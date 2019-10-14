Fantasy Football Week 7 QB Rankings: Pump the Breaks on Sam Darnold

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we will take a closer look at a former Heisman Trophy winner, who despite his diminutive size, continues to put up monster numbers. Will he continue his ascent into the must-start realm of fantasy this week? Plus, another QB who carried a must-start designation just one year ago now has major question marks looming over his head as we approach the mid-point of the season. Lastly, the New York Jets organization was pumped with a shot of adrenaline thanks to the return of their signal-caller in Week 6. Will their offensive highs continue this coming week despite a difficult matchup? All this and more in our weekly QB rankings.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week be sure to come back and visit our Week 7 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em that will release following the conclusion of Monday Night Football.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Quarterback Outlook Week 7

Fantasy football is an odd place. Jared Goff (QB10) threw for a grand total of 78 passing yards in Week 6, yet comes in firmly ranked as a QB1 for this coming week of play. That’s what happens when you face an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed an averaged of 26.83 fantasy points over their past five games.

Speaking of taking on the Falcons, Kyler Murray (QB6) once again topped his previous season high in fantasy points for the second consecutive week. Murray racked up 28+ points against Atlanta this past Sunday. This coming Sunday, Murray will see a Giants defense that has allowed at least 22.22 fantasy points to opposing QBs in all but one game this season.

Sam Darnold (QB23) returned to the Jets lineup in stellar fashion vs. the Dallas Cowboys. While New Yorkers are probably huddled around the water cooler at work speaking of Super Bowl aspirations as we speak, they, along with Darnold fantasy owners, should lower their expectations this week. New England is the best defense in football. That statement carries over to defending fantasy quarterbacks. QBs have averaged a meager 4.83 points against the Pats in four of their six games this season.

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough