11 Best Golf Club Sets for Beginners: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

More and more new golfers are hitting the course every day. And as you might be finding out, golf isn’t an easy — or inexpensive — sport.
If you are new to the game and want to find the best golf club sets for beginners, it might be wise to purchase a complete bundle rather than buy the equipment separately. Complete sets usually come with a driver, wood, hybrid, irons, pitching wedge and putter. And most of the time a bag to hold the clubs in. Considering you can usually find these full sets for under $300, that’s not a bad deal at all. These club sets are designed for the beginner — larger sweet spots on the driver and woods, high moment of inertia (MOI) on all clubs, easy-to-hit irons with oversized club faces. All things novice golfers need to improve their game.
So we’ve come up with a review of some of the highest-rated golf clubs sets to help you make your decision that much easier. Some of the top brands in the business are included, such as Callaway, Wilson, Pinemeadow, and Tour Edge, among others.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $180.84 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $192.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $352.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $165.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $271.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $573.86 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $209.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $239.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $194.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Callaway Men’s Strata Complete Golf Club Set with BagPrice: $180.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set includes an oversized driver, hybrid club and putter
- Rain hood for the lightweight stand bag
- Separate insulated pocket for a water bottle
- Also available in 14-, 16- and 18-piece sets
- 12-piece set does not include a sand wedge
- 12-piece set does not include a 4-hybrid
- Some users have had club heads break off of shaft (rare instances)
This Strata Men’s Complete Set comes with 12 pieces — 9 clubs, 2 headcovers and 1 stand bag. The clubs included are a 460cc driver (with cover) with an enlarged sweet spot for extra forgiveness and distance; a 3-Wood; a 5-Hybrid, a 6-Iron through pitching wedge, and a mallet-style putter.
And at that price for a set of Callaway's, it’s an incredible bargain for the beginning golfer who just getting his feet wet on the course. The lightweight stand bag comes complete with 5 pockets and a comfortable dual strap. You can’t go wrong with the Callaway brand and the Stratas are certainly one of the best golf clubs sets for beginners.
If you need more clubs, the Strata also come in 14-club, 16-club, and 18-club sets.
Find more Callaway Men’s Strata Complete Golf Club Set with Bag information and reviews here.
-
Aspire X1 Men’s Complete Golf SetPrice: $192.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Titanium driver and a hybrid club
- Graphite shaft on woods and True Temper steel shafts on irons
- Lightweight stand bag with comfortable dual strap
- This particular set is for right-handed players only
- Clubs might not long enough for taller players (over 6-feet-1)
- Doesn't include a sand wedge
The Aspire X1 Complete Set has everything the beginning needs — a 460cc Titanium driver (10.5 degrees), Fairway Wood, 24 degree Hybrid club, 6-iron through pitching wedge, putter, stand bag, and 3 head covers.
The lighweight stand bag comes with a dual strap for easy carrying and transport, so you can focus on your golf game and not wasting your energy on lugging around a heavy bag. Aspire X1s are also perfect for the budget-minded player at under $200 for the complete set.
Find more Aspire X1 Men’s Complete Golf Set information and reviews here.
-
Tour Edge Reaction 3 Complete Set With BagPrice: $352.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large sweet spot on the driver for extra forgiveness
- Easy-to-hit 4-hybrid club
- Double-strap carrying system for easy course walking
- Some users thought the clubs were too short
- Pricier than other sets on this list
- Some users didn't like the putter
Highlighted by a lifetime warranty, the Tour Edge Reaction 3 set includes 15 total pieces — a driver, 3-wood, 4-hybrid, putter, 5 iron through pitching wedge, a stand bag and four head covers (driver, wood, hybrid and putter).
The 460cc titanium matrix driver has a high moment of inertia (MOI), which offers greater forgiveness for longer and more consistent shots off the tee. The forgiveness doesn’t stop with the driver. All the clubs are designed help you cut down on those rookie mistakes, including the stainless steel irons, which feature an undercut cavity for ultimate forgiveness and large sweet spots. While pricier than most on this list, the Tour Edge Reaction 3s are some of the best golf club sets for beginners.
Find more Tour Edge Reaction 3 Complete Set With Bag information and reviews here.
-
Wilson Golf Men’s 2017 Ultra Complete Package SetPrice: $165.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ergonomic bag with self-self activating stand
- Cavity back irons and 460cc driver
- Sleek club design with head covers for longer clubs
- Clubs might be too short for taller players
- Many beginners prefer a mallet-style putter; this has a heel-to-toe
- Doesn't include a sand wedge
Wilson’s 2017 Ultra Complete Set is highlighted by improved technology which focuses on getting more distance for beginners. The 460cc Titanium driver uses a low center of gravity and a huge sweet spot to maximize forgiveness and distance off the tee.
And the steel shaft irons feature perimeter weighting, which helps to keep your ball in the fairway even on missed hits. The set includes a driver, fairway wood, a hybrid, irons 6-9, pitching wedge, heel/toe putter, stand bag, and head covers for the driver, wood, and hybrid. Wilson has been a leader in complete golf club sets for years.
Find more Wilson Golf Men’s 2017 Ultra Complete Package Set information and reviews here.
-
Pinemeadow PRE Men’s 16-Piece Complete Golf SetPrice: $271.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a 4-iron and a 21 degree hybrid club
- 16 total pieces, including rain hood for stand bag
- Headcovers included for longer clubs
- There isn't a sand wedge included
- This is a set for right-handed players only
- Some taller users felt the clubs were too short
The Pinemeadow PRE Men’s Set comes complete with 16 total pieces at a bargain price. The set includes: a 10.5 degree titanium driver, a 15 degree 3 wood, a 21 degree 3 Hybrid, 4 through pitching wedge stainless steel irons, a pre-mallet putter, a dual strap stand bag, and head covers for the driver, wood, and hybrid.
The driver features a controlled launch graphite shaft and an oversized sweet spot, must-haves for beginners to maximize forgiveness and distance, even on off-center hits. The wood, hybrid and irons all have oversized club faces making them easy to hit with good launch, which will help keep you in the fairway and out of the hazards. Great value for a lot of quality equipment.
Find more Pinemeadow PRE Men’s 16-Piece Complete Golf Set information and reviews here.
-
Prosimmon Golf X9 V2 Golf Club Set & BagPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in regular or stiff shaft style
- Includes 3- and 4-hybrids with headcovers
- Designed for beginners with extra forgiveness on all clubs
- No sand wedge
- Clubs available only for right-handed players
- Some users felt the clubs were durably made
Prosimmon says it themselves: the X9 V2s are not for the advanced player, but for the beginner or average golfer who can’t hit every shot cleanly. The set comes with an oversized 460cc driver with an extra large sweet spot, a 15 degree fairway wood, two easy-to-hit hybrids (21 and 24 degrees), cavity back 5-iron through pitch wedge, and a 35-inch putter.
All of those clubs are designed to be extra forgiving for that player who is just getting started. You’re bound to have off-center hits, but Prosimmon’s large club heads and massive sweet spots will help keep those in the fairway. Also included are headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrids, a light weight 7-way top stand bag for easy carrying, and a rain hood to keep your clubs dry. Prosimmon might not be a household name, but the X9 V2s are some of the best golf club sets for beginners on the market.
Find more Prosimmon Golf X9 V2 Golf Club Set & Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cobra 2017 Golf Men’s Fly Z S Complete SetPrice: $573.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- E9 Zone Club Faces for increased ball speed and distance
- Includes a sand wedge and pitching wedge
- Available in 2 different sets — 7 or 12 club size
- Only available with a cart bag, so not as conducive to walking
- On the pricey side
- This set is for right-handed players only
Cobra is one of the top names in golf, so that means you’re going to pay more money for their quality and brand. The Cobra 2017 Men’s Fly Z S Complete Set are some of the best golf clubs for beginners and are available in 2 different sizes. Beginner set A has 7 clubs (driver, 5 wood, 5 hybrid, 7 iron, sand wedge, pitching wedge, and putter). The other set has 12 clubs (driver, 3 and 5 woods, 4 and 5 hybrids, 6 iron through pitching wedge, and putter). Both include sizable cart bags.
Whichever set you choose, you’re getting high quality clubs. The driver has a large club face with a big sweet spot and Cobra E9 Zone Face will help you get extra distance, even on off-center hits. The irons and wedges have cavity backs for a low center of gravity, which will help get launch and extra forgiveness.
Find more Cobra Max Men’s Complete Golf Set information and reviews here.
-
Precise M5 Men’s Complete Golf Clubs Package SetPrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra tall (1 inch longer) available in right-handed clubs
- True Temper steel shafts on irons
- Comes with an easy-to-carry dual strap stand bag
- Doesn’t include a sand wedge
- Includes only 1 hybrid club
- Taller players might find the clubs too short
The Precise M5s Golf Set is full of easy-to-hit clubs, including a 460cc titanium driver, a 15 degree fairway wood, a 21 degree hybrid, and a 5-iron through pitching wedge, which feature True Temper stainless steel shafts.
Thanks to the oversized club heads and offset will help reduce the chances of those off-center hits from taking off into the woods. They’re designed to be forgiving for the beginning or intermediate golfer. The Precise M5s are certainly a good starter set and complete with headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid, and a light, dual-strap bag that’s easy to carry around the course.
Find more Precise M5 Men’s Complete Golf Clubs Package Set information and reviews here.
-
Wilson 2017 Men’s Profile XD Golf Complete SetPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with 10 clubs, including a sand wedge
- Irons have perimeter weighting for larger sweet spot
- Improved technology from previous versions
- Some users felt the headcovers were too small and poorly made
- Cart bag only; not a stand bag
- Some users prefer mallet putters, this comes with a heel/toe putter
Wilson’s second entry to this list is also a set from 2017 — the Profile XDs. The set comes with all the clubs and add-ons a new golfer needs to get started. And with Wilson name attached, you know you’ll be getting some of the best golf club sets for beginners available today.
The set features the following clubs: a forged Titanium composite 460cc driver, 5-wood, 5-hybrid, stainless steel irons, pitching and sand wedges, and a heel/toe weighting putter. The driver is very forgiving with power weighting technology and the irons feature perimeter weighting for more forgiveness. You’ll also receive a cart bag and headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid.
Find more Wilson 2017 Men’s Profile XD Golf Complete Set information and reviews here.
-
Palm Springs Golf Visa Men’s +1 Inch Tall Club Set & Stand BagPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shafts are 1 inch longer; designed for taller players
- Two hybrids — 18 and 21 degree
- Cavity back designed irons for more forgiveness
- Not suited for the more experienced player
- Some users felt the clubs weren't made of the highest quality
- Not for shorter players
The Palm Springs Visa Golf Club Set has a specific player in mind: tall, new to the game, and on a budget. The club shafts are an inch longer than standard, which is great for those over 6-feet-2. So if you are bigger than the average guy and a beginning golfer, these could be what you need.
Featuring a 460cc driver, a 15 degree fairway wood, and 18 and 21 degree hybrids, your longer clubs are all designed to offer large, easy-to-hit sweet spots for extra forgiveness. The 6 steel-shafted irons — 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and pitching wedge — have a cavity back design so you’ll get a higher moment of inertia and lower center of gravity. That will lead to easier launch and more consistent and controlled shots. Also included are a light stand bag and headcovers for the driver, woods, and hybrids. And all for $190. That’s tough to beat.
Find more Palm Springs Golf Visa Men’s +1 Inch Tall Club Set & Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
Top Flite XL Complete Golf Club Set 2018Price: $194.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes easy-to-hit driver, hybrid, and irons
- 6-way top bag with full-length dividers
- Available in 2 different colors — Black and Red
- Doesn’t include a sand wedge
- Not available in steel shafts; graphite only
- These are for right-handed players only
The Top Flite XL Complete Golf Club Set packs a ton of quality equipment into one affordable package — just what the beginner needs. The set comes with a total of 10 clubs — an oversized 460cc driver, 3 wood, easy-to-hit 4 and 5 hybrids, cavity back irons and pitching wedge for easy launch and forgiveness, and a mallet-style putter. Protective head covers are included for the driver and wood.
The bag is a lightweight stand bag, which weighs just 4 pounds. It is featured by a 6-way top with full-length dividers, so your clubs will stay protected when carrying it on the course. The bag also has soft, comfortable dual straps for easy transport. As for storage, it has 5 pockets (large garment, ball pocket, and one for valuables) an umbrella holder.
Find more Top Flite XL Complete Golf Club Set 2018 information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.