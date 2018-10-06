Dee Devlin, Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The year 2008 was a very special one for Conor McGregor, he had his first competitive MMA fight but more importantly, it’s the year he had his first date with Dee Devlin. Despite their long-term relationship, McGregor has yet to propose to Devlin. In May 2017, Devlin gave birth to the couple’s first child, Conor Jack McGregor Jr. At the time of writing, in October 2018, Devlin is pregnant with her and McGregor’s second child.

On her Twitter bio, Devlin sends out a simple message, “Don’t forget to smile :).” Meanwhile, on her Instagram page, despite keeping a relatively low-profile, Devlin has amassed 1.5 million followers. Her latest post, which made references to McGregor’s new Proper Twelve whiskey brand and to her own pregnancy, amassed nearly 250,000 likes. Devlin wrote, “Congratulations babe! Our (growing) family is so proud of you. You work so hard at all that you do and your whiskey is no different. Looking forward to drinking some Proper Twelve with you in just a few more months.”

Here’s what you need to know about the number one Conor McGregor fan in the world:

1. McGregor Said Devlin, ‘Seemed Like a Good Girl…and I like Good Girls’

In a feature with VIP Magazine, McGregor described first meeting Devlin saying, “I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls.” During a separate 2017 interview on The Late Late Show, McGregor talked about the meeting saying, “We met at a friend’s party like way, way back and then the usual social media, a little bit of a like here, and a like there and then a message.” When asked about which social media platform the pair used, McGregor, said, “Bebo.”

Devlin then talked about her attraction to McGregor saying it was instant, “He’s very funny-he always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh. He was already training when I met him, so I really admired his dedication to that, too.” Devlin also said in the interview that she never felt second best to his training, saying that, “It’s just something that he does.” McGregor chimed in to say, “We still do a lot together. We’ve got a great relationship. It’s all good. She’s been living with me for a couple of years and it’s even better. Sometimes it’s tough but life is tough for everyone, and it will all be worth it in the end.”

McGregor says that he’s a romantic for putting his “body on the line for [his] woman!” While Devlin says, “I’ve never really thought about [McGregor getting hurt] before! When I first met him, though, he didn’t have cauliflower ears, and I remember thinking: “Oh God, what if he gets cauliflower ears, that would be terrible!” He has them now and I don’t remember him without them.”

2. Devlin Said in a 2015 Interview She ‘Always Knew He Would Be This Big’

In a 2015 interview, Devlin said that she “always knew he would be this big.” Devlin said that it was like “predicting the future” in knowing how successful McGregor would be. She added that the initial success and fame that befell McGregor became “surreal.” That surrealness was mentioned by McGregor in a 2015 interview he did with GQ Magazine when he said, “I have unemployed my girlfriend. She had a job working for a cardiologist and now she can hang out, put her feet up, buy all the things she wants, have a nice breakfast with you and me in the Four Seasons.”

3. McGregor Said in 2017 that Marriage Wasn’t on the Horizon for the Couple

Remember Bebo? @TheNotoriousMMA reveals it had a big part to play in his romance with Dee Devlin! #ConorMcGregor #LateLate #Notorious pic.twitter.com/7MNo933OJH — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 3, 2017

During his 2017 interview on The Late Late Show, McGregor was asked directly by host Ryan Tubridy if marriage was on the horizon for him and Devlin. McGregor said, “We just dropped a bloody bomb on a christening for the young boy. Let me chill for a minute, give me time. I’m still only 29.” The couple rented out an entire castle in Ireland for their son’s special day. He also talked about the story behind Devlin telling him he was about to become a father, “We were in the beach house in California and Dee came up to me and said, “I’m pregnant. That was it. The fight was done, the two belts were by my side. It was perfect.”

4. In 2017, McGregor & Devlin Fans Went Into Meltdown When Rita Ora Posted a Controversial Photo

The only major public in McGregor’s relationship with Devlin came in December 2017. At the British Fashion Awards in London, Ora posted a photo of her and McGregor together. She captioned the photo, “Date night.” Even McGregor’s sparring partner Artem Lobov chimed in the comments saying, “Sorry Rita, Burgers are nice but now when a man has steak at home.” A less-famous commenter wrote, “Seriously disrespectful to his partner and mother of his child.” Another person wrote, “Date night with a married man? This a common thing for you, isn’t it Hun.”

That same night, Ora posted a photo with Donatella Versace calling the designer, “My real date.” Later, for further clarification, Ora posted this photo with her then-boyfriend, Andrew Watt:

Coincidentally, less than 24 hours before McGregor was due to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ora announced that she had split from Watt.

5. Like McGregor, Devlin Is a Believer in the ‘Law of Attraction’ & ‘The Secret’

During the couple’s interview with VIP Magazine, Devlin talked about the couple’s belief in the Law of Attraction and The Secret. Devlin told the magazine, “He’s always said that it was for us and our future and that he’ll have us in the best of houses and the best of cars; I’ve always believed that! I always knew that this is where he would be. We believe in the Law of Attraction and we’ve always believed that he would make it to the UFC one day. Now that he has, he’s proved me right. I’ve always supported him, so I’m glad that it’s come to fruition for him, and for us, really. We’re going to make a living out of this now and it’s great! It makes me go a bit gooey inside when he says that he’s working hard for me.”

