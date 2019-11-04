Fantasy Football Week 10 RB Rankings: Is Devin Singletary Here to Stay?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s column centers around an all-time great passing the torch to a rookie running back in Buffalo. Plus, a one-time elite fantasy runner finally showing signs of life.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 10
There’s officially been a changing of the guards in the Buffalo backfield. After weeks of superb play marred with limited usage, the Bills finally let Devin Singletary (RB17) roam free this past week. Singletary carried the rock 20 times for 95 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also hauling in three receptions for 45 yards. The former FAU running back has been one of the most efficient runners in all football this season, averaging an insane 9.5 yards per carry in four of his five games. Singletary will look to keep his superb play rollin’ this week against the dumpster fire known as the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland ranks in the bottom ten in terms of fantasy points allowed to running backs, and they are coming off a game where they allowed Phillip Lindsay to average an eye-popping 9.2 rushing yards per carry.
Week 9 marked the first true sign of life we’ve seen out of Melvin Gordon (RB14) since ending his holdout, finding the endzone twice in the Bolts upset victory over the Green Bay Packers. Gordon was the third-highest scoring player at his position for the week, and has now averaged 20.5 touches per game in two of his last three contests. Gordon faces off this week with an Oakland defense that has been stout against the run, not surrendering a rushing touchdown since Week 5. However, they have allowed four running backs to surpass double-digit fantasy points in the last three weeks.
Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Running Backs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
@ GB
|
2
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
@ NYJ
|
3
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
@ DAL
|
4
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
5
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
vs. LAC
|
6
|Aaron Jones GB
|
vs. CAR
|
7
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
vs. ATL
|
8
|Marlon Mack IND
|
vs. MIA
|
9
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
vs. NYG
|
10
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
@ PIT
|
11
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
@ CIN
|
12
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
vs. BUF
|
13
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
vs. KC
|
14
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
@ OAK
|
15
|James Conner PIT INJ
|
vs. LAR
|
16
|Chris Carson SEA
|
@ SF
|
17
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
@ CLE
|
18
|David Montgomery CHI
|
vs. DET
|
19
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
vs. SEA
|
20
|Latavius Murray NO
|
vs. ATL
|
21
|David Johnson ARI INJ
|
@ TB
|
22
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
@ OAK
|
23
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|
@ NO
|
24
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
vs. LAR
|
25
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
vs. BAL
|
26
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
@ TB
|
27
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
vs. CAR
|
28
|Ronald Jones TB
|
vs. ARI
|
29
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
@ TEN
|
30
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
vs. DET
|
31
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
vs. MIA
|
32
|Mark Walton MIA
|
@ IND
|
33
|Damien Williams KC
|
@ TEN
|
34
|JD Mckissic DET
|
@ CHI
|
35
|Frank Gore BUF
|
@ CLE
|
36
|Peyton Barber TB
|
vs. ARI
|
37
|Trey Edmunds PIT
|
vs. LAR
|
38
|Gio Bernard CIN
|
vs. BAL
|
39
|Chase Edmonds ARI INJ
|
@ TB
|
40
|Matt Breida SF
|
vs. SEA
|
41
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
@ PIT
|
42
|Ty Johnson DET
|
@ CHI
|
43
|Paul Perkins DET
|
@ CHI
|
44
|Kallen Ballage MIA
|
@ IND
|
45
|Rashaad Penny SEA
|
@ SF
|
46
|Dion Lewis TEN
|
vs. KC
|
47
|Darrell Williams KC
|
@ TEN
|
48
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
vs. SEA
|
49
|Justice Hill BAL
|
@ CIN
|
50
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
50
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
@ PIT
|
51
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
@ NYJ
|
52
|CJ Prosise SEA
|
@ SF
|
53
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
vs. SEA
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: QB Rankings Week 10