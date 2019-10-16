Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 7

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 7 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature two former first overall draft picks primed for monster performances.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Kyler Murray at NYG

Kyler Murray has been on a tear of late. Only three signal callers have collected more fantasy points than the reigning Heisman Trophy winner over the past two weeks. The Giants allow the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, surrendering at least 20.54 points to the position in all but one game this year.

Josh Allen vs. MIA

Allen fell out of favor in the fantasy realm following a rough outing vs. the Patriots and a bye week in Week 6. However, Allen is back, and he should be back in your starting lineups. No defense has been more generous to the quarterback position in 2019 than the horrid Miami Dolphins. Miami allows 25+ points per game to QBs, while Allen has averaged nearly 17 ppg in every game that he’s started and finished this season.

Jared Goff at ATL

You couldn’t possibly start a quarterback in fantasy coming off of a game where he threw for a grand total of 78 yards, could you? Well, yeah you could, and you should. Jared Goff was horrendous last week, we are all aware. This week, he gets the perfect matchup for a bounce-back game. Atlanta has allowed nearly 27 points per game to opposing signal-callers over the past five weeks of the season. QBs have averaged 3.7 passing TDs per game against the Falcons over the past three games.

Sleeper: Daniel Jones vs. ARI

Daniel Jones has not been the viable fantasy option we hoped he’d become following his marvelous first career start. Then again, how can we blame him, he’s had no help. Well, this week he may. For the first time in Jones’ career, he could have Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, and Golden Tate all at his disposal, at the same time. Even better, Arizona allows the third-most points the position. Plus, opposing quarterbacks have tossed at least two touchdowns against them in all but one game this season.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Sam Darnold vs. NE

Darnold was the talk of the town following his triumphant return that culminated in an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Darnold’s fantasy outlook moving forward appears bright, but not this week. We all think we know how good the Patriots defense is. Yet, when you dig deeper, the numbers are startling. The Pats allow less than eight points per game to quarterbacks this season, while only two passers have reached double-digits against them.

Teddy Bridgewater at CHI

Bridgewater is a great story, and a good quarterback. He is, however, a bad play in Week 7. Before the Patriots defense, there was the Chicago Bears defense, and they haven’t fallen off by much. The defensive unit has allowed an average of just 7.64 fantasy points to QBs over their past two games.

Buyers Beware: Matthew Stafford vs. MIN

Stafford has passed the eye test this season, going interception-less in all but one game. Yet, his fantasy value does not mirror his on-field performance. The Lions quarterback has averaged just 11.82 points in two of his previous three games, while averaging just 250.5 passing yards since Week 1. Minnesota has surrendered an average of just 13.68 points to QBs in four of their previous five games.

