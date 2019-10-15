Fantasy Football Week 7 TE Rankings: How to Replace Will Dissly

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season. The tight end position took a crushing blow a week ago when Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly suffered what is likely a torn Achilles. Dissly had developed into a go-to target for Russell Wilson in the ‘Hawks offense, while simultaneously emerging as a fantasy star. Entering Week 5’s contest, no tight end had scored more fantasy points since Week 2 than Dissly.

While losing Dissly is a crushing blow for fantasy owners, other fantasy owners were gifted with wonderful news out of the Meadowlands.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Evan Engram (TE2) missed last week’s contest against the Patriots, who are the best defense at defending the tight end position. Engram returned to practice on Monday and seems primed to take the field this coming Sunday. Engram will get the added benefit of playing the Arizona Cardinals, who allow the most points, as well as touchdowns (seven), to tight ends this season.

Zach Ertz (TE3) has not looked like the stud tight end of years past. He’s seen his average yards per game drop off by my more than 10 yards from last season (72.7 yards) to this season (61 yards). If there was a game for Ertz to revert back to his old ways it would be this week vs. Dallas. The Cowboys defense allows the 10th most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Ertz averaged an impressive 9.5 receptions, 91.5 receiving yards, and scored two total touchdowns against the ‘Boys a season ago,

Darren Fells (TE20) has averaged 14.9 fantasy points in three of his past four games. It’s still difficult to lock in Fells as a TE1 due to his track record. Over that four-game span, he tied his career-high for touchdowns in a single season (three). Despite the concerns, he may be worth a flyer against the Indianapolis Colts. Indy allows an average of 13.48 points per game to tight ends.

# Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC @ DEN 2 Evan Engram NYG vs. ARI 3 Zach Ertz PHI @ DAL 4 Austin Hooper ATL vs. LAR 5 George Kittle SF @ WAS 6 Mark Andrews BAL @ SEA 7 Darren Waller OAK @ GB 8 Jimmy Graham GB vs. OAK 9 Eric Ebron IND vs. HOU 10 Gerald Everett LAR @ ATL 11 Delanie Walker TEN vs. LAC 12 Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIA 13 TJ Hockenson DET vs. MIN 14 Jared Cook NO @ CHI 15 Trey Burton CHI vs. NO 16 Jason Witten DAL vs. PHI 17 Dallas Goedert PHI @ DAL 18 Noah Fant DEN vs. KC 19 Jack Doyle IND vs. HOU 20 Darren Fells HOU @IND 21 Kyle Rudolph MIN @ DET 22 Vernon Davis WAS vs. SF 23 Luke Wilson SEA vs. BAL 24 Mike Gesicki MIA @BUF 25 Hayden Hurst BAL @SEA 26 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs. JAC 27 Seth DeValve JAC @ CIN 28 Tyler Eifert CIN vs. JAC 29 Jordan Akins HOU @IND 30 Blake Jarwin DAL vs. PHI 31 Irv Smith Jr. MIN @ DET