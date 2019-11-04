Fantasy Football Week 10 Kicker Rankings: Can Adam Vinatieri Be Trusted?

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week gifts us with the return of Mr. Legatron himself, Greg Zuerlein. However, it may also mark the end of Adam Vinatieri’s reign amongst the kicking elites.
Kicker Outlook Week 10
I’m not ready to give up on Adam Vinatieri (K13) quite yet, and you shouldn’t either. Despite Vinatieri missing field goals in back-to-back weeks, including a potential game-winner in Week 9, the Colts continue to express faith in the future Hall of Famer. Vinatieri’s Week 10 fantasy numbers have the chance to look gold jacket worthy, as he’s set to face off with the Miami Dolphins. Opposing kickers have scored an average of 12.3 fantasy points, never dipping below 11 in each of Miami’s last three games.
The “Money Badger“, Michael Badgley returned to the Chargers lineup in stellar fashion this past week. Badgley racked up 16 fantasy points in his 2019 season debut, the second-highest output by any kicker for the week. Kickers to attempt at least one kick of 40+ yards vs. the Raiders this season averaged 11 fantasy points against them. Badgley attempted two such kicks last week.
Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Kickers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Greg Zuerlein LAR
|
@ PIT
|
2
|Matt Gay TB
|
vs. ARI
|
3
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
@ CIN
|
4
|Harrison Butker KC
|
@ TEN
|
5
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|
@ TB
|
6
|Michael Badgley LAC
|
@ OAK
|
7
|Will Lutz NO
|
vs. ATL
|
8
|Joey Slye CAR
|
@ GB
|
9
|Robbie Gould SF
|
vs. SEA
|
10
|Mason Crosby GB
|
vs. CAR
|
11
|Brett Maher DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
12
|Matt Prater DET
|
@ CHI
|
13
|Adam Vinatieri IND
|
vs. MIA
|
14
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
vs. LAR
|
15
|Sam Ficken NYJ
|
vs. NYG
|
16
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
@ DAL
|
17
|Jason Myers SEA
|
@ SF
|
18
|Ryan Succop TEN
|
vs. KC
|
19
|Stephen Hauschka BUF
|
@ CLE
|
20
|Aldrick Rosas NYG
|
@ NYJ
|
21
|Austin Seibert CLE
|
vs. BUF
|
22
|Daniel Carlson OAK
|
vs. LAC
|
23
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
vs. BAL
|
24
|Eddy Pineiro CHI
|
vs. DET
|
25
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
@ IND
|
26
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
@ NO
-
