Fantasy Football Week 10 TE Rankings: Will Darren Waller’s Struggles Continue?

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine the recent struggles of Oakland Raiders pass-catcher Darren Waller. Plus, we answer the question on everyone’s minds, “Who the hell is Jacob Hollister?”

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 10

From Week 1 through Week 7, Darren Waller (TE5) averaged 17.5 fantasy points, ranking second amongst all tight ends. From that point on, however, he’s seen his production cut by more than half, averaging just 8.2 points per game and ranking as TE16 over the past two weeks. The most worrisome aspect of Waller’s dip in production is his volume. He’s caught just two passes in back-to-back weeks. Waller takes on a Chargers defense this week that has held all opposing tight ends under double-digit fantasy points in every game since Week 3. However, an argument could be made that none of those tight ends were big parts of their team’s gameplan, with none of them being targeted more than four times. Waller, on the other hand, has seen seven-plus targets come his way in all but two games this season.

Jacob Hollister (TE27) is Seattle’s answer to the Will Dissly injury, and one that presented great returns in Week 9. Hollister caught the game-winning touchdown for the Seahawks in overtime on his way to the fourth-highest scoring fantasy output by a tight end for the week. However, fantasy owners should not jump on the Hollister hype-train quite yet. The Seattle pass-catcher will face off with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, a defense that has allowed a league-low 4.1 fantasy points to the tight end position. Those numbers are even more daunting if you view them from San Fran’s Week 4 bye week and on. Over that time span, tight ends have averaged an abysmal 2.04 fantasy points against the ‘9ers.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 George Kittle SF vs. SEA 2 Hunter Henry LAC @ OAK 3 Travis Kelce KC @ TEN 4 Austin Hooper ATL @ NO 5 Darren Waller OAK vs. LAC 6 Mark Andrews BAL @ CIN 7 Evan Engram NYG @ NYJ 8 Gerald Everett LAR @ PIT 9 Kyle Rudolph MIN @ DAL 10 Jared Cook NO INJ vs. ATL 11 Jonnu Smith TEN vs. KC 12 Vance McDonald PIT vs. LAR 13 Greg Olsen CAR @ GB 14 Delanie Walker TEN INJ vs. KC 15 Mike Gesicki MIA @ IND 16 Eric Ebron IND vs. MIA 17 Jimmy Graham GB vs. CAR 18 Tyler Eifert CIN vs. BAL 19 OJ Howard TB INJ vs. ARI 20 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs. NYG 21 Jack Doyle IND vs. MIA 22 Jason Witten DAL vs. MIN 23 Cameron Brate TB vs. ARI 24 Irv Smith Jr. MIN @ DAL 25 TJ Hockenson DET @ CHI 26 Dawson Knox BUF @ CLE 27 Jacob Hollister SEA @ SF 28 CJ Uzomah CIN vs. BAL 29 Nick Boyle BAL @ CIN 30 Foster Moreau OAK vs. LAC 31 Trey Burton CHI vs. DET 32 R. Seals-Jones CLE INJ vs. BUF 33 Hayden Hurst BAL @ CIN 34 Tyler Higbee LAR @ PIT 35 Josh Hill NO vs. ATL 36 Charles Clay ARI @ TB 37 Demetrius Harris CLE vs. BUF 38 Anthony Firkser TEN vs. KC 39 Blake Jarwin DAL vs. MIN 40 Nick Vannett PIT vs. LAR 41 Luke Wilson SEA @ SF 42 Adam Shaheen CHI vs. DET 43 Rhett Ellison NYG @ NYJ