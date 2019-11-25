Fantasy Football Week 13 RB Rankings: Is Saquon Barkley Startable?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether there is a changing of the guards brewing in the Seattle Seahawks‘ backfield.
Plus, has New York Giants’ superstar back Saquon Barkley officially fallen out of the RB1/RB2 category? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
* If you're looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 RB Start 'Em, Sit 'Em – COMING SOON
Running Back Outlook Week 13
What in the world is wrong with Saquon Barkley (RB7)? Well, the most glaring answer would be that he clearly rushed back from injury too soon and is noticeably hobbled on the playing field. With that said, an average of 1.86 yards per carry over the last three games is highly unacceptable for fantasy owners looking to make a championship run.
Even more unacceptable is the fact that over the past two weeks he ranks as the RB60. So why in the world would we rank him as the seventh-best RB option for this week of play? Well, his matchup in Week 13, the Green Bay Packers, have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. They allowed two top-13 scorers at the position in Week 12 and have allowed an average of 20.13 fantasy points to starting RBs over their last three games.
Chris Carson’s (RB14) fumble-itis continued into Week 12, and it was enough for Seattle to shy away from their battering ram of a running back. Carson was out-touched 14-6 by backup Rashaad Penny (RB42) vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Penny answered the call, averaging six more yards per carry than Carson on his way to 129 yards on the evening. However, the majority of that yardage came on one play, a 58-yard touchdown scamper.
Penny has likely worked his way into warranting more touches in Week 13, but don’t get it twisted, this is still Chris Carson’s backfield. With that said, a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings this week leaves much to be desired from a fantasy perpective for both players. Eight of the last nine starting running backs to face off with the Vikings have combined for an average of just 47.5 rushing yards, with each of those backs failing to find the endzone.
Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Running Backs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
vs. WAS
|
2
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
vs. BUF
|
3
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
@ ATL
|
4
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
@ ARI
|
5
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
@ CIN
|
6
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
@ KC
|
7
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
vs. GB
|
8
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
@ SEA
|
9
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
@ IND
|
10
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
@ DEN
|
11
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
@ PIT
|
12
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
vs. TB
|
13
|Aaron Jones GB
|
@ NYG
|
14
|Chris Carson SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
15
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
vs. NYJ
|
16
|James Conner PIT INJ
|
vs. CLE
|
17
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
vs. SF
|
18
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
@ PIT
|
19
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
@ DEN
|
20
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
21
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
@ DAL
|
22
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
vs. LAC
|
23
|Ronald Jones TB
|
@ JAC
|
24
|Jordan Howard PHI INJ
|
@ MIA
|
25
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
@ DET
|
26
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
@ MIA
|
27
|Jonathan Williams IND
|
vs. TEN
|
28
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
@ BAL
|
29
|James White NE
|
@ HOU
|
30
|Sony Michel NE
|
@ HOU
|
31
|Devonta Freeman ATL INJ
|
vs. NO
|
32
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT
|
vs. CLE
|
33
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
@ NYG
|
34
|Bo Scarbrough DET
|
vs. CHI
|
35
|David Montgomery CHI
|
@ DET
|
36
|Damien Williams KC INJ
|
vs. OAK
|
37
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
vs. TEN
|
38
|David Johnson ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
39
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
vs. NE
|
40
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
vs. LAC
|
41
|Chris Thompson WAS INJ
|
@ CAR
|
42
|Rashaad Penny SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
43
|Qadree Ollison ATL
|
vs. NO
|
44
|LeSean McCoy KC INJ
|
vs. OAK
|
45
|Derrius Guice WAS
|
@ CAR
|
46
|Latavius Murray NO
|
@ ATL
|
47
|Jay Ajayi PHI
|
@ MIA
|
48
|Brian Hill ATL
|
vs. NO
|
49
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
vs. NE
|
50
|Frank Gore BUF
|
@ DAL
|
51
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
vs. PHI
|
52
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
@ HOU
|
53
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
@ BAL
|
54
|Peyton Barber TB
|
@ JAC
|
55
|Darrel Williams KC
|
vs. OAK
|
56
|Kallen Ballage MIA
|
vs. PHI
|
57
|JD Mckissic DET
|
vs. CHI
|
58
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
@ CAR
|
59
|Alexander Mattison MIN
|
@ SEA
|
60
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
@ ARI
|
61
|Matt Breida SF INJ
|
@ BAL
|
62
|Jalen Richard OAK
|
@ KC
|
63
|Gio Bernard CIN
|
vs. NYJ
|
64
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
vs. BUF
|
65
|Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT
|
vs. CLE
|
66
|Dion Lewis TEN
|
@ IND
|
67
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
vs. CLE
|
68
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
vs. GB
|
69
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
@ ARI
|
70
|Boston Scott PHI
|
@ MIA
|
71
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
vs. SF
|
72
|Wendell Smallwood WAS
|
@ CAR
|
73
|Justice Hill BAL
|
vs. SF
|
74
|Dare Ogunbowale TB
|
@ JAC
|
75
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
@ BAL
|
76
|Trey Edmunds PIT
|
vs. CLE
-
-
-
