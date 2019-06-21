8 Best FootJoy Golf Shoes for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

When it comes to the most important golf accessories, shoes have to be near the top of the list. If your feet aren’t comfortable, it’s going to be a long day on the course. And FootJoy golf shoes are widely considered to be some of the top ones on the market today.

So we’ve come up with a list below of some of FJ’s most popular models to help you narrow down your choice. You’ll find all sorts of shoes, including those that are waterproof, classic styles, and both spiked and spikeless pairs. Keep reading to see which FootJoy golf shoes are the right ones for you.