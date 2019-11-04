Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Rankings: Josh Gordon Set to Make Seahawks Debut

Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Rankings: Josh Gordon Set to Make Seahawks Debut

Getty Josh Gordon, now of the Seattle Seahawks

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we get back three of the top-four scoring wideouts returning from a bye. Plus, Josh Gordon is set to make his Seattle Seahawks debut on Monday Night Football.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a 40 point offensive explosion in Week 9. To make matters worse for opposing defenses, Josh Gordon (WR41) has passed his physical with Seattle and will be added to the mix this coming Monday night. However, at least for the first few weeks, Gordon seems more like a luxury and a move that makes the Seahawks better, than a move that truly improves Gordon’s fantasy outlook.

In reality, Gordon arguably had a better path to targets in New England than he will in Seattle. Gordon sits firmly behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in the Seattle pecking order, as both receivers are coming of 123+ yards, 1+ touchdown performances this past Sunday. Flash will also take on a San Francisco defense this week that has not surrendered a receiving touchdown to a wideout since Week 3.

Adam Thielen (WR9) made his return to the Vikings lineup this week, only to re-injure his hamstring. If Thielen gives it a go once again this week, you have to roll the dice with him. Although fantasy owners should dig deep into the injury reports heading up to gametime, as Thielen has missed all or the majority of the team’s last three games.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

1

 Julio Jones ATL

@ NO

2

 Michael Thomas NO

vs. ATL

3

 Davante Adams GB

vs. CAR

4

 Cooper Kupp LAR

@ PIT

5

 Amari Cooper DAL

vs. MIN

6

 Chris Godwin TB

vs. ARI

7

 Tyreek Hill KC

@ TEN

8

 Mike Evans TB

vs. ARI

9

 Adam Thielen MIN INJ

@ DAL

10

 Tyler Lockett SEA

@ SF

11

 Stefon Diggs MIN

@ DAL

12

 Kenny Golladay DET

@ CHI

13

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

vs. LAR

14

 Golden Tate NYG

@ NYJ

15

 Calvin Ridley ATL

@ NO

16

 John Brown BUF

@ CLE

17

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

vs. NYG

18

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

vs. BUF

19

 Keenan Allen LAC

@ OAK

20

 Allen Robinson CHI

vs. DET

21

 Tyler Boyd CIN

vs. BAL

22

 Emmanuel Sanders SF

vs. SEA

23

 DJ Moore CAR

@ GB

24

 Marquise Brown BAL

@ CIN

25

 Christian Kirk ARI

@ TB

26

 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ

@ NYJ

27

 Auden Tate CIN

vs. BAL

28

 Brandin Cooks LAR INJ

@ PIT

29

 Marvin Jones DET

@ CHI

30

 Robert Woods LAR

@ PIT

31

 Zach Pascal IND

vs. MIA

32

 Michael Gallup DAL

vs. MIN

33

 Tyrell Williams OAK

vs. LAC

34

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

@ SF

35

 Curtis Samuel CAR

@ GB

36

 Jarvis Landry CLE

vs. BUF

37

 Preston Williams MIA

@ IND

38

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

@ TB

39

 Hunter Renfrow OAK

vs. LAC

40

 A.J. Brown TEN

vs. KC

41

 Josh Gordon SEA

@ SF

42

 Danny Amendola DET

@ CHI

43

 Josh Reynolds LAR

@ PIT

44

 DeVante Parker MIA

@ IND

45

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

vs. DET

46

 Cole Beasley BUF

@ CLE

47

 Alex Erickson CIN

vs. BAL

48

 Sammy Watkins KC

@ TEN

49

 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO

vs. ATL

50

 Robby Anderson NYJ

vs. NYG

51

 Diontae Johnson PIT

vs. LAR

52

 Mike Williams LAC

@ OAK

53

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

vs. CAR

54

 Corey Davis TEN

vs. KC

55

 Darius Slayton NYG

@ NYJ

56

 Randall Cobb DAL

vs. MIN

57

 Anthony Miller CHI

vs. DET

58

 Deebo Samuel SF

vs. SEA

59

 Mecole HardmanKC

@ TEN

60

 Adam Humphries TEN

vs. KC

61

 Jaron Brown SEA

@ SF

62

 Tavon Austin DAL

vs. MIN

63

 Allen Lazard GB

vs. CAR

64

 Willie Snead BAL

@ CIN

65

 Demarcus Robinson KC

@ TEN

66

 Parris Campbell IND

vs. MIA

67

 Miles Boykin BAL

@ CIN

68

 James Washington PIT

vs. LAR

69

 Antonio Callaway CLE

vs. BUF

70

 Damiere Byrd ARI

@ TB

71

 Geronimo Allison GB

vs. CAR

72

 Dante Pettis SF

vs. SEA

73

 Duke Williams BUF

@ CLE

74

 Trevor Davis OAK

vs. LAC

75

 Keelan Doss OAK

vs. LAC
