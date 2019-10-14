Fantasy Football Week 7 RB Rankings: Saquon Barkley’s Return Looms

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we are struck with a plethora of devastating bye weeks, thinning the top of the food chain of legitimate RB1’s for our fantasy lineups this week. Three of the top 12 and two of the top four scoring fantasy running backs this season will not take the field in Week 7. That includes Christian McCaffrey, who’s 181.30 points over the first five weeks of the season not only makes him the highest-scoring player at his position, but also places him 24.02 points ahead of the next highest scoring player overall, regardless of position.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week be sure to come back and visit our Week 7 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em that will release following the conclusion of Monday Night Football.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Running Back Outlook Week 7

While we are losing a number of top-end talents at the position this week, we may be getting back arguably the best. There is a firm belief in New York that had the Giants not played on Thursday in Week 6 that Saquon Barkley (RB4) would have been in the team’s lineup. That bodes well for his availability this week. Barkley is obviously a lock it in and forget type of player. He will face off with an Arizona defense who, while stout against running backs earlier in the year, is coming off a performance where they allowed Devonta Freeman to rack up 25+ fantasy points.

Is it time to be concerned about Alvin Kamara (RB5)? Not in a “is he startable” way, but more of a will he produce to the level we expect of him, and up to the level of where he was selected in fantasy drafts? His 37+ points in Week 3 are starting to seem like an outlier rather than the norm with Teddy Bridgewater under center in New Orleans. Kamara has averaged just 12.36 points in four of his past five games. He takes on Chicago this week, and we don’t have to explain to you why they present a daunting matchup.

For the second consecutive week, Tevin Coleman (RB19) operated as the lead back in San Francisco. Consider yourself lucky if you were able to hang on to him during the weeks he was out of the lineup. Those people will reap the benefits of a mouth-watering matchup against the Washingon Redskins, a defensive unit that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Bill Callahan stated he would make a commitment to the run game, and he certainly wasn’t lying. Adrian Peterson (RB29) outscored his previous three week scoring total by 6.6 points this past Sunday. Peterson is entrenched as the team’s starter moving forward after 25 touches in Week 6. However, a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers will limit his output this week, as they’ve allowed less than six points per game to opponents’ starting running backs.

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Dalvin Cook MIN @ DET 2 David Johnson ARI @ NYG 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. PHI 4 Saquon Barkley NYG vs. ARI 5 Alvin Kamara NO @ CHI 6 Chris Carson SEA vs. BAL 7 Leonard Fournette JAC @ CIN 8 Mark Ingram BAL @ SEA 9 Marlon Mack IND vs. HOU 10 Todd Gurley LAR @ATL 11 Le’Veon Bell NYJ vs. NE 12 Devonta Freeman ATL vs. LAR 13 Joe Mixon CIN vs.JAC 14 Josh Jacobs OAK @ GB 15 Derrick Henry TEN vs. LAC 16 Kerryon Johnson DET vs. MIN 17 James White NE @ NYJ 18 Aaron Jones GB vs. OAK 19 Tevin Coleman SF @ WAS 20 Phillip Lindsay DEN vs. KC 21 Melvin Gordon LAC @ TEN 22 Frank Gore BUF vs. MIA 23 Sony Michel NE @ NYJ 24 David Montgomery CHI vs. NO 25 LeSean McCoy KC @ DEN 26 Austin Ekeler LAC @ TEN 27 Carlos Hyde HOU @ IND 28 Jordan Howard PHI @ DAL 29 Adrian Peterson WAS vs. SF 30 Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIA 31 Tarik Cohen CHI vs. NO 32 Miles Sanders PHI @ DAL 33 Nyheim Hines IND vs. HOU 34 Damien Williams KC @DEN 35 Mark Walton MIA @ BUF 36 Matt Breida SF @ WAS 37 Chris Thompson WAS vs. SF 38 Kenyan Drake MIA @ BUF 39 Darrell Henderson LAR @ ATL 40 Royce Freeman DEN vs. KC 41 Duke Johnson HOU @ IND 42 Latavius Murray NO @ CHI 43 Malcolm Brown LAR @ ATL 44 Ito Smith ATL vs.LAR 45 Gio Bernard CIN vs. JAC 46 Dion Lewis TEN vs. LAC 47 Buck Allen NYG vs. ARI 48 Brandon Bolden NE @ NYJ 49 Tony Pollard DAL vs. PHI 50 Raheem Mostert SF @ WAS 51 Darren Sproles PHI @ DAL 52 CJ Prosise SEA vs. BAL 53 Darrell Williams KC @ DEN 54 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ WAS