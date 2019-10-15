Fantasy Football Week 7 Kicker Rankings: Can Matt Prater Build Off of Monster Game?

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week fantasy owners will likely be working the waiver wire to fill the void left behind by some of the top-performing kickers in fantasy this season. Carolina’s Joey Slye and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Matt Gay both rank within the top five fantasy point scorers at their position, with Slye manning the top spot.

Kicker Outlook Week 7

Harrison Butker (K1) averages the fifth-most fantasy points by a player at his position this season. Week 7 should offer up much of the same for Butker fantasy owners. No team has allowed more fantasy points to kickers this season then Butker’s opponents, the Denver Broncos.

Zane Gonzalez (K4) has averaged 11.2 fantasy points in five of his six contests this season. The Arizona kicker has eclipsed double-digit points in back-to-back weeks. Gonzalez faces off against a Giants team that has allowed kickers to score at least 16 fantasy points in two of their past four games.

With plenty of owners skimming the waiver wire looking for a bye week flyer, Matt Prater (K16) likely caught their eyes. Prater was a monster on Monday Night Football, putting up an absurd 21 fantasy points against the Green Bay Packers. However, Prater will face off with a Minnesota Vikings team that has held four of their six kicking opponents this season to an insanely low average of just 2.25 fantasy points per game.

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers KC Opp. 1 Harrison Butker KC @ DEN 2 Greg Zuerlein LAR @ ATL 3 Justin Tucker BAL @ SEA 4 Zane Gonzalez ARI @ NYG 5 Jake Elliott PHI @ DAL 6 Jason Myers SEA vs. BAL 7 Matt Bryant ATL vs. LAR 8 Mike Nugent NE @ NYJ 9 Brett Maher DAL vs. PHI 10 Mason Crosby GB vs. OAK 11 Wil Lutz NO @ CHI 12 Adam Vinatieri IND vs. HOU 13 Robbie Gould SF @ WAS 14 Josh Lambo JAC @ CIN 15 Stephen Hauschka BUF vs. MIA 16 Matt Prater DET vs. MIN 17 Daniel Carlson OAK @ GB 18 Eddy Pineiro CHI vs. NO 19 Cody Parkey TEN vs. LAC 20 Chase McLaughlin LAC @ TEN 21 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU @ IND 22 Dan Bailey MIN @ DET 23 Brandon McManus DEN vs. KC 24 Aldrick Rosas NYG vs.ARI 25 Jason Sanders MIA @ BUF 26 Randy Bullock CIN vs. JAC 27 Sam Ficken NYJ vs. NE 28 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs.SF