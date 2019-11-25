Fantasy Football Week 13 RB Rankings: Is Saquon Barkley Startable?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether there is a changing of the guards brewing in the Seattle Seahawks‘ backfield.

Plus, has New York Giants’ superstar back Saquon Barkley officially fallen out of the RB1/RB2 category? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 13

What in the world is wrong with Saquon Barkley (RB7)? Well, the most glaring answer would be that he clearly rushed back from injury too soon and is noticeably hobbled on the playing field. With that said, an average of 1.86 yards per carry over the last three games is highly unacceptable for fantasy owners looking to make a championship run.

Even more unacceptable is the fact that over the past two weeks he ranks as the RB60. So why in the world would we rank him as the seventh-best RB option for this week of play? Well, his matchup in Week 13, the Green Bay Packers, have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. They allowed two top-13 scorers at the position in Week 12 and have allowed an average of 20.13 fantasy points to starting RBs over their last three games.

Chris Carson’s (RB14) fumble-itis continued into Week 12, and it was enough for Seattle to shy away from their battering ram of a running back. Carson was out-touched 14-6 by backup Rashaad Penny (RB42) vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Penny answered the call, averaging six more yards per carry than Carson on his way to 129 yards on the evening. However, the majority of that yardage came on one play, a 58-yard touchdown scamper.

Penny has likely worked his way into warranting more touches in Week 13, but don’t get it twisted, this is still Chris Carson’s backfield. With that said, a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings this week leaves much to be desired from a fantasy perpective for both players. Eight of the last nine starting running backs to face off with the Vikings have combined for an average of just 47.5 rushing yards, with each of those backs failing to find the endzone.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

vs. WAS

2

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

vs. BUF

3

 Alvin Kamara NO

@ ATL

4

 Todd Gurley LAR

@ ARI

5

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

@ CIN

6

 Josh Jacobs OAK

@ KC

7

 Saquon Barkley NYG

vs. GB

8

 Dalvin Cook MIN

@ SEA

9

 Derrick Henry TEN

@ IND

10

 Melvin Gordon LAC

@ DEN

11

 Nick Chubb CLE

@ PIT

12

 Leonard Fournette JAC

vs. TB

13

 Aaron Jones GB

@ NYG

14

 Chris Carson SEA

vs. MIN

15

 Joe Mixon CIN

vs. NYJ

16

 James Conner PIT INJ

vs. CLE

17

 Mark Ingram BAL

vs. SF

18

 Kareem Hunt CLE

@ PIT

19

 Austin Ekeler LAC

@ DEN

20

 Kenyan Drake ARI

vs. LAR

21

 Devin Singletary BUF

@ DAL

22

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

vs. LAC

23

 Ronald Jones TB

@ JAC

24

 Jordan Howard PHI INJ

@ MIA

25

 Tarik Cohen CHI

@ DET

26

 Miles Sanders PHI

@ MIA

27

 Jonathan Williams IND

vs. TEN

28

 Tevin Coleman SF

@ BAL

29

 James White NE

@ HOU

30

 Sony Michel NE

@ HOU

31

 Devonta Freeman ATL INJ

vs. NO

32

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

vs. CLE

33

 Jamaal Williams GB

@ NYG

34

 Bo Scarbrough DET

vs. CHI

35

 David Montgomery CHI

@ DET

36

 Damien Williams KC INJ

vs. OAK

37

 Nyheim Hines IND

vs. TEN

38

 David Johnson ARI

vs. LAR

39

 Carlos Hyde HOU

vs. NE

40

 Royce Freeman DEN

vs. LAC

41

 Chris Thompson WAS INJ

@ CAR

42

 Rashaad Penny SEA

vs. MIN

43

 Qadree Ollison ATL

vs. NO

44

 LeSean McCoy KC INJ

vs. OAK

45

 Derrius Guice WAS

@ CAR

46

 Latavius Murray NO

@ ATL

47

 Jay Ajayi PHI

@ MIA

48

 Brian Hill ATL

vs. NO

49

 Duke Johnson HOU

vs. NE

50

 Frank Gore BUF

@ DAL

51

 Patrick Laird MIA

vs. PHI

52

 Rex Burkhead NE

@ HOU

53

 Raheem Mostert SF

@ BAL

54

 Peyton Barber TB

@ JAC

55

 Darrel Williams KC

vs. OAK

56

 Kallen Ballage MIA

vs. PHI

57

 JD Mckissic DET

vs. CHI

58

 Adrian Peterson WAS

@ CAR

59

 Alexander Mattison MIN

@ SEA

60

 Malcolm Brown LAR

@ ARI

61

 Matt Breida SF INJ

@ BAL

62

 Jalen Richard OAK

@ KC

63

 Gio Bernard CIN

vs. NYJ

64

 Tony Pollard DAL

vs. BUF

65

 Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT

vs. CLE

66

 Dion Lewis TEN

@ IND

67

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

vs. CLE

68

 Wayne Gallman NYG

vs. GB

69

 Darrell Henderson LAR

@ ARI

70

 Boston Scott PHI

@ MIA

71

 Gus Edwards BAL

vs. SF

72

 Wendell Smallwood WAS

@ CAR

73

 Justice Hill BAL

vs. SF

74

 Dare Ogunbowale TB

@ JAC

75

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

@ BAL

76

 Trey Edmunds PIT

vs. CLE
