Fantasy Football Week 7 TE Rankings: How to Replace Will Dissly

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season. The tight end position took a crushing blow a week ago when Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly suffered what is likely a torn Achilles. Dissly had developed into a go-to target for Russell Wilson in the ‘Hawks offense, while simultaneously emerging as a fantasy star. Entering Week 5’s contest, no tight end had scored more fantasy points since Week 2 than Dissly.
While losing Dissly is a crushing blow for fantasy owners, other fantasy owners were gifted with wonderful news out of the Meadowlands.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 7
Evan Engram (TE2) missed last week’s contest against the Patriots, who are the best defense at defending the tight end position. Engram returned to practice on Monday and seems primed to take the field this coming Sunday. Engram will get the added benefit of playing the Arizona Cardinals, who allow the most points, as well as touchdowns (seven), to tight ends this season.
Zach Ertz (TE3) has not looked like the stud tight end of years past. He’s seen his average yards per game drop off by my more than 10 yards from last season (72.7 yards) to this season (61 yards). If there was a game for Ertz to revert back to his old ways it would be this week vs. Dallas. The Cowboys defense allows the 10th most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Ertz averaged an impressive 9.5 receptions, 91.5 receiving yards, and scored two total touchdowns against the ‘Boys a season ago,
Darren Fells (TE20) has averaged 14.9 fantasy points in three of his past four games. It’s still difficult to lock in Fells as a TE1 due to his track record. Over that four-game span, he tied his career-high for touchdowns in a single season (three). Despite the concerns, he may be worth a flyer against the Indianapolis Colts. Indy allows an average of 13.48 points per game to tight ends.
Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Tight Ends TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Travis Kelce KC
|
@ DEN
|
2
|Evan Engram NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
3
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
@ DAL
|
4
|Austin Hooper ATL
|
vs. LAR
|
5
|George Kittle SF
|
@ WAS
|
6
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
@ SEA
|
7
|Darren Waller OAK
|
@ GB
|
8
|Jimmy Graham GB
|
vs. OAK
|
9
|Eric Ebron IND
|
vs. HOU
|
10
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
@ ATL
|
11
|Delanie Walker TEN
|
vs. LAC
|
12
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
vs. MIA
|
13
|TJ Hockenson DET
|
vs. MIN
|
14
|Jared Cook NO
|
@ CHI
|
15
|Trey Burton CHI
|
vs. NO
|
16
|Jason Witten DAL
|
vs. PHI
|
17
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
@ DAL
|
18
|Noah Fant DEN
|
vs. KC
|
19
|Jack Doyle IND
|
vs. HOU
|
20
|Darren Fells HOU
|
@IND
|
21
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
@ DET
|
22
|Vernon Davis WAS
|
vs. SF
|
23
|Luke Wilson SEA
|
vs. BAL
|
24
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
@BUF
|
25
|Hayden Hurst BAL
|
@SEA
|
26
|C.J. Uzomah CIN
|
vs. JAC
|
27
|Seth DeValve JAC
|
@ CIN
|
28
|Tyler Eifert CIN
|
vs. JAC
|
29
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
@IND
|
30
|Blake Jarwin DAL
|
vs. PHI
|
31
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
@ DET
-
