Eagles Coach Offers Interesting Opinion on Alshon Jeffery

The Eagles have had two weeks to review game film and kick-start their offense. The overwhelming consensus is that no one has lost confidence.

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh met with the media Monday afternoon and pointed out the positives from the first half of the season. He wasn’t naive enough to ignore the inconsistencies, such as dropped passes and overall poor receiver play, but the overriding message centered on a dominant offensive line and a confident quarterback. Groh said the coaching staff evaluated all aspects of the offense during the team’s bye week.

“We evaluate all aspects of the offense and obviously have a lot of conviction in the offense, and the system that we run and going to continue to stick to the process and work another couple guys into the mix,” Groh told reporters.

“Carson [Wentz] has played really well. There were a few of those games that we didn’t win where there were plays that I think a lot of us would look back on and say, ‘I wish we would have done this or that a little bit better’ and certainly it’s not exclusive to him [Wentz].”

One guy the Eagles will add to the mix this week is Jordan Matthews. The receiver will embark on his third stint in Philadelphia after the team claimed the 27-year-old off waivers last week. Matthews has great chemistry with Wentz and already knows the offense where he last worked primarily as a slot receiver. However, Groh said they intend to move Matthews all over the field.

Jordan Matthews on how it feels to be back with the #Eagles pic.twitter.com/FC0HVj75bb — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) November 11, 2019

“No, we’ll have him move around,” Groh said. “He’s got excellent football intelligence. He knows our system, has familiarity there, and that gives us great comfort with him in the huddle.”

Eagles Have Great Confidence in Alshon Jeffery

Coming off his three-drop performance two weeks ago versus Chicago, the Alshon Jeffery haters are out in full force. He has struggled on the field, as well as off it as his name has been linked to an “anonymous source” leaking confidential team information to the media.

The Eagles aren’t concerned about Jeffery, though. Offensive coordinator Mike Groh has known Jeffery since their days together in Chicago and maintains the utmost confidence in the talented receiver.

Jeffery is on pace for career-worst numbers in receptions and receiving yards. He has 34 receptions for 353 yards and three touchdowns this year. Perhaps most alarming is his five total drops.

Mike Groh pointed out that Alshon Jeffery has never had three drops in a game before, and doesn’t think he will again. “He’s got excellent hands… we haven’t lost any confidence in him.” #Eagles — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 11, 2019

“I’ve never seen him drop three balls and we’ve been together for a long time,” Groh told reporters. “I don’t anticipate that happening for another six years. The guy has a proven track record in this league and is a very good player and will continue to be a very good player and we haven’t lost any confidence in him.”

Putting on Patriots Tape from Super Bowl LII

No one ever gets tired of watching the game tape from Super Bowl LII. Not even the Eagles’ coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh confirmed the team watched the film last week as part of their preparation for the New England Patriots. It was done more to build morale and look for tendencies since much of the personnel has changed on both teams. As Groh pointed out, the Patriots had a different guy doing the defensive play-calling in that game after Matt Patricia left to take the head job in Detroit.

“It’s certainly a resource but they’re two different teams,” Groh told reporters. “Different guys that are playing for them, different guys that are playing for us.”

How about a revival of the famed “Philly Special” play? Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hinted that New England might borrow it. When asked about it using it again Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, Groh said: “You never know, you never know.”