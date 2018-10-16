11 Best Golf Club Sets for Beginners: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

More and more new golfers are hitting the course every day. And as you might be finding out, golf isn’t an easy — or inexpensive — sport.

If you are new to the game and want to find the best golf club sets for beginners, it might be wise to purchase a complete bundle rather than buy the equipment separately. Complete sets usually come with a driver, wood, hybrid, irons, pitching wedge and putter. And most of the time a bag to hold the clubs in. Considering you can usually find these full sets for under $300, that’s not a bad deal at all. These club sets are designed for the beginner — larger sweet spots on the driver and woods, high moment of inertia (MOI) on all clubs, easy-to-hit irons with oversized club faces. All things novice golfers need to improve their game.

So we’ve come up with a review of some of the highest-rated golf clubs sets to help you make your decision that much easier. Some of the top brands in the business are included, such as Callaway, Wilson, Pinemeadow, and Tour Edge, among others.