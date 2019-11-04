Fantasy Football Week 10 Kicker Rankings: Can Adam Vinatieri Be Trusted?

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week gifts us with the return of Mr. Legatron himself, Greg Zuerlein. However, it may also mark the end of Adam Vinatieri’s reign amongst the kicking elites.

Kicker Outlook Week 10

I’m not ready to give up on Adam Vinatieri (K13) quite yet, and you shouldn’t either. Despite Vinatieri missing field goals in back-to-back weeks, including a potential game-winner in Week 9, the Colts continue to express faith in the future Hall of Famer. Vinatieri’s Week 10 fantasy numbers have the chance to look gold jacket worthy, as he’s set to face off with the Miami Dolphins. Opposing kickers have scored an average of 12.3 fantasy points, never dipping below 11 in each of Miami’s last three games.

The “Money Badger“, Michael Badgley returned to the Chargers lineup in stellar fashion this past week. Badgley racked up 16 fantasy points in his 2019 season debut, the second-highest output by any kicker for the week. Kickers to attempt at least one kick of 40+ yards vs. the Raiders this season averaged 11 fantasy points against them. Badgley attempted two such kicks last week.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Greg Zuerlein LAR @ PIT 2 Matt Gay TB vs. ARI 3 Justin Tucker BAL @ CIN 4 Harrison Butker KC @ TEN 5 Zane Gonzalez ARI @ TB 6 Michael Badgley LAC @ OAK 7 Will Lutz NO vs. ATL 8 Joey Slye CAR @ GB 9 Robbie Gould SF vs. SEA 10 Mason Crosby GB vs. CAR 11 Brett Maher DAL vs. MIN 12 Matt Prater DET @ CHI 13 Adam Vinatieri IND vs. MIA 14 Chris Boswell PIT vs. LAR 15 Sam Ficken NYJ vs. NYG 16 Dan Bailey MIN @ DAL 17 Jason Myers SEA @ SF 18 Ryan Succop TEN vs. KC 19 Stephen Hauschka BUF @ CLE 20 Aldrick Rosas NYG @ NYJ 21 Austin Seibert CLE vs. BUF 22 Daniel Carlson OAK vs. LAC 23 Randy Bullock CIN vs. BAL 24 Eddy Pineiro CHI vs. DET 25 Jason Sanders MIA @ IND 26 Younghoe Koo ATL @ NO