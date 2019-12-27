Eagles Rule Out 2 Starters, 2 Players ‘Questionable’ versus Giants

The outlook wasn’t looking good yesterday when Zach Ertz was designated with an additional injury. Now, the Eagles will be without two starters on offense.

Ertz and receiver Nelson Agholor were both declared out for Sunday’s must-win “playoff” game against New York.

Ertz has been dealing with a fractured rib and a sore back after absorbing a jarring hit last week versus Dallas. The Pro-Bowl tight end hasn’t practiced all week, with the first-team reps going to Dallas Goedert. The second-year tight end will start in Ertz’s absence.

Agholor has been nursing a bad knee that he first injured in the Eagles’ loss to Minnesota on Oct. 13. He hasn’t practiced all week as he battles a self-described “stalemate.”

The Eagles will continue to start Greg Ward at slot receiver in Agholor’s absence. Ward has made 22 catches for 211 yards in six games this season. Philadelphia could also choose to make Deontay Burnett active on Sunday as the former Jets receiver was just promoted from the practice squad.

In addition to those players ruled out, there are two more players officially listed as questionable for Sunday. Right tackle Lane Johnson has missed the past two games while recovering from a high-ankle sprain sustained three weeks ago.

Head coach Doug Pederson called him “day-to-day.” Halapoulivaati Vaitai would start at right tackle if Johnson can’t go.

“There is progress,” Pederson said of Johnson. “He is doing well.”

Jalen Mills was a limited participant at Friday’s practice after being carted off the field last week in the third quarter. Mills returned in the fourth quarter and contributed meaningful snaps down the stretch.

Ronald Darby is out for the year, so Sidney Jones would be next man up if Mills can’t suit up. Rasul Douglas is penciled in as the other starter on the outside.

“You have to be smart with that [injuries],” Pederson said. “Listen, from the human side of me, I don’t want to put anybody out there and risk anything further for their own health.”

Five other players were listed on the Eagles’ final injury report, but all five were full participants at practice.

Among the walking wounded who will play are: RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot), DT Fletcher Cox (triceps), DE Derek Barnett (ankle) and RG Brandon Brooks (calf). They will continue to be monitored but are considered good to go for Sunday.

Giants Rule Out Three Players for Sunday

The Eagles’ opponent on Sunday will also be taking care of a few wounded. The Giants will be without right tackle Mike Remmers, along with tight ends Rhett Ellison and Scott Simonson.

Remmers is New York’s starting right tackle and could prove a huge loss against an attacking Eagles’ defense that likes to bring pressure.

Look for talented pass-rushers like Vinny Curry, Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox to take full advantage. Backup Nick Gates — undrafted in the 2018 class and plays both offensive tackle and guard — will draw the start in Remmers’ absence.

Remmers, Ellison and Simonson all have concussions and the team placed Ellison on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Chris Slayton will take his spot on the 53-man roster.

The Giants are down to one active tight end with Ellison and Simonson out. Their starting tight end, Evan Engram, was placed on injured reserve earlier in the season. The Giants could still make a roster move and add another tight end before Sunday’s game.

In addition, the opposition listed cornerbacks Corey Ballentine (back) and Sam Beal (shoulder) as questionable, along with linebacker Alex Ogletree (back).

Cornerback DeAndre Baker and linebacker Lorenzo Carter are expected to play after being hurt earlier in the week. Baker and Ballentine are the Giants’ starting corners, with Beal mixing in on nickel packages.

