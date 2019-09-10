Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper Mock Eagles After TD [WATCH]

It’s only a one-game sample, but the Dallas Cowboys are feeling pretty good about themselves. Maybe too damn good.

The Cowboys trounced the abysmal New York Giants Sunday, putting up five touchdowns on 494 total yards of offense. Dak Prescott set a new franchise record for passing yards in a Week 1 game. He went 25-of-32 for 405 yards and four scores. Amari Cooper also had himself a day as the Cowboys receiver hauled in six balls for 106 yards and a touchdown. It was a clinic.

After Prescott hit Cooper on their lone touchdown strike, the quarterback went over to his top target and said: “Hey, was that easier than Philly?” To which Cooper replied: “Easy, money, baby. Easy money.”

Prescott was reminding everyone about that Week 14 game last season when the Cowboys beat the Eagles 29-23 in overtime. Cooper recorded 217 yards and three touchdowns in that one, including the game-winner. The decisive touchdown bounced off Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas’ right hand before miraculously landing in Cooper’s hands for the 15-yard score. Prescott went 42-of-54 for 455 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

“Sometimes, it just happens,” Douglas said after the Week 14 game. “That’s part of the game. [Cooper] was making plays all day.”

The Cowboys Played the Giants

Dallas looked great in their 35-17 victory in Week 1. No doubt about it. However, let’s remember they were playing the bottom-dwelling and rebuilding Giants. It wasn’t exactly a game with playoff implications. Then again, you have to start somewhere.

While the Cowboys’ offense moved the chains at will, their defense left a lot to be desired. The Giants out-paced them in total first downs, 25 to 23, while exploding for 470 yards of total offense. New York actually had a chance to get back in the game early in the second half, too.

The Giants were down 28-10 with 5:24 left in the third quarter and driving deep into Cowboys territory. Eli Manning took them to the Cowboys’ nine-yard line when he decided to do a bad Michael Vick impression. It didn’t go well as a scrambling Manning got gobbled up by DeMarcus Lawrence and fumbled the ball away. Game over.

Eagles Get Cowboys in Week 7

The best rivalry in the NFC East resumes in Week 7 on Oct. 20 in a marquee matchup on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys swept the Eagles last season in two very frustrating losses, both games were decided by a touchdown. Carson Wentz re-injured his back in the second game and the Eagles shut him down for the season.

Philadelphia was left for dead after the loss. Their slim playoff hopes had all but been dashed — until Nick Foles saved the day and led them into the playoffs. Head coach Doug Pederson never gave up hope, not even after the loss in Dallas.

“You’ve got to hate this moment, you’ve got to hate this feeling you’ve just got to hate losing, and you’ve got to learn from it,” Pederson said after that 29-23 overtime loss. “You’ve got to move forward and pick ourselves up off the mat and get ready to go for another one.”