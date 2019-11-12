Bill Belichick Reveals Random Thoughts on Eagles Fans & Philadelphia

Warm probably isn’t a word that comes to mind when describing Bill Belichick. Yet it’s how the Patriots head coach expects to be received by Eagles fans Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Belichick shared his thoughts on the city of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning during a conference call with reporters. He started the conversation by sarcastically reminiscing on the “real nice and warm reception” he has routinely enjoyed over the years dating back to his days coaching for the New York Giants.

“I always got a real nice and warm reception from the fans,” Belichick began. “I’m sure that will continue.”

Then, Belichick started reeling off some random and introspective memories about the City of Brotherly Love. It was as close to sentimental as “The Hoodie” has ever gotten.

“I’ve personally always had a real affection for the city of Philadelphia,” Belichick said. “I grew up there going to all the Army-Navy games the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Get up there on Black Friday and see all the shoppers out there, how busy it was at Broad Street, at the Square, Wanamaker’s, Bellevue-Stratford.

“There’s really a lot of great memories from my childhood those weekends in Philadelphia, to competing there in the division when I was with the Giants, and then these other random meetings as I’ve been in the AFC, some big games against the Eagles in a couple Super Bowls.”

#Patriots Bill Belichick was chatty about the City of Brotherly Love today while recalling the Army-Navy games he was a part of growing up. He called out the Bellevue, Rittenhouse Square, Wanamaker's and Broad Street. Surely this is a ploy? Gamesmanship? #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 12, 2019

Patriots Coach Provides Evaluation on Carson Wentz

The other thing Bill Belichick always does is heap praise on the opposing quarterback, something he went full tilt on for Carson Wentz. The Patriots coach praised Wetz’s arm, pocket presence, football intelligence, athleticism and ability to read coverages. Belichick basically painted a portrait of a Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

“He’s a very versatile player, pretty good at everything,” Belichick told reporters on a conference call. “He’s got a real good arm. Can make all the throws. Can throw on the run, throw in the pocket. Get the ball to all his receivers; he reads coverages well. He’s athletic and can extend plays. He looks like a pretty smart guy. They give him a lot of responsibility as far as checks at the line of scrimmage.”

But Belichick didn’t take the bait when he was asked to elaborate on how Wentz has matured as a player from his rookie year until now.

Last time the Patriots beat the Eagles: – Vince Young was the Eagles’ QB, Doug Pederson the QB coach

– Aaron Hernandez had 6 catches

– Brian Rolle was a starting LB

– Miles Sanders was 14 – the Cowboys NFC Championship Game drought was only 16 years. pic.twitter.com/18Cwsk15z5 — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) November 11, 2019

“He’s always looked pretty good to me,” Belichick said.

It’s actually a fair answer considering Belichick has never had to gameplan for Wentz. Remember, Nick Foles was the starting quarterback in Super Bowl LII.

Sam Bradford was the Eagles signal-caller when the Eagles beat the Patriots 35-28 in 2015. Vince Young was the Eagles quarterback for the Patriots’ 38-20 victory over Philadelphia in 2011. The Eagles lead the all-time series 8-6-0 in a rivalry that dates back to 1973.