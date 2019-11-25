Fantasy Football Week 13 RB Rankings: Is Saquon Barkley Startable?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether there is a changing of the guards brewing in the Seattle Seahawks‘ backfield.

Plus, has New York Giants’ superstar back Saquon Barkley officially fallen out of the RB1/RB2 category? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 13

What in the world is wrong with Saquon Barkley (RB7)? Well, the most glaring answer would be that he clearly rushed back from injury too soon and is noticeably hobbled on the playing field. With that said, an average of 1.86 yards per carry over the last three games is highly unacceptable for fantasy owners looking to make a championship run.

Even more unacceptable is the fact that over the past two weeks he ranks as the RB60. So why in the world would we rank him as the seventh-best RB option for this week of play? Well, his matchup in Week 13, the Green Bay Packers, have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. They allowed two top-13 scorers at the position in Week 12 and have allowed an average of 20.13 fantasy points to starting RBs over their last three games.

Chris Carson’s (RB14) fumble-itis continued into Week 12, and it was enough for Seattle to shy away from their battering ram of a running back. Carson was out-touched 14-6 by backup Rashaad Penny (RB42) vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Penny answered the call, averaging six more yards per carry than Carson on his way to 129 yards on the evening. However, the majority of that yardage came on one play, a 58-yard touchdown scamper.

Penny has likely worked his way into warranting more touches in Week 13, but don’t get it twisted, this is still Chris Carson’s backfield. With that said, a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings this week leaves much to be desired from a fantasy perpective for both players. Eight of the last nine starting running backs to face off with the Vikings have combined for an average of just 47.5 rushing yards, with each of those backs failing to find the endzone.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. WAS 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. BUF 3 Alvin Kamara NO @ ATL 4 Todd Gurley LAR @ ARI 5 Le’Veon Bell NYJ @ CIN 6 Josh Jacobs OAK @ KC 7 Saquon Barkley NYG vs. GB 8 Dalvin Cook MIN @ SEA 9 Derrick Henry TEN @ IND 10 Melvin Gordon LAC @ DEN 11 Nick Chubb CLE @ PIT 12 Leonard Fournette JAC vs. TB 13 Aaron Jones GB @ NYG 14 Chris Carson SEA vs. MIN 15 Joe Mixon CIN vs. NYJ 16 James Conner PIT INJ vs. CLE 17 Mark Ingram BAL vs. SF 18 Kareem Hunt CLE @ PIT 19 Austin Ekeler LAC @ DEN 20 Kenyan Drake ARI vs. LAR 21 Devin Singletary BUF @ DAL 22 Phillip Lindsay DEN vs. LAC 23 Ronald Jones TB @ JAC 24 Jordan Howard PHI INJ @ MIA 25 Tarik Cohen CHI @ DET 26 Miles Sanders PHI @ MIA 27 Jonathan Williams IND vs. TEN 28 Tevin Coleman SF @ BAL 29 James White NE @ HOU 30 Sony Michel NE @ HOU 31 Devonta Freeman ATL INJ vs. NO 32 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs. CLE 33 Jamaal Williams GB @ NYG 34 Bo Scarbrough DET vs. CHI 35 David Montgomery CHI @ DET 36 Damien Williams KC INJ vs. OAK 37 Nyheim Hines IND vs. TEN 38 David Johnson ARI vs. LAR 39 Carlos Hyde HOU vs. NE 40 Royce Freeman DEN vs. LAC 41 Chris Thompson WAS INJ @ CAR 42 Rashaad Penny SEA vs. MIN 43 Qadree Ollison ATL vs. NO 44 LeSean McCoy KC INJ vs. OAK 45 Derrius Guice WAS @ CAR 46 Latavius Murray NO @ ATL 47 Jay Ajayi PHI @ MIA 48 Brian Hill ATL vs. NO 49 Duke Johnson HOU vs. NE 50 Frank Gore BUF @ DAL 51 Patrick Laird MIA vs. PHI 52 Rex Burkhead NE @ HOU 53 Raheem Mostert SF @ BAL 54 Peyton Barber TB @ JAC 55 Darrel Williams KC vs. OAK 56 Kallen Ballage MIA vs. PHI 57 JD Mckissic DET vs. CHI 58 Adrian Peterson WAS @ CAR 59 Alexander Mattison MIN @ SEA 60 Malcolm Brown LAR @ ARI 61 Matt Breida SF INJ @ BAL 62 Jalen Richard OAK @ KC 63 Gio Bernard CIN vs. NYJ 64 Tony Pollard DAL vs. BUF 65 Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT vs. CLE 66 Dion Lewis TEN @ IND 67 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs. CLE 68 Wayne Gallman NYG vs. GB 69 Darrell Henderson LAR @ ARI 70 Boston Scott PHI @ MIA 71 Gus Edwards BAL vs. SF 72 Wendell Smallwood WAS @ CAR 73 Justice Hill BAL vs. SF 74 Dare Ogunbowale TB @ JAC 75 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ BAL 76 Trey Edmunds PIT vs. CLE