Lakers’ Anthony Davis Trade Still Comes With High Price Tag [Report]

The Los Angeles Lakers have been embroiled in trade talks for Anthony Davis for nearly half a year now. However, the price tag for the incredibly talented big man hasn’t gone down much despite the Pelicans holding minimal leverage and just a year left on his deal. While initially reported that last season the Pelicans publicly asked for multiple young assets, cap relief, and draft picks in return for two guaranteed years of Anthony Davis, it seems that the asking price may have actually gone up.

The Pelicans are now looking to involve a third team in trade talks because no team on the market is willing to pony up what they are reportedly asking for now. Woj broke it down into a bit more specific terms in his article.

“Griffin is pursuing a combination of assets that include an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential and two first-round picks, league sources said.” Wojnarowski wrote, “Those wants are on a sliding scale. For example, the better the player, the softer the asks on the draft picks — and vice versa.”

While the Pelicans have ditched the idea of cap relief, they have tacked on the idea of landing themselves an All-Star player. While Davis is an All-NBA player and should rightfully command a hefty fee, no mega-star in their last year of a deal has ever commanded this type of haul.

The last offseason saw Kawhi Leonard cost an All-Star, DeRozan, and a combination of Jakob Poetl and a singular (late) first rounder. Before that, Paul George was shipped off for an underwhelming (at the time) Victor Oladipo and quality young role player Domantas Sabonis. Both of these players are names mentioned in the same breath as Davis and the fact that the Pelicans are trying to squeeze a record-setting deal out of a situation where they lose Davis for nothing if he walks next summer is a bold move.

Pelicans Sending Mixed Signals on Lakers’ Young Core

Recent rumors have surfaced that most of the Pelicans front office (those not named Dell Demps) were actually a fan of the Lakers heavy offer of the entire young core and draft picks. Demps is now on the outs and rumors started circulating that the Lakers young core was once again appealing to New Orleans.

However, the want to add a third team to the mix signifies that the Pelicans aren’t interested in the entire young core so much as they are one or two members of it. Rather than take the entire lot, the Pelicans are attempting to be a little greedy and piece together a trade package to maximize their returns.