Fantasy Football Week 10 Defense Rankings: Ravens Defense Trending Up

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s column features a Baltimore Ravens defense that was the best unit on the field this past Monday night, a game that included the all-worldly New England Patriots defense. Speaking of the Pats defense, we will be losing the season’s top fantasy point-getter from the D/ST position this week as New England enters a bye. Although, judging by their performance in Week 9, that might be for the best.

The Baltimore Ravens (DEF1) ranked third amongst all D/STs units in Week 9, scoring 13 fantasy points against the vaunted New England Patriots. This week’s matchup is on the total opposite spectrum of difficulty. The Ravens will travel to Cincinnati to face off with rookie Ryan Finley, who is set to make his first career NFL start. Defenses have averaged 14 fantasy points against the Bengals in four of their last six games this season.

The San Francisco 49ers (DEF6) took a nose-dive in production this past week. After averaging 15.25 fantasy points since their Week 4 bye, they racked up a whopping three points against the Cardinals in Week 9. Don’t expect their fantasy output to regain it’s elite status this coming week vs. the Seahawks. Russell Wilson is playing at an MVP-level, while opposing defenses have averaged a putrid 1.5 fantasy points against the ‘Hawks over the past two weeks.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

# Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Ravens BAL @ CIN 2 Bills BUF @ CLE 3 Rams LAR @ PIT 4 Colts IND vs. MIA 5 Saints NO vs. ATL 6 Browns CLE vs. BUF 7 49ers SF vs. SEA 8 Packers GB vs. CAR 9 Bears CHI vs. DET 10 Cowboys DAL vs. MIN 11 Steelers PIT vs. LAR 12 Buccaneers TB vs. ARI 13 Titans TEN vs. KC 14 Lions DET @ CHI 15 Cardinals ARI @ TB 16 Chiefs KC @ TEN 17 Seahawks SEA @ SF 18 Dolphins MIA @ IND 19 Chargers LAC @ OAK 20 Vikings MIN @ DAL 21 Giants NYG @ NYJ 22 Panthers CAR @ GB 23 Raiders OAK vs. LAC 24 Jets NYJ vs. NYG 25 Falcons ATL @ NO 26 Bengals CIN vs. BAL