10 Best Midsize Golf Grips: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

10 Best Midsize Golf Grips: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
midsize golf grips

(Amazon)

Midsize golf grips are some of the more popular models for golfers. A little bit heavier than the standard size, they’re designed to offer comfort and performance while providing excellent shock absorption.

And if you’re an avid golfer, re-gripping your clubs is vital. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular midsize golf grips so you can get a better idea of which is the right grip for you. From the top brands like Golf Pride, Winn, Karma, and more, you’ll be sure to find a grip that suits your style.

What are the Best Midsize Golf Grips for 2019?

champkey rubber midsize golf grips
Champkey MCS Midsize Golf Grips
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • All-weather performance
  • Soft rubber construction
  • Available in multiple colors
Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
golf pride mcc plus4 midsize golf grips
Golf Pride MCC Plus4 Midsize Grips
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • All-weather control
  • Large lower hand
  • Popular with PGA pros
Price: $136.70 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
winn dri tac midsize golf grips
Winn Dri-Tac AVS Midsize Golf Grips
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Non-slip
  • All-weather performance
  • Prevents hand fatigue
Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
karma midsize golf grips
Karma Velour Midsize Golf Grip Kit
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Full grip kit included
  • Classic, effective grip pattern
  • Good value
Price: $25.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
crestwood midsize golf grips
Crestwood Multi-Compound Midsize Golf Grips
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Cotton thread technology
  • Comfortable rubber material
  • 9 stylish colors available
Price: $55.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
golf pride tour velocity midsize grips
Golf Pride Tour Velvet Midsize Grip Kit
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Full kit included
  • Popular with many PGA pros
  • Golf Pride brand
Price: $83.75 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
champkey stp golf grips
Champkey STP Midsize Golf Grips
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Extra tack grip
  • 100 percent money back guarantee
  • Stylish color designs available
Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
winn excel wrap midsize golf grips
Winn Excel Wrap Midsize Golf Grips
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Classic design
  • Very soft
  • Absorbs shock
Price: $85.63 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
karma super light golf grips
Karma Super Light Midsize Golf Grips
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Includes a full kit
  • Slip-resistant
  • Good value
Price: $46.24 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
saplize midsize golf grips
Saplize Midsize Golf Grip Bundle
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Full kit bundle
  • Stylish color scheme
  • Good value
Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Champkey MCS Midsize Golf Grips

    champkey rubber midsize golf grips
    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Fine Cotton Cord uses moisture-wicking cotton fibers making them suitable in all weather conditions
    • Electroplated top cover helps with durability and style
    • Made of a multi-compound soft rubber for excellent feel
    Cons:
    • The included tape has been difficult to apply for some
    • Some users felt the rubber quality wasn't as good as other brands
    • Solvent isn't included

    The MCS Midsize Grips from Champkey are made from a multi-compound rubber and comes in a pack of 13 (putter excluded). They are also available in 10 different color schemes.

    The upper half of the grip has cotton thread technology and the lower part is made of soft rubber for non-slip feel. They also feature moisture-wicking fibers making them suitable for play in all weather conditions. The electroplated top cover adds to the durability and style of the grip.

    Each grip is 10.5 inches in length with a weight of 65 grams with a core size of .600 inches,

    Find more Champkey MCS Midsize Golf Grips information and reviews here.

  2. 2. Golf Pride MCC Plus4 Midsize Grips

    golf pride mcc plus4 midsize golf grips
    Price: $136.70
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • The Brushed Cotton Cord is moisture-wicking and the rubber construction provides excellent grip in all conditions
    • Strategically placed surface texture provides maximum hand coverage
    • Uses 4 additional tape wraps on the lower hand for lighter grip pressure and less tension
    Cons:
    • Doesn't include grip tape or solvent
    • On the pricey side
    • Some might find them too bulky

    Some of the best hybrid midsize golf grips are the Golf Pride MCC Plus4 model, which have been used to win 2 major championships on the PGA Tour.

    One of the features is the larger lower hand with 4 extra wraps of tape for lighter grip pressure, less tension, and, ultimately, more power. Other highlights are the moisture-wicking cotton fibers and new softer rubber for a great feel and high-tack in all weather conditions and the maximum surface texture, which is strategically placed for better traction and full hand coverage. 

    The MCC Plus4 come in a bundle of 13 (all clubs except putter) and the Midsize weigh 66 grams each with a 60 round core.

    Find more Golf Pride MCC Plus4 Midsize Grips information and reviews here.

  3. 3. Winn Dri-Tac AVS Midsize Golf Grips

    winn dri tac midsize golf grips
    Price: $84.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Made of innovative polymer compounds that are slip-resistant in all weather conditions
    • Built for maximum comfort and minimum hand fatigue
    • The Dri-Tac series is Winn's most popular and has a tapered profile
    Cons:
    • Doesn't include grip tape or solvent
    • Only available in 1 color
    • Some might have a difficult time with the re-gripping process

    Winn uses some original and innovative technology in their Dri-Tac Series Grips, arguably the company’s most popular golf accessories

    Featuring WinnDry polymer material, the grips provide an anti-slip feel in all weather conditions, even on wet days. They are designed to absorb shock, keeping your hands comfortable and fatigue-free all round.

    Here are some of the Dri-Tac’s specs: each weighs 49 grams, has a .600 core size, a tapered shape, and moderate firmness. You can order them in a bundle of 9 or 13 grips. 

    Find more Winn Dri-Tac Midsize Golf Grips information and reviews here.

  4. 4. Karma Velour Midsize Golf Grip Kit

    karma midsize golf grips
    Price: $25.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • You'll receive 13 grips, 4 ounces of solvent, 13 strips of grip tape (2 inches wide), and a vise clamp
    • Made of a soft rubber compound that's comfortable and easy to clean
    • Features a proven and effective grip pattern
    Cons:
    • Some users weren't happy with grip tape performance
    • Some users might have trouble with the re-gripping process
    • Some users thought they weren't very effective in wet conditions

    If you’re looking for everything you need to re-grip full sets of golf clubs on your own at a good bargain, then check out the Karma Velour Midsize Golf Grip Kit.

    What you’ll get in the bundle is 13 grips, 13 strips of 2-inch wide grip tape, a 4 ounce bottle of grip solvent, a rubber vise clamp, and a set of instructions.

    They are made of a soft rubber compound which lends a comfortable feel with a proven, classic brick pattern. Available in 4 color schemes, as well as other sizes, each Midsize grip weighs 55 grams and has a .600 core size.

     

    Find more Karma Velour Midsize Golf Grip Kit information and reviews here.

  5. 5. Crestwood Multi-Compound Midsize Golf Grips

    crestwood midsize golf grips
    Price: $55.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • The multi-compound construction helps with comfort and shock absorption
    • Firmer grip with deep anti-slip lines
    • Cotton thread technology helps promote better grip in wet conditions
    Cons:
    • Full kit not included
    • Some users felt they had a somewhat rough texture
    • Some users felt they weren't as durable as other brands

    The stylish midsize golf grips from Crestgolf feature a multi-compound construction designed to provide a comfortable feel and absorb shock on every shot, whether you’re hitting drivers, irons, or hybrid golf clubs.

    A firmer grip with a tapered design, each features Cotton Thread technology that gives a better feel in all weather conditions, even wet ones. There are deeper anti-slip lines as well. 

    Each grip weighs about 70 grams and has a 60 round core size. They are available in 9 cool color schemes (Green is pictured here).

    Find more Crestwood Multi-Compound Midsize Golf Grips information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Golf Pride Tour Velvet Midsize Grip Kit

    golf pride tour velocity midsize grips
    Price: $83.75
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Innovative rubber-blend construction with non-slip surface
    • Designed to be suitable for use in all weather conditions
    • Kit includes grips, grip tape, grip solvent, and rubber vice clamp
    Cons:
    • On the pricey side
    • Some might find it difficult to re-grip clubs
    • Only 1 color available

    One of the most used Golf Pride grips by the PGA pros are the Tour Velvets, which have been part of over 600 worldwide victories in the past 10 years, including 60 in 2017 alone. 

    And this bundle includes everything you need to re-grip a whole set of clubs, sans the putter. With the 13 midsize grips, you’ll also get 13 strips of 2-inch double-sided grip tape, a 4 ounce bottle of solvent, and a rubber vise clamp.

    Some the Tour Velvet’s top features are the innovative rubber-blend compound construction with moisture-wicking materials and non-slip grip, all of which promote maximum comfort and playability in all conditions. 

    Each grip weighs approximately 53.5 grams and has a 60 round core size. 

    If you don’t need the entire set, you can also get Golf Pride Tour Velvet Midsize Grip singles

    Find more Golf Pride Tour Velvet Midsize Grip Kit information and reviews here.

  7. 7. Champkey STP Midsize Golf Grips

    champkey stp golf grips
    Price: $69.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • STP (Soft Tacky Polyeurothane) Technology has an excellent grip in all conditions
    • Cross-Shaped texture and "Dragon scales" provide a soft feel and consistent hand placement
    • The rubber inner tube is designed to give instant feedback
    Cons:
    • No solvent included
    • The tape included with grips have given users problems
    • Some users said getting these grips on a club is difficult

    The midsize golf grips from Champkey are highlighted by their STP (Soft Tacky Polyeurothane) technology, which is not only designed to provide a superior grasp in all weather conditions but to also alleviate pressure on the hands while helping to reduce fatigue.

    It also features an advanced surface texture thanks to the “cross-shape” on the back of the grip and the “Dragon scales” on the thumb area, both of which are to help get a better feel and a more consistent grip on every shot.

    Other cool highlights are the High Tech PU Leather construction, high UV protection, the rubber inner tube for immediate feedback.

    Each Midsize grip weighs 52 grams, is 10.5 inches in length, and has a .600 inch core size. You get 13 grips and 13 pieces of grip tape.

    Find more Champkey STP Midsize Golf Grips information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Winn Excel Wrap Midsize Golf Grips

    winn excel wrap midsize golf grips
    Price: $85.63
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • They are very cushioned, comfortable, and tacky
    • Grip is slightly thicker and has high shock absorption
    • Durably constructed for long-lasting use
    Cons:
    • On the pricey side
    • They don't come with grip tape or solvent
    • Probably not ideal for those who want a firmer grip

    Featuring a classic look, the Winn Excel Wrap Golf Grips are the company’s original wraps grips and remain very popular with golfers of all skill levels.

    Extra soft with high shock absorption whether you’re hitting your drivers, woods, or irons, the Excel Wraps are designed for long-lasting playability. With plenty of cushion and tack, comfort and performance is what these grips are all about.

    Each midsize grip weighs 43 grams and has a .600 inch core size. They are available in Black or Copper and in bundles of 9 or 13.

    Find more Winn Excel Wrap Midsize Golf Grips information and reviews here.

  9. 9. Karma Super Light Midsize Golf Grips

    karma super light golf grips
    Price: $46.24
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Lightweight design helps increase swingspeed
    • Multi-textured surface features anti-slip areas for the thumbs
    • Full kit includes grips, grip tape, solvent, vise clamp, and instructions
    Cons:
    • Might be too thin and light for some
    • The re-gripping process can be difficult
    • Some users felt they weren't very durable

    If you’re looking for midsize golf grips which help promote swing speed, then check out the Karma Super Light grips, which weigh just 44 grams. The core size is .600 inches.

    They feature a superior feel thanks to the multi-textured surface which provides slip-resistance areas for the hands and thumbs for an excellent grip.  

    In this bundle, you’ll receive 13 grips, 13 pieces of double-sided grip tape (2 inches), 4 ounces of grip solvent, a rubber vice clamp, and instructions.

    Find more Karma Super Light Midsize Golf Grips information and reviews here.

  10. 10. Saplize Midsize Golf Grip Bundle

    saplize midsize golf grips
    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Pointed logo design is made to help you with alignment
    • Has moisture-wicking materials to ensure a solid grip in all weather conditions
    • Includes 2-inch wide scrim-back tape
    Cons:
    • If you've never re-gripped your own clubs, it could be difficult
    • Some users felt the grip tape wasn't as good as other brands
    • Some might them too heavy at 70 grams

    The Saplize Midsize Golf Grips are designed for comfort and performance, featuring a unique pattern to assist in getting proper alignment on each shot.

    The upper part has a corded rubber make-up which contains strategically placed anti-slip areas, while the bottom is a soft rubber that offers excellent feedback. 

    The tapered design comes with a thick tape, while weighing 70 grams with a length of 10.5 inches and a .600 core size. 

    Find more Saplize Midsize Golf Grip Bundle information and reviews here.

Also See:

10 Best Women's Golf Clubs

9 Best Cheap Golf Drivers

10 Best Waterproof Golf Shoes

11 Best Carry Golf Bags

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , , ,