Fantasy Football Week 10 TE Rankings: Will Darren Waller’s Struggles Continue?

Fantasy Football Week 10 TE Rankings: Will Darren Waller’s Struggles Continue?

  • 144 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Darren Waller of the Oakland Raiders

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine the recent struggles of Oakland Raiders pass-catcher Darren Waller. Plus, we answer the question on everyone’s minds, “Who the hell is Jacob Hollister?”

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 10 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Tight End Outlook Week 10

From Week 1 through Week 7, Darren Waller (TE5) averaged 17.5 fantasy points, ranking second amongst all tight ends. From that point on, however, he’s seen his production cut by more than half, averaging just 8.2 points per game and ranking as TE16 over the past two weeks. The most worrisome aspect of Waller’s dip in production is his volume. He’s caught just two passes in back-to-back weeks. Waller takes on a Chargers defense this week that has held all opposing tight ends under double-digit fantasy points in every game since Week 3. However, an argument could be made that none of those tight ends were big parts of their team’s gameplan, with none of them being targeted more than four times. Waller, on the other hand, has seen seven-plus targets come his way in all but two games this season.

Jacob Hollister (TE27) is Seattle’s answer to the Will Dissly injury, and one that presented great returns in Week 9. Hollister caught the game-winning touchdown for the Seahawks in overtime on his way to the fourth-highest scoring fantasy output by a tight end for the week. However, fantasy owners should not jump on the Hollister hype-train quite yet. The Seattle pass-catcher will face off with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, a defense that has allowed a league-low 4.1 fantasy points to the tight end position. Those numbers are even more daunting if you view them from San Fran’s Week 4 bye week and on. Over that time span, tight ends have averaged an abysmal 2.04 fantasy points against the ‘9ers.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

1

 George Kittle SF

vs. SEA

2

 Hunter Henry LAC

@ OAK

3

 Travis Kelce KC

@ TEN

4

 Austin Hooper ATL

@ NO

5

 Darren Waller OAK

vs. LAC

6

 Mark Andrews BAL

@ CIN

7

 Evan Engram NYG

@ NYJ

8

 Gerald Everett LAR

@ PIT

9

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

@ DAL

10

 Jared Cook NO INJ

vs. ATL

11

 Jonnu Smith TEN

vs. KC

12

 Vance McDonald PIT

vs. LAR

13

 Greg Olsen CAR

@ GB

14

 Delanie Walker TEN INJ

vs. KC

15

 Mike Gesicki MIA

@ IND

16

 Eric Ebron IND

vs. MIA

17

 Jimmy Graham GB

vs. CAR

18

 Tyler Eifert CIN

vs. BAL

19

 OJ Howard TB INJ

vs. ARI

20

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

vs. NYG

21

 Jack Doyle IND

vs. MIA

22

 Jason Witten DAL

vs. MIN

23

 Cameron Brate TB

vs. ARI

24

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

@ DAL

25

 TJ Hockenson DET

@ CHI

26

 Dawson Knox BUF

@ CLE

27

 Jacob Hollister SEA

@ SF

28

 CJ Uzomah CIN

vs. BAL

29

 Nick Boyle BAL

@ CIN

30

 Foster Moreau OAK

vs. LAC

31

 Trey Burton CHI

vs. DET

32

 R. Seals-Jones CLE INJ

vs. BUF

33

 Hayden Hurst BAL

@ CIN

34

 Tyler Higbee LAR

@ PIT

35

 Josh Hill NO

vs. ATL

36

 Charles Clay ARI

@ TB

37

 Demetrius Harris CLE

vs. BUF

38

 Anthony Firkser TEN

vs. KC

39

 Blake Jarwin DAL

vs. MIN

40

 Nick Vannett PIT

vs. LAR

41

 Luke Wilson SEA

@ SF

42

 Adam Shaheen CHI

vs. DET

43

 Rhett Ellison NYG

@ NYJ
    1. READ NEXT: Fantasy: WR Rankings Week 10

Read More
, , , ,