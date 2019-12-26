Eagles May Have Struck Gold on Another Practice-Squad WR

When the Eagles promoted a new wide receiver to the roster the other day, a few collective “ahhs” were heard. This team now seems intent on upgrading the skill positions.

The freshest face in the classroom is Deontay Burnett, the USC product who was recently cut by the San Francisco 49ers. Burnett doesn’t bring a ton of size at 5-foot-11 but the potential slot receiver brings great hands and elusive speed.

He also brings a small measure of experience having played in five games for the Jets in 2018. The 22-year-old caught 10 passes for 143 yards for a 14.3 yards-per-catch average. Not too shabby.

In addition, Burnett seemed to be at his best when he was up against stiff competition. He hauled in five balls for 73 yards last year against the New England Patriots while making four catches for 61 yards versus the vaunted Chicago Bears defense.

Burnett also showed up in a preseason game against the Eagles this year after totaling three receptions for 40 yards, including an amazing 27-yard rumble in open space that saw him viciously bull-doze former Eagles fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey. The kid has some undeniable talent.

“He’s the one that’s actually had some game experience,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson explained for why they promoted Burnett. “Just we obviously feel comfortable with him and the skillset that he brings and the position that we kind of need at this time.”

Pederson expressed excitement over integrating Burnett into the offense. There is a growing opinion that he’ll take over the backup slot receiver position as the Eagles move on from Nelson Agholor. Greg Ward has been holding down the starting spot and doing an incredible job. But Barnett could be the future.

“He’s not a real big guy, but he’s quick and elusive; has good hands; strong to the ball; smart,” Pederson told reporters. “He has only been here a short period of time but understands his role and what we’re trying to get done with him.”

Eagles Have Promoted 11 Practice-Squad Players

It’s rare for NFL teams to activate players from their practice squads, let alone throw them into starting roles. The Eagles had no other choice.

Philadelphia has promoted 11 guys from the practice squad this season. Eleven. Can you name them all? Here you go: Deontary Burnett, Josh Perkins, Robert Davis, Greg Ward, Sua Opeta, Alex Ellis, Alex Singleton, Boston Scott, to name a few. Not only that but the Eagles have put them into vital roles.

For instance, Ward is their starting slot receiver while Scott and Perkins were targeted heavily in the passing game a few weeks ago. It’s been a sad football triage center for much of the year.

On Thursday, head coach Doug Pederson talked about what goes into calling a player up from the practice squad. It’s a collaborative process between Pederson and Eagles GM Howie Roseman, one that involves the assistant coaches and takes up countless hours of film study and evaluation.

“I think the first thing that I look at is our developmental program that we spend time on Wednesdays and Fridays after practice with these guys,” Pederson explained. “The assistant coaches preparing them not only through that drill work, but also during the week.”

They also put a huge emphasis on how the players gel with other teammates and fit into certain personnel packages.

“These guys have actually had to take reps with the offense and the defense and on special teams whether they’re promoted or not because just the way our injury situation has played out,” Pederson said. “So, it does make it a little bit easier to promote a guy because he’s been working with our guys.”

