Carson Wentz Displays True Feelings on Cowboys-Eagles Showdown

Leaders have to lead by example. All the time. No moment can be too big or too small.

There has been a rising tide of pressure swirling around this week’s Eagles-Cowboys game. For obvious reasons. The showdown has turned into a de-facto playoff game since the winner will likely win the NFC East. Some are calling it the biggest game of Carson Wentz’s career.

While there is a mountain of truth to that statement — that 2017 Rams game where Wentz tore his ACL was a pretty big game in its own right — it doesn’t seem to be bothering the Eagles quarterback. Or, if it is, he certainly isn’t admitting it.

When Wentz was asked a direct question about Sunday being the biggest game of his career, he sheepishly deferred. Actually deferred, unlike Dak Prescott.

“You could probably say that. It’s definitely a big game,” Wentz said. “We know the situation. We know what’s going on.”

Then, the 26-year-old leader went into football speak. This is just another game on the schedule.

“At the same time, we’re treating it like another game,” Wentz said. “We’re aware of everything and we’re real excited we’re at home. I know these fans are going to show up and be loud and I can’t wait for Sunday afternoon.”

“We’re gonna win this game.” Step on the field with @cj_wentz in our latest Audible.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ChjAUgXx0n — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2019

ESPN Broadcasting Live from Philadelphia on Sunday

If there was ever any doubt of the importance of Sunday’s game, ESPN squashed it. The network will be broadcasting its popular “Sunday NFL Countdown” show live across the parking lot from Lincoln Financial Field at XFinity Live.

“With the playoffs on the line this week in Philadelphia, there is nowhere we would rather be on Sunday morning,” said Matthew Garrett, ESPN coordinating producer. “We have taken Countdown on the road to some of the NFL’s biggest matchups in recent years and this Cowboys-Eagles rivalry game certainly fits that bill. The passion of Eagles fans is extraordinary and we can’t wait to put it on display this Sunday at Xfinity Live!”

This marks only the fourth time in the show’s history that it will go on the road. ESPN took it to New Orleans last year for a key NFC matchup between the Saints and Rams. It has also broadcast from Pittsburgh and Mexico City.

Anchor Sam Ponder will host the show from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. from Philadelphia, with analysts Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan and Louis Riddick on the set.

The best part? The show is open to the public so come wearing dog masks or Michael Myers masks or whatever else gets you pumped up.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!