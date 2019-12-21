Eagles-Cowboys: Bold Statements on Why Eagles Win NFC East

It’s not going to be easy. Nobody ever said this game is easy, to quote a popular coach.

The Eagles find themselves in prime position to win the NFC East in a roller-coaster year, one filled with many more downs than ups. The scenario is simple: beat the Cowboys on Sunday and beat the Giants next Sunday.

That’s it. Philadelphia will claim its second division crown in three years and its eighth since 2000.

Dallas comes into the game loaded with weapons, including the top-ranked offense in the NFL. Dak Prescott is playing despite a right shoulder injury and Ezekiel Elliott has owned Philadelphia since arriving on the scene in 2016. Again, it won’t be easy. It never is.

“They have had our number here recently and really since my time here in Philly,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of the Cowboys. “It’s something that as we look at the tape and how I prepare the football team and get ready to play and all of that, I would look at all of that.”

Eagles-Cowboys: Bold Predictions for Eagles Victory

The Eagles can win Sunday’s showdown for the NFC East title. And they will.

Amari Cooper Gets Held to Four Catches for 30 Yards.

The Cowboys star receiver has been a spur in the Eagles’ side. Cooper is averaging 117.3 yards and one touchdown per game in four career contests versus Philadelphia. He and Dak Prescott were openly mocking the Eagles on the sideline earlier this season. It’s been way too easy. That trend cannot continue.

Look for Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to get creative in his schemes, maybe take a page out of Bill Belichick’s book. Instead of leaving Cooper on an island with Jalen Mills or Ronald Darby, they need to shadow him with another corner. Cre’Von LeBlanc immediately comes to mind.

Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper after throwing him a touchdown against the Giants: Hey, was that easier than Philly? Amari Cooper had 217 yards and 3 touchdowns (including the game-winner) when Dallas hosted the Eagles last season. (via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/fQsZvPab2n — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 10, 2019

Vinny Curry Breaks Out for Three Sacks.

Curry started the year as somewhat of a disappointment in terms of production. He was supposed to be their third edge rusher, but it took him until Week 5 to record his first sack. All of a sudden, Curry has come alive. The New Jersey native had two sacks two weeks ago against the Giants while pressuring Eli Manning all evening.

According to Michael Kist, the 31-year-old has been the team’s leading pass-rusher in that department and he is tied for fourth in the NFL. Curry grew up as an Eagles fan and hated the Cowboys as a kid. This is a chance to put his stamp on the rivalry.

Eagles EDGE pass rush productivity (W1-W15, per PFF, min 20%, rankings out of 120 qualifiers) 1. Vinny Curry (t-4th)

2. Brandon Graham (t-24th)

3. Josh Sweat (t-56th)

4. Derek Barnett (t-67th) Barnett has only 5 more pressures than Curry w/164 more pass rush snaps. — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) December 16, 2019

Carson Wentz Throws for 400 Yards and Four Scores.

The Eagles quarterback has been hearing the critics for too long. He doesn’t have a signature win. He holds the ball too long. He has never appeared in a playoff game. Shut up. Wentz put the team on his back last week and he’ll do it again versus Dallas.

The fourth-year player has developed a nice chemistry with his rag-tag group of receivers as the team has shifted to a more up-tempo offense. More importantly, he doesn’t have to deal with the drama of Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor anymore. Look for Wentz to go off, to the tune of 400 passing yards and four scores. At least. Take the over (46 points) in what is sure to be a high-scoring affair.

“We’re gonna win this game.” Step on the field with @cj_wentz in our latest Audible.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ChjAUgXx0n — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2019

Miles Sanders States Case for Rookie of the Year.

The rookie running back has arguably been the Eagles’ MVP this season. They’ll need him to do even more this week. Sanders surpassed LeSean McCoy’s mark in rushing yards and DeSean Jackson’s record for total yards from scrimmage last week after busting loose for a career-high 122 yards on the ground.

While he didn’t qualify for the Pro Bowl, the Penn State product has earned the right to even more touches. His 1,434 all-purpose yards, good for ninth-best in the NFL. Feed him. Sanders walks out of the Dallas game with his best showing yet.

Cowboys Get ‘Silver Linings’ Flashbacks.

Remember the last time the Eagles played the Cowboys needing a meaningful win? The year was 2008 and everything played out perfectly. In Brian Dawkins’ final game at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles pummeled the Cowboys 44-6 in a magical afternoon.

Philadelphia needed three miracles to happen before they even step foot on the field to have a shot at the playoffs — the Raiders had to beat the Buccanneers, the Texans had to beat the Bears, the Vikings had to beat the Giants. All three happened. When the Eagles took the field, they just had to take care of business. And they did. The Cowboys’ game was the inspiration for Robert DeNiro’s bet in the movie “Silver Linings Playbook.” Deja vu? Nostalgia? Yes. Because the “world’s hard enough as it is.”

