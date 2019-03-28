15 Best Sports Gadgets: Your Ultimate List

Let’s stick with golf and talk about the Arccos Golf 360 Performance Tracking System, which uses sensors that attach to the grips of your clubs to analyze your game and other pertinent data.

A former winner of Golf Digest’s “Best Game Analyzer,” the system comes with 14 sensors — one for each club — and tracks every shot you take. You’ll know exactly how far you hit each club and the GPS will let you know your exact distance to any point. With the help of the sensors and its data tracking, you’ll know exactly what aspects of your game you need to work on.

There is a permanent battery that lasts up to five years and there is also a power-saving mode.

A free mobile app for both iOS and Android users as well as free access to Arccos Caddie is included with the purchase.