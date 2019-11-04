Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Rankings: Josh Gordon Set to Make Seahawks Debut

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we get back three of the top-four scoring wideouts returning from a bye. Plus, Josh Gordon is set to make his Seattle Seahawks debut on Monday Night Football.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a 40 point offensive explosion in Week 9. To make matters worse for opposing defenses, Josh Gordon (WR41) has passed his physical with Seattle and will be added to the mix this coming Monday night. However, at least for the first few weeks, Gordon seems more like a luxury and a move that makes the Seahawks better, than a move that truly improves Gordon’s fantasy outlook.

In reality, Gordon arguably had a better path to targets in New England than he will in Seattle. Gordon sits firmly behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in the Seattle pecking order, as both receivers are coming of 123+ yards, 1+ touchdown performances this past Sunday. Flash will also take on a San Francisco defense this week that has not surrendered a receiving touchdown to a wideout since Week 3.

Adam Thielen (WR9) made his return to the Vikings lineup this week, only to re-injure his hamstring. If Thielen gives it a go once again this week, you have to roll the dice with him. Although fantasy owners should dig deep into the injury reports heading up to gametime, as Thielen has missed all or the majority of the team’s last three games.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Julio Jones ATL @ NO 2 Michael Thomas NO vs. ATL 3 Davante Adams GB vs. CAR 4 Cooper Kupp LAR @ PIT 5 Amari Cooper DAL vs. MIN 6 Chris Godwin TB vs. ARI 7 Tyreek Hill KC @ TEN 8 Mike Evans TB vs. ARI 9 Adam Thielen MIN INJ @ DAL 10 Tyler Lockett SEA @ SF 11 Stefon Diggs MIN @ DAL 12 Kenny Golladay DET @ CHI 13 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs. LAR 14 Golden Tate NYG @ NYJ 15 Calvin Ridley ATL @ NO 16 John Brown BUF @ CLE 17 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs. NYG 18 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs. BUF 19 Keenan Allen LAC @ OAK 20 Allen Robinson CHI vs. DET 21 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. BAL 22 Emmanuel Sanders SF vs. SEA 23 DJ Moore CAR @ GB 24 Marquise Brown BAL @ CIN 25 Christian Kirk ARI @ TB 26 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ @ NYJ 27 Auden Tate CIN vs. BAL 28 Brandin Cooks LAR INJ @ PIT 29 Marvin Jones DET @ CHI 30 Robert Woods LAR @ PIT 31 Zach Pascal IND vs. MIA 32 Michael Gallup DAL vs. MIN 33 Tyrell Williams OAK vs. LAC 34 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ SF 35 Curtis Samuel CAR @ GB 36 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. BUF 37 Preston Williams MIA @ IND 38 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ TB 39 Hunter Renfrow OAK vs. LAC 40 A.J. Brown TEN vs. KC 41 Josh Gordon SEA @ SF 42 Danny Amendola DET @ CHI 43 Josh Reynolds LAR @ PIT 44 DeVante Parker MIA @ IND 45 Taylor Gabriel CHI vs. DET 46 Cole Beasley BUF @ CLE 47 Alex Erickson CIN vs. BAL 48 Sammy Watkins KC @ TEN 49 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO vs. ATL 50 Robby Anderson NYJ vs. NYG 51 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. LAR 52 Mike Williams LAC @ OAK 53 M. Valdes-Scantling GB vs. CAR 54 Corey Davis TEN vs. KC 55 Darius Slayton NYG @ NYJ 56 Randall Cobb DAL vs. MIN 57 Anthony Miller CHI vs. DET 58 Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA 59 Mecole Hardman KC @ TEN 60 Adam Humphries TEN vs. KC 61 Jaron Brown SEA @ SF 62 Tavon Austin DAL vs. MIN 63 Allen Lazard GB vs. CAR 64 Willie Snead BAL @ CIN 65 Demarcus Robinson KC @ TEN 66 Parris Campbell IND vs. MIA 67 Miles Boykin BAL @ CIN 68 James Washington PIT vs. LAR 69 Antonio Callaway CLE vs. BUF 70 Damiere Byrd ARI @ TB 71 Geronimo Allison GB vs. CAR 72 Dante Pettis SF vs. SEA 73 Duke Williams BUF @ CLE 74 Trevor Davis OAK vs. LAC 75 Keelan Doss OAK vs. LAC