Fantasy Football Week 10 QB Rankings: Can Lamar Jackson Dethrone Russell Wilson?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we get in an influx of talent returning from their bye weeks, fattening up the talent level available to insert into our fantasy lineups. Plus, Baltimore Ravens‘ Lamar Jackson and Seattle Seahawks‘ Russell Wilson battle it out for the top spot.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

Quarterback Outlook Week 10

It may sound crazy to say this, but Lamar Jackson (QB1) looked like the best quarterback on the field this past Sunday night. However, from a fantasy perspective, saying anything opposing that statement would be the true head-scratcher. Jackson now averages 26.2 points per game this season, the highest average in fantasy football, not just amongst quarterbacks but all positions. He’ll have a chance to pad those stats this week while facing off against a putrid Cincinnati Bengals defense. Cinci has allowed nearly 25 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers over their last four games, with none of them scoring below 21 points. That also happens to include a 30.64 point outing by Jackson himself back in Week 6.

Jameis Winston (QB12) is as sporadic as they come from the quarterback position in today’s NFL. While he may be taking years off of Buccaneers fan’s lives every time he drops back to attempt a pass, from a fantasy perspective he’s actually quite reliable. Winston is firmly a QB1 this season averaging 19+ points per game and scoring the 10th-most fantasy points at his position. This week he’ll face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are the absolute worst defensive unit in football at defending the quarterback position. The Cards have surrendered an average of 25.22 ppg to the position this season, which includes a league-high 24 passing touchdowns allowed.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

1

 Lamar Jackson BAL

@ CIN

2

 Russell Wilson SEA

@ SF

3

 Patrick Mahomes KC INJ

@ TEN

4

 Drew Brees NO

vs. ATL

5

 Aaron Rodgers GB

vs. CAR

6

 Dak Prescott DAL

vs. MIN

7

 Matt Ryan ATL

@ NO

8

 Josh Allen BUF

@ CLE

9

 Philip Rivers LAC

@ OAK

10

 Kyler Murray ARI

@ TB

11

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

vs. KC

12

 Jameis Winston TB

vs. ARI

13

 Jacoby Brissett IND INJ

vs. MIA

14

 Jared Goff LAR

@ PIT

15

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

vs. SEA

16

 Matt Stafford DET

@ CHI

17

 Matt Moore KC

@ TEN

18

 Derek Carr OAK

vs. LAC

19

 Daniel Jones NYG

@ NYJ

20

 Kirk Cousins MIN

@ DAL

21

 Sam Darnold NYJ

vs. NYG

22

 Brian Hoyer IND

vs. MIA

23

 Ryan Finley CIN

vs. BAL

24

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

vs. DET

25

 Mason Rudolph PIT

vs. LAR

26

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

@ IND

27

 Baker Mayfield CLE

vs. BUF

28

 Kyle Allen CAR

@ GB

29

 Chase Daniels CHI

vs. DET

30

 Josh Rosen MIA

@ IND

31

 Marcus Mariota TEN

vs. KC

32

 Andy Dalton CIN

vs. BAL
