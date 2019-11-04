Fantasy Football Week 10 TE Rankings: Will Darren Waller’s Struggles Continue?

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine the recent struggles of Oakland Raiders pass-catcher Darren Waller. Plus, we answer the question on everyone’s minds, “Who the hell is Jacob Hollister?”
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 10
From Week 1 through Week 7, Darren Waller (TE5) averaged 17.5 fantasy points, ranking second amongst all tight ends. From that point on, however, he’s seen his production cut by more than half, averaging just 8.2 points per game and ranking as TE16 over the past two weeks. The most worrisome aspect of Waller’s dip in production is his volume. He’s caught just two passes in back-to-back weeks. Waller takes on a Chargers defense this week that has held all opposing tight ends under double-digit fantasy points in every game since Week 3. However, an argument could be made that none of those tight ends were big parts of their team’s gameplan, with none of them being targeted more than four times. Waller, on the other hand, has seen seven-plus targets come his way in all but two games this season.
Jacob Hollister (TE27) is Seattle’s answer to the Will Dissly injury, and one that presented great returns in Week 9. Hollister caught the game-winning touchdown for the Seahawks in overtime on his way to the fourth-highest scoring fantasy output by a tight end for the week. However, fantasy owners should not jump on the Hollister hype-train quite yet. The Seattle pass-catcher will face off with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, a defense that has allowed a league-low 4.1 fantasy points to the tight end position. Those numbers are even more daunting if you view them from San Fran’s Week 4 bye week and on. Over that time span, tight ends have averaged an abysmal 2.04 fantasy points against the ‘9ers.
Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Tight Ends TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|George Kittle SF
|
vs. SEA
|
2
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
@ OAK
|
3
|Travis Kelce KC
|
@ TEN
|
4
|Austin Hooper ATL
|
@ NO
|
5
|Darren Waller OAK
|
vs. LAC
|
6
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
@ CIN
|
7
|Evan Engram NYG
|
@ NYJ
|
8
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
@ PIT
|
9
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
@ DAL
|
10
|Jared Cook NO INJ
|
vs. ATL
|
11
|Jonnu Smith TEN
|
vs. KC
|
12
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
vs. LAR
|
13
|Greg Olsen CAR
|
@ GB
|
14
|Delanie Walker TEN INJ
|
vs. KC
|
15
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
@ IND
|
16
|Eric Ebron IND
|
vs. MIA
|
17
|Jimmy Graham GB
|
vs. CAR
|
18
|Tyler Eifert CIN
|
vs. BAL
|
19
|OJ Howard TB INJ
|
vs. ARI
|
20
|Ryan Griffin NYJ
|
vs. NYG
|
21
|Jack Doyle IND
|
vs. MIA
|
22
|Jason Witten DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
23
|Cameron Brate TB
|
vs. ARI
|
24
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
@ DAL
|
25
|TJ Hockenson DET
|
@ CHI
|
26
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
@ CLE
|
27
|Jacob Hollister SEA
|
@ SF
|
28
|CJ Uzomah CIN
|
vs. BAL
|
29
|Nick Boyle BAL
|
@ CIN
|
30
|Foster Moreau OAK
|
vs. LAC
|
31
|Trey Burton CHI
|
vs. DET
|
32
|R. Seals-Jones CLE INJ
|
vs. BUF
|
33
|Hayden Hurst BAL
|
@ CIN
|
34
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
@ PIT
|
35
|Josh Hill NO
|
vs. ATL
|
36
|Charles Clay ARI
|
@ TB
|
37
|Demetrius Harris CLE
|
vs. BUF
|
38
|Anthony Firkser TEN
|
vs. KC
|
39
|Blake Jarwin DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
40
|Nick Vannett PIT
|
vs. LAR
|
41
|Luke Wilson SEA
|
@ SF
|
42
|Adam Shaheen CHI
|
vs. DET
|
43
|Rhett Ellison NYG
|
@ NYJ
-
