Eagles Announce Uniform Color & Final Injury Report

First, the incredibly positive news. Get ready for a white-out in Miami.

The Eagles announced they will be sporting their all-white uniforms for Sunday’s pivotal game down in South Beach. The last time the team wore the popular ensemble they went up to Buffalo and stampeded the Bills 31-13 on their home turf. Obviously, they are hoping for a similar outcome this week. Especially now that the NFC East crown is well within their reach.

Philadelphia has a mediocre 2-2 record this season when wearing white. There has been a great amount of buzz about Eagles fans flying down to Miami in droves. So much so that it may feel like a home game. Head coach Doug Pederson commented on the possibility of leaning on the hometown crowd.

“I’ve been told there’s a few Eagles fans that are going to be at this game, which will be great. Our fans travel well,” Pederson told reporters. “Obviously South Florida would be a great destination this time of year for Eagles fans to get out of the cold, much like it was in L.A. a couple years ago.”

Zach Ertz, Jordan Howard Both Listed Questionable

It isn’t looking good for two key starters as both Zach Ertz and Jordan Howard enter Sunday with the dreaded questionable status.

While they haven’t been officially ruled out, Ertz and Howard were both limited participants at Friday’s practice. Howard (shoulder) still hasn’t been cleared for contact after suffering a stinger against Chicago nearly a month ago. Ertz has been dealing with a sore hamstring incurred last week versus Seattle and has been limited to individual drills all week.

“Not specific on the timeline on that. He felt a little bit coming out of the game,” Pederson said when asked when Ertz got the injury. “So with that in mind, just want to make sure he’s 100-percent going into this game.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles should get a boost with the return of starting wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee). Both players were listed as full participants at Friday’s practice and are expected to take the field Sunday.

Jeffery will resume his normal spot as the X receiver, while Agholor will move back to the slot. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will be the other outside receiver.

“Yeah, they’re both doing well and trending in the right direction,” Pederson said of Jeffery and Agholor before practice. “We’ll get through today; see where they’re at today and hopefully get them to the game.”

Carson Wentz Not Suffering Any Setbacks

Carson Wentz went down with a right-hand injury last week and X-rays came back negative for any broken bones.

However, the team had been monitoring the quarterback since he did suffer a slight bone bruise on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Head coach Doug Pederson had been worried the injury might affect his ability to grip the ball. It doesn’t seem to be a problem as Wentz was a full participant at practice.

Wentz has been the focus of intense scrutiny from fans and media after a tough game versus Seattle. He’s been compartmentalizing all the outside noise, according to his coach.

“As they say sometimes: Iron can sharpen iron. This is one of those situations where he just gets sharper,” Pederson said. “He lasers in focuses on his job and helping our team win.”

Congratulations to the Wentzes as they prepare to welcome their first child! pic.twitter.com/ZOQmIuAJC7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 28, 2019

Eagles Don’t Rule Out Inserting Cre’Von LeBlanc

Cre’Von LeBlanc returned to the practice field for the first time since injuring his foot in late July. The cornerback told reporters earlier this week that he might be able to play Sunday in Miami.

But the Eagles had not announced (as of Friday at 4 p.m.) that LeBlanc would be out there. The team has one open roster spot they could use on him. Head coach Doug Pederson still hasn’t ruled out the possibility of playing him.

“This was a good week for him, not only to activate him but to get him back in practice,” said Pederson. “Get him moving around, listening to the calls and executing and all that. If we use [the roster spot] on him, he’d be ready to go.”

