Fantasy Football Week 10 RB Rankings: Is Devin Singletary Here to Stay?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s column centers around an all-time great passing the torch to a rookie running back in Buffalo. Plus, a one-time elite fantasy runner finally showing signs of life.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 10

There’s officially been a changing of the guards in the Buffalo backfield. After weeks of superb play marred with limited usage, the Bills finally let Devin Singletary (RB17) roam free this past week. Singletary carried the rock 20 times for 95 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also hauling in three receptions for 45 yards. The former FAU running back has been one of the most efficient runners in all football this season, averaging an insane 9.5 yards per carry in four of his five games. Singletary will look to keep his superb play rollin’ this week against the dumpster fire known as the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland ranks in the bottom ten in terms of fantasy points allowed to running backs, and they are coming off a game where they allowed Phillip Lindsay to average an eye-popping 9.2 rushing yards per carry.

Week 9 marked the first true sign of life we’ve seen out of Melvin Gordon (RB14) since ending his holdout, finding the endzone twice in the Bolts upset victory over the Green Bay Packers. Gordon was the third-highest scoring player at his position for the week, and has now averaged 20.5 touches per game in two of his last three contests. Gordon faces off this week with an Oakland defense that has been stout against the run, not surrendering a rushing touchdown since Week 5. However, they have allowed four running backs to surpass double-digit fantasy points in the last three weeks.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

@ GB

2

 Saquon Barkley NYG

@ NYJ

3

 Dalvin Cook MIN

@ DAL

4

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

vs. MIN

5

 Josh Jacobs OAK

vs. LAC

6

 Aaron Jones GB

vs. CAR

7

 Alvin Kamara NO

vs. ATL

8

 Marlon Mack IND

vs. MIA

9

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

vs. NYG

10

 Todd Gurley LAR

@ PIT

11

 Mark Ingram BAL

@ CIN

12

 Nick Chubb CLE

vs. BUF

13

 Derrick Henry TEN

vs. KC

14

 Melvin Gordon LAC

@ OAK

15

 James Conner PIT INJ

vs. LAR

16

 Chris Carson SEA

@ SF

17

 Devin Singletary BUF

@ CLE

18

 David Montgomery CHI

vs. DET

19

 Tevin Coleman SF

vs. SEA

20

 Latavius Murray NO

vs. ATL

21

 David Johnson ARI INJ

@ TB

22

 Austin Ekeler LAC

@ OAK

23

 Devonta Freeman ATL

@ NO

24

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

vs. LAR

25

 Joe Mixon CIN

vs. BAL

26

 Kenyan Drake ARI

@ TB

27

 Jamaal Williams GB

vs. CAR

28

 Ronald Jones TB

vs. ARI

29

 LeSean McCoy KC

@ TEN

30

 Tarik Cohen CHI

vs. DET

31

 Nyheim Hines IND

vs. MIA

32

 Mark Walton MIA

@ IND

33

 Damien Williams KC

@ TEN

34

 JD Mckissic DET

@ CHI

35

 Frank Gore BUF

@ CLE

36

 Peyton Barber TB

vs. ARI

37

 Trey Edmunds PIT

vs. LAR

38

 Gio Bernard CIN

vs. BAL

39

 Chase Edmonds ARI INJ

@ TB

40

 Matt Breida SF

vs. SEA

41

 Darrell Henderson LAR

@ PIT

42

 Ty Johnson DET

@ CHI

43

 Paul Perkins DET

@ CHI

44

 Kallen Ballage MIA

@ IND

45

 Rashaad Penny SEA

@ SF

46

 Dion Lewis TEN

vs. KC

47

 Darrell Williams KC

@ TEN

48

 Raheem Mostert SF

vs. SEA

49

 Justice Hill BAL

@ CIN

50

 Tony Pollard DAL

vs. MIN

50

 Malcolm Brown LAR

@ PIT

51

 Wayne Gallman NYG

@ NYJ

52

 CJ Prosise SEA

@ SF

53

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

vs. SEA
