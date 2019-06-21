8 Best FootJoy Golf Shoes for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

When it comes to the most important golf accessories, shoes have to be near the top of the list. If your feet aren’t comfortable, it’s going to be a long day on the course. And FootJoy golf shoes are widely considered to be some of the top ones on the market today.
So we’ve come up with a list below of some of FJ’s most popular models to help you narrow down your choice. You’ll find all sorts of shoes, including those that are waterproof, classic styles, and both spiked and spikeless pairs. Keep reading to see which FootJoy golf shoes are the right ones for you.
-
1. FootJoy Freestyle 2.0 Golf Shoe
Cons:
- FootJoy's Revolutionary Outsole Grip System (FROGS) is great for traction and mobility
- LoPro 2 Last provides a full rounded toe area for maximum comfort
- InnerSok system offers excellent heel support and comfort
- Some felt they ran a little large
- The flashy color scheme and design might not be for everyone
- All size and color combinations might not be available
The highlight of the FootJoy FreeStyle 2.0 is that they are waterproof golf shoes, making them ideal for rainy and wet conditions.
They feature a wide range of FJ technology, including the InnerSok system offers which provides ample heel support thanks to the achilles pad and the Tongue-Lok instep grip is slip-resistant to you stay secure. In addition, FootJoy’s Revolutionary Outsole Grip System — or F.R.O.G.S. — provides excellent traction and complete mobility, while the Pulsar cleats are green-friendly, yet also help with traction on all shots.
The LoPro 2 Last offers a full-rounded toe area for extra comfort and the lightweight performance mesh upper is both breathable and durable. The stylish shoes are available in 3 colors schemes — Charcoal/White (pictured), Blue/Yellow, and Black.
Find more FootJoy Freestyle 2.0 Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
-
2. FootJoy Originals Golf Shoes
Cons:
- EVA (ethyl vinyl acetate) Fit-Beds provide lightweight cushioning for maximum comfort
- Synthetic upper offers 1 year waterproofing and breathability
- DuraMax rubber outsole provides excellent traction and durability
- Some users thought the shoes ran narrow
- Some might prefer a more modern style
- A little on the pricey side
If you want that traditional look coupled with high performance, then the FJ Orginals might be the right FootJoy golf shoes for you.
Some of the top features of this shoe are the rounded toe, full forefoot, and standard instep and heel; the lightweight EVA (ethyl vinyl acetate) Fit-Beds that provide maximum underfoot cushioning for comfort; and the synthetic upper that has 1-year waterproofing and extra breathability.
The DuraMax rubber outsole provides excellent traction on all shots in all turf conditions. The shoe, which is available in White/Brown (pictured), Black, and White, has removable spikes.
Find more FootJoy Originals Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
3. FootJoy Fury Golf Shoes
Cons:
- OrthoLite Impressions FitBed creates a custom fit to your foot for maximum comfort and security
- External FlexGrid MLC cage system offers excellent support and control throughout your swing
- FootJoy has a 100 percent waterproof 2-year warranty
- Very expensive
- The shoe runs a little big -- about 1/2 size
- All size and color combinations might not be available
Comfortable, high performance, and durable are three ways to describe The FootJoy Fury Golf Shoes, which come with a 2-year waterproof warranty and feature the TruFit system. Also, the upper is constructed of full grain leather and with mesh for added breathability.
Popular with a number of pros on the PGA Tour, the Fury shoes feature some of FJ’s best technology for one of their most popular all-around models. Comfort is ensured by the OrthoLite Impressions FitBed, which is comprised of two densities of foam, that’s designed to take an impression of your foot to get a custom, snug fit.
Other key highlights are the soft and stretchy Inner Fit Sleeve that provides a secure fit and control, the external FlexGrid MLC cage system provides foot support on all shots from all your golf clubs, and the Laser Plus Last which has a larger toe area, a slightly narrow heel, and a comfortable thicker insole.
The stylish shoe has a D3 Outsole for excellent traction and are designed to reduce foot fatigue when walking the course.
Find more FootJoy Fury Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
4. FootJoy Flex Golf Shoes
Cons:
- Lightweight performance mesh provides maximum breathability and comfort
- Soft EVA midsole provides extra underfoot cushioning and stability
- Versa-Trax outsole is designed to provide traction on and off the course on all turf types
- These spikeless models might not give you as much traction as traditional spiked shoes
- These aren't waterproof
- FootJoy shoes tend to run big
If you’re in the market for a pair of spikeless footwear of FootJoy golf shoes, the new Flex models could be exactly what you’re looking for as they offer functionality and versatility. The Versa-Trax outsole is designed to provide excellent on course traction in all turf situations, but also the ability to wear them off the course as they’re spikeless.
- Other top features include the lightweight performance mesh upper for maximum breathability, the soft EVA midsole for better underfoot cushioning, comfort, and stability, and the Laser Sport Fit, which gives you a full-rounded toe area, with a standard fit in the forefoot and instep, as well as a narrower heel.
The shoe is available in three colors — Black (pictured), Navy, and White/Grey.
Find more FootJoy Flex Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
5. FootJoy Freestyle Saddle Boa Golf Shoes
Cons:
- Boa Closure System provides extra comfort and stability as it's designed to give you a custom fit
- InnerSok provides extra cushioning in the heel and the shock absorbing Fitbed with HeelLok is slip-resistant
- F.R.O.G.S. (FootJoy's Revolutionary Outsole Grip System) outsole has SoftMax molded rubber for more stability
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
- On the pricey side
- Older model so quantities might be limited
One of FootJoy’s original and most popular models is the Freestyle Cleated Saddle Boa golf shoe, which feature a wide array of FJ’s innovative technology to produce a highly functional, comfortable, and stable shoe.
Some of the shoes top features include a strong synthetic waterproof upper; lightweight performance mesh for added breathability; the Boa Closure System which takes comfort, custom fitting, and stability to another level; the non-slip Tongue-Lok instep grip; the InnerSok which provides extra support and cushioning in the heel; and the Xtra-Thick shock-absorbing Fitbed with HeelLok that is slip-resistant so you’ll get the support you need on all your shots.
Also, the Freestyle Saddle Boas have FJ’s F.R.O.G.S. (FootJoy’s Revolutionary Outsole Grip System) which has SoftMax molded rubber for stability and comfort all-round long. The pulsar cleats will give you excellent traction and are easy to take on and off.
Find more FootJoy Freestyle Saddle Boa Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
6. FootJoy D.N.A. Helix Boa Golf Shoes
Cons:
- Boa Technology dial on the back of the heel is designed to provide a custom, stable fit
- The lightweight cushioned Fine Tuned Foam (FTF) fit-bed provides added comfort and heel support
- Made of ChromoSkin leather by Pittards is lightweight, yet durable and fully waterproof
- Might be a little too much for those who just want a basic shoe
- On the pricey side
- Only 1 color available
The innovative Boa Closure System, which is designed to give you an ideal custom fit, highlight the DNA Helix FootJoy golf shoes, but there are plenty more features to make these some of the more popular models for players.
The Boa fit technology is a dial built into the heel of the shoe which you can turn to get a precise, custom fit for maximum comfort and stability on all shots.
The shoes are made of ChromoSkin leather, developed by Pittards, is a lightweight, yet durable material that is 100 percent waterproof. The NitroThin 3.0 TPU outsole has Pulsar Cleats by Softspikes and delivers a low profile.
Other highlights include the TourSpec Stretch tongue that shapes to the foot and provides breathability; a 3D FoamCollar 2.0 that provides excellent ankle support; the cushioned Fine Tuned Foam (FTF) fit-bed for extra comfort; and the LoPro 2 last design for a perfect fit and stability.
Find more FootJoy D.N.A. Helix Boa Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
7. FootJoy Icon Black Golf Shoes
Cons:
- The tongue and collar have Memory Foam for a custom, comfortable fit
- Constructed of soft, yet durable, full grain leather that is fully waterproof
- Available in 9 different colors as well as narrow and regular widths
- Very expensive
- Some users felt the shoe was too narrow
- Some users felt the shoe didn't run true to size
If you want to play in the same FootJoy golf shoes preferred by many PGA pros, including Justin Thomas and Henrik Stenson, the Icon Black is the pair for you.
Boasting a classic look, the Icon Blacks are made of soft, yet durable, premium 100 percent waterproof full grain leather, which also provides breathability. The calfskin leather upper is not only attractive to the eye, but lends to excellent stability.
Other top features include Memory Foam in the tongue and around the collar for a custom, comfortable fit, a durable TPU outsole that provides excellent traction, and an athletic fit with a roomy toe, standard forefoot and instep fit, and a narrow heel.
Find more FootJoy Icon Black Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
8. FootJoy Tour-S Boa Golf Shoes
Cons:
- Tour-S Power Plate outsole is lightweight yet provides excellent stability on all swings
- PowerStrap in the shoe’s upper provides medial and lateral support and protection
- Boa fit system is a dial on the back of the heel designed to give you custom, comfortable fit
- Very pricey
- Only 1 colors available
- Sizes are limited
The FootJoy Tour-S Golf Shoes also feature the Boa Fit System, which is a dial on the back of the heel designed to get you the perfect fit for comfort, stability, and playability.
Billed as FootJoy’s “most powerful shoe,” the Tour-S Boa features unique technology that makes this model a favorite among PGA pros. That “power” comes in the form of the PowerPlate outsole that provides stability on all swings. Lightweight, yet durable, it features 9 LaunchPods that really dig into the turf, especially when the drivers are out. There’s also the PowerStrap, which is a molded component in the shoe’s upper that helps with medial and lateral support.
The shoe, which is made of 100 percent Pure Performance Leather, is also 100 percent waterproof, making them ideal for wet conditions. Adding to the comfort is the dual-density PU Fit-Bed which supplies extra underfoot cushioning.
Find more FootJoy Tour-S Boa Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
