Kawhi Leonard Heading to Lakers, According to Cousin and Sister

The Kawhi Leonard rumors got cranked up to warp speed after two of his family members hinted that the NBA Finals MVP has targeted the Lakers as his next destination. Leonard, an unrestricted free agent as of July 1, has been linked to several teams, including the Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Knicks and Sixers. Of course, Leonard could decide to stay in Toronto after leading the Raptors to the franchise’s first-ever world championship.

Leonard has been relatively quiet on the matter, but other members of his family have been eager to fuel speculation of where he might end up. His cousin went live on Instagram Sunday night to tell Lakers fans that “Kawhi on the way.”

His cousin’s comments came just days after Leonard’s sister, Meisha Slayton, liked a post showing Leonard in a Lakers jersey alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers completed a blockbuster deal for Davis on Saturday afternoon, installing them as prohibitive favorites in the Western Conference next year.

WHY DID KAWHI LEONARD SISTER LIKE THIS? 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/mvdj7HWrrv — Brandon Swingram 🏁 (@SpotGetsCake) June 16, 2019

According to USA Today’s For the Win, Slayton had previously posted an Instagram story about Kawhi’s future in Toronto where she was heard saying “they know darn well he ain’t going to be there next year.” She immediately removed the incriminating post in an effort to squash the rumors.

Kawhi’s sister but listen closely to the background “they know darn well he ain’t gonna be there next year” pic.twitter.com/5Xq4SSo6Zy — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) May 26, 2019

In the wake of the Davis trade, everyone seemingly has a hot take on where Leonard will eventually land. He is a proud Los Angeles native and the common belief is the forward wants to return home and further cement his legacy. After winning the NBA Finals, Leonard and his Raptors teammates partied with rap star Drake in Las Vegas and hitched a ride back to Toronto Monday on his private plane in time for the Raptors’ championship parade.

Could that sway him to remain in the North? Fred VanVleet admitted the Raptors did all they could do and he’s ready to let the chips fall where they may. Make no mistake, VanVleet will be ready to “kick his ass” next year, if needed.

Fred VanVleet wants Kawhi back, but he's ready to show no mercy if he leaves 😅 pic.twitter.com/C1i8ROUzjj — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2019

Meanwhile, several credible reports have surfaced in recent days that link Leonard to the Lakers. Damon Jones, a former teammate to LeBron James in Cleveland, appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and confirmed that “Kawhi Leonard is in play for the Lakers.” Those rumors echoed strong statements from noted NBA analysts like Kevin O’Connor and Adrian Wojnarowski. One caveat, the Lakers will need to clear $32.5 million in cap space to sign Leonard since he’s seeking a max deal.

If Pelicans and Lakers waited until July 30 to complete trade, Lakers could’ve had $32.5M in cap space — enough to pursue a max level free agent. By waiting 30 days, Lakers would be acting like a team over the cap and thus allowed to use 4th overall pick in draft as salary. https://t.co/BdKtxFtvai — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2019

As previously stated, Leonard has been mute on his free agency plans.

“It’s just something that the Raptors could build on,” Leonard told reporters after winning the NBA Finals. “That we all could build on. And that was my goal. I wanted to get them to the Finals their first year. That was all our goal.”

Obviously, there are many hurdles to overcome if Leonard is indeed going to complete a new “Big Three” in Los Angeles. However, there seems to be a ton of momentum trending in that direction. This upcoming NBA offseason should be one of the most interesting in recent history. Right now, the Lakers are getting 3-1 odds to win the NBA Finals.