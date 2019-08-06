Chiefs’ Frank Clark Holds Back-to-School Giveaway

The Kansas City Chiefs brought in Frank Clark to improve their poor defense from 2018. Clark is prepared to make a difference on and off the field.

Clark is holding a back-to-school giveaway on Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have an off day on Tuesday, and Clark announced via Twitter that he will spend his day helping the less fortunate.

“Pull up on me tomorrow at Arrowhead stadium! Dedicating my off day to spend time with my Kansas Cirt family! See you there! ♥️”

Clark deleted his tweet shortly after because of the spelling error, but his message was clear. Clark will be giving away 300 backpacks full of school supplies to sixth grade students in Kansas City. The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.