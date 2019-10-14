Fantasy Football Week 7 QB Rankings: Pump the Breaks on Sam Darnold

Fantasy Football Week 7 QB Rankings: Pump the Breaks on Sam Darnold

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Sam Darnold of the New York Jets

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we will take a closer look at a former Heisman Trophy winner, who despite his diminutive size, continues to put up monster numbers. Will he continue his ascent into the must-start realm of fantasy this week? Plus, another QB who carried a must-start designation just one year ago now has major question marks looming over his head as we approach the mid-point of the season. Lastly, the New York Jets organization was pumped with a shot of adrenaline thanks to the return of their signal-caller in Week 6. Will their offensive highs continue this coming week despite a difficult matchup? All this and more in our weekly QB rankings.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week be sure to come back and visit our Week 7 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em that will release following the conclusion of Monday Night Football.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Quarterback Outlook Week 7

Fantasy football is an odd place. Jared Goff (QB10)  threw for a grand total of 78 passing yards in Week 6, yet comes in firmly ranked as a QB1 for this coming week of play. That’s what happens when you face an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed an averaged of 26.83 fantasy points over their past five games.

Speaking of taking on the Falcons, Kyler Murray (QB6) once again topped his previous season high in fantasy points for the second consecutive week. Murray racked up 28+ points against Atlanta this past Sunday. This coming Sunday, Murray will see a Giants defense that has allowed at least 22.22 fantasy points to opposing QBs in all but one game this season.

Sam Darnold (QB23) returned to the Jets lineup in stellar fashion vs. the Dallas Cowboys. While New Yorkers are probably huddled around the water cooler at work speaking of Super Bowl aspirations as we speak, they, along with Darnold fantasy owners, should lower their expectations this week. New England is the best defense in football. That statement carries over to defending fantasy quarterbacks. QBs have averaged a meager 4.83 points against the Pats in four of their six games this season.

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

1

 Patrick Mahomes KC

@ DEN

2

 Deshaun Watson HOU

@ IND

3

 Aaron Rodgers GB

vs. OAK

4

 Tom Brady NE

@ NYJ

5

 Russell Wilson SEA

vs. BAL

6

 Kyler Murray ARI

@ NYG

7

 Matt Ryan ATL

vs. LAR

8

 Lamar Jackson BAL

@ SEA

9

 Josh Allen BUF

vs. MIA

10

 Jared Goff LAR

@ ATL

11

 Dak Prescott DAL

vs. PHI

12

 Carson Wentz PHI

@ DAL

13

 Kirk Cousins MIN

@ DET

14

 Gardner Minshew JAC

@ CIN

15

 Jacoby Brissett IND

vs. HOU

16

 Philip Rivers LAC

@ TEN

17

 Matt Stafford DET

vs. MIN

18

 Andy Dalton CIN

vs. JAC

19

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

@ WAS

20

 Daniel Jones NYG

vs. ARI

21

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

vs. NO

22

 Derek Carr OAK

@ GB

23

 Sam Darnold NYJ

vs. NE

24

 Joe Flacco DEN

vs. KC

25

 Josh Rosen MIA

@ BUF

26

 Teddy Bridgewater NO

@ CHI

27

 Marcus Mariota TEN

vs. LAC

28

 Case Keenum WAS

vs. SF

29

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

vs. LAC

30

 Taysom Hill NO

@ CHI

31

 Colt McCoy WAS

vs. SF

32

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

vs. SF
    1. READ NEXT: DraftKings MNF Showdown: Lions vs. Packers
Read More
, , , ,