maffeo told the newspaper on March 9. “It’s all good, God’s work. Which I’m sure will translate to his next time in the octagon.”

McGregor found his community service to be “humbling,” Pastor Clive Neil, of the Bedford Central Church in Brooklyn, told the New York Post in a story published on March 10, just hours before McGregor’s recent run-in with the law. McGregor took out the trash, mopped floors and polished brass handrails, according to the pastor.

“He kept on using that word — ‘humbling.’ He was doing physical work — vacuuming, mopping, moving boxes, moving supplies, putting out the garbage and so forth. He was quite patient in rubbing down the brass, polishing with spray and a cloth. He has enough strength in his muscles to do that,” Neil told The Post. “He told us that in Ireland, he’s known as ‘The Notorious.’ And when he came to Bed-Stuy, he recognized that this is the home of The Notorious B.I.G.”

A hearing on March 29 is scheduled to wrap up his court case in New York. He was not expected to be required to attend the hearing, but his arrest in Florida could change that. It is not clear whether being arrested on charges in Miami could disrupt the terms of his agreement with prosecutors in Brooklyn. Maffeo could not be immediately reached for comment by Heavy about the situation. McGregor was initially charged in Brooklyn with felony criminal mischief, a charge that could carry a potential prison sentence of up to seven years.

McGregor Has Been in Miami Beach With His Family Celebrating His Mother’s 60th Birthday

According to posts on Instagram, McGregor has been in Miami Beach with his family, including his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, his son, Conor Jr., and his mother, Margaret McGregor, who recently celebrated her 60th birthday.

McGregor rented out the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach to celebrate his mother’s birthday, according to his Instagram posts. “Happy birthday to the most glamorous Woman I will ever know. My mother, Margaret! I love you Ma ❤️,” the former UFC champ wrote on Instagram. In another post, he wrote, “My mother’s 60th birthday party at the Versace Mansion. My mother has long been a fan of this fine Italian silk. In fact we are fans of all the Italian fabrics. Thank you for gifting me this life my mother! I love you with all my soul ❤️”

READ NEXT: Meet Dee Devlin, Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend