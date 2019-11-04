Fantasy Football Week 10 QB Rankings: Can Lamar Jackson Dethrone Russell Wilson?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we get in an influx of talent returning from their bye weeks, fattening up the talent level available to insert into our fantasy lineups. Plus, Baltimore Ravens‘ Lamar Jackson and Seattle Seahawks‘ Russell Wilson battle it out for the top spot.
Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.
Quarterback Outlook Week 10
It may sound crazy to say this, but Lamar Jackson (QB1) looked like the best quarterback on the field this past Sunday night. However, from a fantasy perspective, saying anything opposing that statement would be the true head-scratcher. Jackson now averages 26.2 points per game this season, the highest average in fantasy football, not just amongst quarterbacks but all positions. He’ll have a chance to pad those stats this week while facing off against a putrid Cincinnati Bengals defense. Cinci has allowed nearly 25 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers over their last four games, with none of them scoring below 21 points. That also happens to include a 30.64 point outing by Jackson himself back in Week 6.
Jameis Winston (QB12) is as sporadic as they come from the quarterback position in today’s NFL. While he may be taking years off of Buccaneers fan’s lives every time he drops back to attempt a pass, from a fantasy perspective he’s actually quite reliable. Winston is firmly a QB1 this season averaging 19+ points per game and scoring the 10th-most fantasy points at his position. This week he’ll face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are the absolute worst defensive unit in football at defending the quarterback position. The Cards have surrendered an average of 25.22 ppg to the position this season, which includes a league-high 24 passing touchdowns allowed.
Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Quarterbacks TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
@ CIN
|
2
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
@ SF
|
3
|Patrick Mahomes KC INJ
|
@ TEN
|
4
|Drew Brees NO
|
vs. ATL
|
5
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
vs. CAR
|
6
|Dak Prescott DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
7
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
@ NO
|
8
|Josh Allen BUF
|
@ CLE
|
9
|Philip Rivers LAC
|
@ OAK
|
10
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
@ TB
|
11
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
vs. KC
|
12
|Jameis Winston TB
|
vs. ARI
|
13
|Jacoby Brissett IND INJ
|
vs. MIA
|
14
|Jared Goff LAR
|
@ PIT
|
15
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF
|
vs. SEA
|
16
|Matt Stafford DET
|
@ CHI
|
17
|Matt Moore KC
|
@ TEN
|
18
|Derek Carr OAK
|
vs. LAC
|
19
|Daniel Jones NYG
|
@ NYJ
|
20
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
@ DAL
|
21
|Sam Darnold NYJ
|
vs. NYG
|
22
|Brian Hoyer IND
|
vs. MIA
|
23
|Ryan Finley CIN
|
vs. BAL
|
24
|Mitchell Trubisky CHI
|
vs. DET
|
25
|Mason Rudolph PIT
|
vs. LAR
|
26
|Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
|
@ IND
|
27
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
vs. BUF
|
28
|Kyle Allen CAR
|
@ GB
|
29
|Chase Daniels CHI
|
vs. DET
|
30
|Josh Rosen MIA
|
@ IND
|
31
|Marcus Mariota TEN
|
vs. KC
|
32
|Andy Dalton CIN
|
vs. BAL