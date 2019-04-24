10 Best Midsize Golf Grips: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Midsize golf grips are some of the more popular models for golfers. A little bit heavier than the standard size, they’re designed to offer comfort and performance while providing excellent shock absorption.

And if you’re an avid golfer, re-gripping your clubs is vital. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular midsize golf grips so you can get a better idea of which is the right grip for you. From the top brands like Golf Pride, Winn, Karma, and more, you’ll be sure to find a grip that suits your style.