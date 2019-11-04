Fantasy Football Week 10 RB Rankings: Is Devin Singletary Here to Stay?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s column centers around an all-time great passing the torch to a rookie running back in Buffalo. Plus, a one-time elite fantasy runner finally showing signs of life.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 10

There’s officially been a changing of the guards in the Buffalo backfield. After weeks of superb play marred with limited usage, the Bills finally let Devin Singletary (RB17) roam free this past week. Singletary carried the rock 20 times for 95 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also hauling in three receptions for 45 yards. The former FAU running back has been one of the most efficient runners in all football this season, averaging an insane 9.5 yards per carry in four of his five games. Singletary will look to keep his superb play rollin’ this week against the dumpster fire known as the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland ranks in the bottom ten in terms of fantasy points allowed to running backs, and they are coming off a game where they allowed Phillip Lindsay to average an eye-popping 9.2 rushing yards per carry.

Week 9 marked the first true sign of life we’ve seen out of Melvin Gordon (RB14) since ending his holdout, finding the endzone twice in the Bolts upset victory over the Green Bay Packers. Gordon was the third-highest scoring player at his position for the week, and has now averaged 20.5 touches per game in two of his last three contests. Gordon faces off this week with an Oakland defense that has been stout against the run, not surrendering a rushing touchdown since Week 5. However, they have allowed four running backs to surpass double-digit fantasy points in the last three weeks.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

# Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR @ GB 2 Saquon Barkley NYG @ NYJ 3 Dalvin Cook MIN @ DAL 4 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. MIN 5 Josh Jacobs OAK vs. LAC 6 Aaron Jones GB vs. CAR 7 Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL 8 Marlon Mack IND vs. MIA 9 Le’Veon Bell NYJ vs. NYG 10 Todd Gurley LAR @ PIT 11 Mark Ingram BAL @ CIN 12 Nick Chubb CLE vs. BUF 13 Derrick Henry TEN vs. KC 14 Melvin Gordon LAC @ OAK 15 James Conner PIT INJ vs. LAR 16 Chris Carson SEA @ SF 17 Devin Singletary BUF @ CLE 18 David Montgomery CHI vs. DET 19 Tevin Coleman SF vs. SEA 20 Latavius Murray NO vs. ATL 21 David Johnson ARI INJ @ TB 22 Austin Ekeler LAC @ OAK 23 Devonta Freeman ATL @ NO 24 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs. LAR 25 Joe Mixon CIN vs. BAL 26 Kenyan Drake ARI @ TB 27 Jamaal Williams GB vs. CAR 28 Ronald Jones TB vs. ARI 29 LeSean McCoy KC @ TEN 30 Tarik Cohen CHI vs. DET 31 Nyheim Hines IND vs. MIA 32 Mark Walton MIA @ IND 33 Damien Williams KC @ TEN 34 JD Mckissic DET @ CHI 35 Frank Gore BUF @ CLE 36 Peyton Barber TB vs. ARI 37 Trey Edmunds PIT vs. LAR 38 Gio Bernard CIN vs. BAL 39 Chase Edmonds ARI INJ @ TB 40 Matt Breida SF vs. SEA 41 Darrell Henderson LAR @ PIT 42 Ty Johnson DET @ CHI 43 Paul Perkins DET @ CHI 44 Kallen Ballage MIA @ IND 45 Rashaad Penny SEA @ SF 46 Dion Lewis TEN vs. KC 47 Darrell Williams KC @ TEN 48 Raheem Mostert SF vs. SEA 49 Justice Hill BAL @ CIN 50 Tony Pollard DAL vs. MIN 50 Malcolm Brown LAR @ PIT 51 Wayne Gallman NYG @ NYJ 52 CJ Prosise SEA @ SF 53 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs. SEA