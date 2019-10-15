Fantasy Football Week 7 TE Rankings: How to Replace Will Dissly

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season. The tight end position took a crushing blow a week ago when Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly suffered what is likely a torn Achilles. Dissly had developed into a go-to target for Russell Wilson in the ‘Hawks offense, while simultaneously emerging as a fantasy star. Entering Week 5’s contest, no tight end had scored more fantasy points since Week 2 than Dissly.

While losing Dissly is a crushing blow for fantasy owners, other fantasy owners were gifted with wonderful news out of the Meadowlands.

Tight End Outlook Week 7

Evan Engram (TE2) missed last week’s contest against the Patriots, who are the best defense at defending the tight end position. Engram returned to practice on Monday and seems primed to take the field this coming Sunday. Engram will get the added benefit of playing the Arizona Cardinals, who allow the most points, as well as touchdowns (seven), to tight ends this season.

Zach Ertz (TE3) has not looked like the stud tight end of years past. He’s seen his average yards per game drop off by my more than 10 yards from last season (72.7 yards) to this season (61 yards). If there was a game for Ertz to revert back to his old ways it would be this week vs. Dallas. The Cowboys defense allows the 10th most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Ertz averaged an impressive 9.5 receptions, 91.5 receiving yards, and scored two total touchdowns against the ‘Boys a season ago,

Darren Fells (TE20) has averaged 14.9 fantasy points in three of his past four games. It’s still difficult to lock in Fells as a TE1 due to his track record. Over that four-game span, he tied his career-high for touchdowns in a single season (three). Despite the concerns, he may be worth a flyer against the Indianapolis Colts. Indy allows an average of 13.48 points per game to tight ends.

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

1

 Travis Kelce KC

@ DEN

2

 Evan Engram NYG

vs. ARI

3

 Zach Ertz PHI

@ DAL

4

 Austin Hooper ATL

vs. LAR

5

 George Kittle SF

@ WAS

6

 Mark Andrews BAL

@ SEA

7

 Darren Waller OAK

@ GB

8

 Jimmy Graham GB

vs. OAK

9

 Eric Ebron IND

vs. HOU

10

 Gerald Everett LAR

@ ATL

11

 Delanie Walker TEN

vs. LAC

12

 Dawson Knox BUF

vs. MIA

13

 TJ Hockenson DET

vs. MIN

14

 Jared Cook NO

@ CHI

15

 Trey Burton CHI

vs. NO

16

 Jason Witten DAL

vs. PHI

17

 Dallas Goedert PHI

@ DAL

18

 Noah Fant DEN

vs. KC

19

 Jack Doyle IND

vs. HOU

20

 Darren Fells HOU

@IND

21

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

@ DET

22

 Vernon Davis WAS

vs. SF

23

 Luke Wilson SEA

vs. BAL

24

 Mike Gesicki MIA

@BUF

25

 Hayden Hurst BAL

@SEA

26

 C.J. Uzomah CIN

vs. JAC

27

 Seth DeValve JAC

@ CIN

28

 Tyler Eifert CIN

vs. JAC

29

 Jordan Akins HOU

@IND

30

 Blake Jarwin DAL

vs. PHI

31

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

@ DET
