4 Best Hybrid Golf Clubs for Beginners (2018)

If you are new to golf, you might have experienced some difficulty hitting your fairway woods and low irons — mainly the 2 through 4 irons, and, perhaps, your 5. More and more players have turned to rescue and hybrid golf clubs to remedy that problem. And if you’re a beginner, it might be wise to start carrying one or two in your bag in place of those hard-to-hit lower irons.

Hybrids are just that — a mix between an iron and a fairway wood. They are designed to be easy to hit, featuring a club head similar to a wood, but with a face lie angle like an iron. Often referred to as utility clubs, the hybrid’s purpose is to help get easy launch and extra distance, while providing maximum forgiveness — all aspects of the game most beginners need for consistency and confidence. You can use rescue clubs in the fairway or in deeper rough.

So we’ve compiled a list below of the best hybrid golf clubs for beginners to help you make your decision.