Carson Wentz Offers Interesting Opinion on Scrambling

It’s no secret Carson Wentz is at his best outside the pocket. He’s better on the run than Andy Dufresne.

But it seems like there has been a conscious effort to limit his mobility. The Eagles quarterback seemed to be mired in the pocket for the first 12 games, then something changed.

Maybe he lobbied for more rollouts, or perhaps the coaching staff knew the only way to save the season was to let Wentz play loose and free. Either way, it’s resulted in a two-game winning streak and a chance at the playoffs.

He has been the best signal-caller in the league outside the pocket, with a rating nearly 40 points higher on rollouts. According to Wentz, those plays are almost always designed rollouts that change week to week based on how defenses are playing them.

“We’re fortunate that Carson has the ability to be able to escape and extend plays, keep vision down the field, be able to throw on the run, and make those kind of plays,” offensive coordinator Mike Groh said. “The fact he’s able to do that really adds to the offense.”

Make no mistake, Wentz’s mobility remains his biggest asset. He’s not afraid to pull the ball down and take off on a whim. He does have 53 rushes for 206 yards this year.

“I think mobility can be a factor in every game,” Wentz said. “Each week it just kind of plays itself out. We’re not out here scheming up quarterback runs but when I need to take off, you know, I will. I’m not afraid to.

“I’m always of the mindset that I’m going to get the ball to my playmakers whether I’m extending a play or trying to find them down the field because they are a lot better in space than I am.”

This table of QBR inside and outside the pocket in @friscojosh's piece is fascinating for a lot of reasons. Look at Russell Wilson out of the pocket!https://t.co/6cLHP4UeNL pic.twitter.com/x4mKVypKzv — new-age analytical (@benbbaldwin) December 6, 2019

Eagles Thriving in Up-Tempo Offense

The main reason for the Eagles’ spike in production has been their increased use of an up-tempo offense.

It forces the defense to react first while making the offense pick up the pace. The Eagles are averaging 30 points per game over the past two weeks, with Carson Wentz posting an average quarterback rating of 103.4. There’s been a tangible difference in the huddle, too.

Watch live as quarterback Carson Wentz meets with the media. https://t.co/8MYsx1Htov — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2019

“The theory is an offense simplifies defenses and, for one, they have to show their hand,” Wentz told reporters, “so if we see something, we can change the play and do some different things, and sometimes we are going so fast it doesn’t matter. You’re not thinking as much and you’re going fast, and guys enjoy it and we’ve had some success with it.”

Carson Wentz Mic’d Up for Redskins Game

The Philadelphia Eagles released some amazing video and audio of Carson Wentz from the Redskins game. The quarterback was featured in their popular “Audible” series and it really illustrated his leadership.

Wentz can be seen calling Greg Ward a “son of a gun” and instructing Malcolm Jenkins to “go lead that defense.” He also compliments Miles Sanders in a big way, especially after that amazing 15-yard touchdown, by saying: “You a dog, bro! You made me right twice on that!”

Perhaps the best part of the whole video is listening to the way Wentz commands the team. It’s clear his teammates respect and admire him. The most impressive moment came after two late-game fumbles when he takes full responsibility: “That’s on me.”

VideoVideo related to carson wentz offers interesting opinion on scrambling 2019-12-18T19:39:25-05:00

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!