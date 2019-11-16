Top 5 Shocking Reasons Why Eagles Can Beat Mighty Patriots

The Eagles face incredibly long odds of pulling off the upset Sunday. The Patriots are locked and loaded as Super Bowl favorites.

But don’t count Philadelphia out. They seem to thrive when no one thinks they can win. While they enter Sunday’s game as only 3.5-point underdogs, they are a flawed team up against a dynasty.

Tom Brady remains the greatest quarterback to ever do it — and he’s backed by a historically good defense, one drawing comparisons to the 2000 Baltimore Ravens. Even Doug Pederson mentioned the eerie similarities.

“It is an interesting conversation, and you can obviously draw some parallels with those two defenses,” the Eagles head coach told reporters. “I think the biggest thing that jumps out to you right now, the glaring thing, is the turnover ratio. I mean, the fact that they’ve got six defensive scores this season, the interceptions, the fumbles they’re causing — it’s a brand of defense where they just smother you.”

Eagles vs. Patriots: Top 5 Reasons Why Eagles Might Win

On paper, it looks like a Patriots blowout win. Here’s why it might not be a guaranteed loss for the Eagles.

Last time the Patriots and Eagles played… Two iconic moments from Super Bowl LII pic.twitter.com/55zJoxfxNq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 16, 2019

Doug Pederson Has Trick Play Up His Sleeve

The Eagles aren’t going to be able to line up head-to-head and win this game. No, they are going to have to rely on some trickeration just like they did in Super Bowl LII. The “Philly Special” was the turning point the last time these two teams met and the well is dry on that play. However, Doug Pederson and his coaching staff had two weeks to prepare for the rematch with New England.

He has been exploring every possible weakness he can exploit. Offensive coordinator Mike Groh alluded to pulling out a trick play in comments earlier this week by saying: “You never know, you never know.” Look for it to happen early in the first half, possibly with former basketball star J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. He surely knows how to chuck an inbounds pass down the court.

Carson Wentz Delivers Signature Game

The Carson Wentz haters have been clamoring for the quarterback to deliver a signature win for this team. Since the victory over the Bears two weeks ago wasn’t enough for his doubters, then this has to be the one. Remember, Wentz didn’t play in Super Bowl LII and the ghost of Nick Foles has haunted him since leaving Minnesota in 2018.

This will be Wentz’s first-ever game versus the Patriots and he reportedly spent 10 hours watching film on Monday. Meanwhile, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was effusive in his praise of Wentz. The tough kid from North Dakota won’t be afraid to test New England deep, especially with familiar friend Jordan Matthews back out there running routes.

📺 To prepare for his 1st ever game against the New England Patriots, Eagles QB Carson Wentz spent roughly 10 hours watching film on Monday according to Zach Ertz @6abc #CarsonWentz #Eagles pic.twitter.com/V1MS7uA6va — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) November 14, 2019

Eagles Secondary Finally Playing at Full Strength

The trials and tribulations of the Eagles cornerbacks have been a sad struggle, one worthy of a day-time Emmy for best soap opera. But the return of Jalen Mills has definitely improved the unit as the team’s pass defense has jumped up from the bottom of the league to No. 16. They are now limiting opponents to 239 yards through the air versus 252. Don’t quibble with minor improvement.

Ronald Darby appears to be finally healthy from a lingering ACL injury and Avonte Maddox is back locking down the nickel spot, while Sidney Jones has been relegated to the bench. The Eagles are 15-6 with Mills and Darby as their starting cornerbacks. There’s reason for hope here.

PHILLY LETS GO❗️

I know the LINC is going to be rocking tomorrow we need everybody to be there loud and proud — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) November 16, 2019

Don’t Count Out Super Bowl Nostalgia Factor

The Eagles really need to move on from the Super Bowl win from two years ago, a fact pointed out by Orlando Scandrick. It’s a true statement as no team can live in the past forever. But seeing those shiny silver helmets come barreling out of the visitor’s tunnel has to spark some nostalgic pride.

As Brandon Graham reminded everyone earlier this week: “The Patriots are not perfect.” They can be beaten on any given Sunday — and this Eagles team did just that. Philadelphia seemed to be channeling that nostalgia when they decided to bring Jay Ajayi back into the nest, too. Do his bum knees and ankle have anything left in the tank? Only time will tell. But they’ll need every ounce he can give them with Jordan Howard likely out.

The Home Crowd Fuels Another Upset Win

Philadelphia has been wild in anticipation of the Patriots coming to town all week. The Eagles started practice Wednesday by shouting: “It’s Patriots week!” and the fans calling into local sports talk radio have been more fired up than usual. The team has to transfer that energy onto the field Sunday.

Remember, the majority of Eagles fans weren’t present at Super Bowl LII in Minnesota and this is their first shot at reminding New England what happened. Expect a raucous setting that is ripe with “Tom Brady Sucks” chants and a nice “warm welcome” for Bill Belichick. The noise could be the difference in Patriots kicker Nick Folk missing one with the game on the line.