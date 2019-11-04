Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Rankings: Josh Gordon Set to Make Seahawks Debut

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we get back three of the top-four scoring wideouts returning from a bye. Plus, Josh Gordon is set to make his Seattle Seahawks debut on Monday Night Football.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 10
The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a 40 point offensive explosion in Week 9. To make matters worse for opposing defenses, Josh Gordon (WR41) has passed his physical with Seattle and will be added to the mix this coming Monday night. However, at least for the first few weeks, Gordon seems more like a luxury and a move that makes the Seahawks better, than a move that truly improves Gordon’s fantasy outlook.
In reality, Gordon arguably had a better path to targets in New England than he will in Seattle. Gordon sits firmly behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in the Seattle pecking order, as both receivers are coming of 123+ yards, 1+ touchdown performances this past Sunday. Flash will also take on a San Francisco defense this week that has not surrendered a receiving touchdown to a wideout since Week 3.
Adam Thielen (WR9) made his return to the Vikings lineup this week, only to re-injure his hamstring. If Thielen gives it a go once again this week, you have to roll the dice with him. Although fantasy owners should dig deep into the injury reports heading up to gametime, as Thielen has missed all or the majority of the team’s last three games.
Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Julio Jones ATL
|
@ NO
|
2
|Michael Thomas NO
|
vs. ATL
|
3
|Davante Adams GB
|
vs. CAR
|
4
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
@ PIT
|
5
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
6
|Chris Godwin TB
|
vs. ARI
|
7
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
@ TEN
|
8
|Mike Evans TB
|
vs. ARI
|
9
|Adam Thielen MIN INJ
|
@ DAL
|
10
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
@ SF
|
11
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
@ DAL
|
12
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
@ CHI
|
13
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
vs. LAR
|
14
|Golden Tate NYG
|
@ NYJ
|
15
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
@ NO
|
16
|John Brown BUF
|
@ CLE
|
17
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
vs. NYG
|
18
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
vs. BUF
|
19
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
@ OAK
|
20
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
vs. DET
|
21
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
vs. BAL
|
22
|Emmanuel Sanders SF
|
vs. SEA
|
23
|DJ Moore CAR
|
@ GB
|
24
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
@ CIN
|
25
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
@ TB
|
26
|Sterling Shepard NYG INJ
|
@ NYJ
|
27
|Auden Tate CIN
|
vs. BAL
|
28
|Brandin Cooks LAR INJ
|
@ PIT
|
29
|Marvin Jones DET
|
@ CHI
|
30
|Robert Woods LAR
|
@ PIT
|
31
|Zach Pascal IND
|
vs. MIA
|
32
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
33
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
vs. LAC
|
34
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|
@ SF
|
35
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
@ GB
|
36
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
vs. BUF
|
37
|Preston Williams MIA
|
@ IND
|
38
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
@ TB
|
39
|Hunter Renfrow OAK
|
vs. LAC
|
40
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
vs. KC
|
41
|Josh Gordon SEA
|
@ SF
|
42
|Danny Amendola DET
|
@ CHI
|
43
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
@ PIT
|
44
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
@ IND
|
45
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
vs. DET
|
46
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
@ CLE
|
47
|Alex Erickson CIN
|
vs. BAL
|
48
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
@ TEN
|
49
|Tedd Ginn Jr. NO
|
vs. ATL
|
50
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
vs. NYG
|
51
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
vs. LAR
|
52
|Mike Williams LAC
|
@ OAK
|
53
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
vs. CAR
|
54
|Corey Davis TEN
|
vs. KC
|
55
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
@ NYJ
|
56
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
57
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
vs. DET
|
58
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
vs. SEA
|
59
|Mecole HardmanKC
|
@ TEN
|
60
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
vs. KC
|
61
|Jaron Brown SEA
|
@ SF
|
62
|Tavon Austin DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
63
|Allen Lazard GB
|
vs. CAR
|
64
|Willie Snead BAL
|
@ CIN
|
65
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
@ TEN
|
66
|Parris Campbell IND
|
vs. MIA
|
67
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
@ CIN
|
68
|James Washington PIT
|
vs. LAR
|
69
|Antonio Callaway CLE
|
vs. BUF
|
70
|Damiere Byrd ARI
|
@ TB
|
71
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
vs. CAR
|
72
|Dante Pettis SF
|
vs. SEA
|
73
|Duke Williams BUF
|
@ CLE
|
74
|Trevor Davis OAK
|
vs. LAC
|
75
|Keelan Doss OAK
|
vs. LAC
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: RB Rankings Week 10