Fantasy Football Week 10 Kicker Rankings: Can Adam Vinatieri Be Trusted?

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week gifts us with the return of Mr. Legatron himself, Greg Zuerlein. However, it may also mark the end of Adam Vinatieri’s reign amongst the kicking elites.

Kicker Outlook Week 10

I’m not ready to give up on Adam Vinatieri (K13) quite yet, and you shouldn’t either. Despite Vinatieri missing field goals in back-to-back weeks, including a potential game-winner in Week 9, the Colts continue to express faith in the future Hall of Famer. Vinatieri’s Week 10 fantasy numbers have the chance to look gold jacket worthy, as he’s set to face off with the Miami Dolphins. Opposing kickers have scored an average of 12.3 fantasy points, never dipping below 11 in each of Miami’s last three games.

The “Money Badger“, Michael Badgley returned to the Chargers lineup in stellar fashion this past week. Badgley racked up 16 fantasy points in his 2019 season debut, the second-highest output by any kicker for the week. Kickers to attempt at least one kick of 40+ yards vs. the Raiders this season averaged 11 fantasy points against them. Badgley attempted two such kicks last week.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Greg Zuerlein LAR

@ PIT

2

 Matt Gay TB

vs. ARI

3

 Justin Tucker BAL

@ CIN

4

 Harrison Butker KC

@ TEN

5

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

@ TB

6

 Michael Badgley LAC

@ OAK

7

 Will Lutz NO

vs. ATL

8

 Joey Slye CAR

@ GB

9

 Robbie Gould SF

vs. SEA

10

 Mason Crosby GB

vs. CAR

11

 Brett Maher DAL

vs. MIN

12

 Matt Prater DET

@ CHI

13

 Adam Vinatieri IND

vs. MIA

14

 Chris Boswell PIT

vs. LAR

15

 Sam Ficken NYJ

vs. NYG

16

 Dan Bailey MIN

@ DAL

17

 Jason Myers SEA

@ SF

18

 Ryan Succop TEN

vs. KC

19

 Stephen Hauschka BUF

@ CLE

20

 Aldrick Rosas NYG

@ NYJ

21

 Austin Seibert CLE

vs. BUF

22

 Daniel Carlson OAK

vs. LAC

23

 Randy Bullock CIN

vs. BAL

24

 Eddy Pineiro CHI

vs. DET

25

 Jason Sanders MIA

@ IND

26

 Younghoe Koo ATL

@ NO
