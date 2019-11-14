Eagles Pass-Rusher Reminds Everyone Patriots ‘Not Perfect’

New England has enjoyed unparalleled dominance during its dynastic run. Six Super Bowl rings in 17 years is downright impressive.

The Patriots have also made 11 Super Bowl appearances during that span, including going to three straight championship games. It’s an insane amount of success, an unbelievable feat not soon to be duplicated. Probably not ever.

But sometimes people get carried away with the Patriots “mystique.” And Brandon Graham wanted to set the record straight in an interview with the Eagles’ official website.

“They don’t make many mistakes. They’re not perfect,” Graham told Dave Spadaro. “They take advantage of their matchups. They do a good job game planning people and then sometimes you get out of character because you give them too much respect. We respect them, but we gotta do us.”

The Eagles’ leading pass-rusher — Graham has six sacks so far — was paying the Patriots a compliment while trying to remind everyone that Tom Brady and company are indeed human.

They are coming off a fresh wound after losing their bid for an undefeated season two weeks ago in Baltimore. Graham didn’t dare go there but his point was valid. New England can be beaten as long as you limit the mistakes.

“I feel like they take you out of being you sometimes because the media, that’s all they talk about. ‘The Patriots, the Patriots, they’ve won this and they’ve won that.'”, Graham told Spadaro. “You go out thinking you have to play a perfect game against them. The one thing they do, they don’t stop playing.”

Graham Sealed Super Bowl Victory over Patriots

Brandon Graham knows a thing or two about stopping the Patriots. He was the one that almost single-handedly won the Eagles their first Super Bowl.

The speedy edge rusher came barreling in from the interior to sack Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII and cause the game-sealing fumble that was recovered by Derek Barnett. There were 2 minutes, 16 seconds showing on the clock when Brady dropped back to throw in the fourth quarter with the Eagles leading 38-33.

The rest, as they say, is history as Philadelphia captured their first-ever Super Bowl championship. Graham uses the play as his main Twitter image.

Brandon Graham let out a big laugh when asked the last time he saw his Tom Brady strip to seal the Eagles 1st Super Bowl Title Graham was sent the clip Tuesday "I love seeing this one. Every week you want to create new [memories] so you can look back and show your kids"@6abc pic.twitter.com/sKD9nd3yqd — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) November 14, 2019

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz reflected on Graham’s highlight-reel the other day. He admitted that sometimes he wakes up in a “cold sweat” at “four in the morning” thinking about what would have happened if there was no strip-sack at that crucial moment.

Schwartz also recalled Graham bringing pressure on the game’s final play when Brady heaved it into the end zone, incomplete and just barely out of the reach of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“Everybody thinks about the earlier play where Brandon knocked the ball out of his hand,” Schwartz told reporters Monday. “And you don’t think about Brady that way. But he is effective, sliding around the pocket. And that doesn’t happen by accident. He works very hard at it and that’s one of the reasons he’s been successful.”

Tony Romo & Jim Nantz Calling Eagles-Patriots Game

The broadcasting duo of Tony Romo and Jim Nantz will call Sunday’s Eagles-Patriots game for CBS Sports. The contest will air locally, in Philadelphia, on CBS3 and the Patriots are listed as 3.5-point betting favorites.

New England also has something else going in their favor. The team is 14-2 all-time when Romo and Nantz call their games. The alarming statistic dates back to the start of the 2017 seasons and includes the playoffs. Just something to think about it.