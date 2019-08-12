Kansas City Chiefs: Rookies Shine in Preseason Debut vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs took the field for the first time this season on Saturday night. Fans poured into Arrowhead Stadium to watch their beloved Chiefs begin their journey to a possible Super Bowl championship.

There were many things to be excited about when watching the Chiefs. First, Patrick Mahomes looked like he did not miss a beat. Mahomes found Travis Kelce for 36 yards on their first play from scrimmage. He played just one drive and went 4-4 for 66 yards. This drive ended with a Carlos Hyde touchdown run.

While the starters did not last long in this one, there was still plenty of reasons to feel good about the 38-17 victory.

Chiefs Show Off New Offensive Weapons

It is hard to imagine that the team that led the NFL in yards per game last season could be better in 2019. That is the possible reality for the Chiefs. They will add a healthy Sammy Watkins to their lineup on a week-to-week basis. Along with Watkins, the Chiefs added rookie talent to go with their long list of All-Pro players.

Darwin Thompson has quickly become a household name in Kansas City. He is viewed as a major fantasy sleeper in his rookie season. Despite being third on the depth chart, Thompson could become a dynamite player in Andy Reid’s system. Thompson’s versatility will get him on the field in the regular season. He finished with five carries for 22 yards and a 29-yard touchdown reception.

Thompson was not the only Chiefs’ rookie who made an impact. Mecole Hardman finished with two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown in his first pro action. Hardman was drafted out of Georgia and is expected to add to an already loaded wide receiving core in Kansas City. He is a similar player to Tyreek Hill in terms of size and speed. Mahomes has to be happy with the new weapons that he will have this season.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

New Look Defense in KC

As good as the Chiefs’ offense was in 2018, there defense was just as bad. They finished near the bottom of the league in nearly every defensive category. Steve Spagnuolo was brought to Kansas City to try and revamp their defense. Along with Spagnuolo, Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark were new additions to the squad.

While the starters did not play the entire game for both teams, Spagnuolo has to be pleased with what he saw from his defense. They allowed just 274 yards and 21 rushing yards. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon had an impressive debut. He finished with one sack and was in the backfield all night.

“Seeing the new scheme, I was hungry for it,” Kpassagnon said. “I knew it would work really well with me being back on the ground, having my hand in the dirt. I came in with the attitude to get better and get back to my basics.”

Spagnuolo implemented a new system in Kansas City, and it seems that the players are buying in. Herb Miller III and Michael Hunter finished with interceptions for the Chiefs. If this defense in Kansas City can perform at a high level, the sky is the limit for the 2019 Chiefs.