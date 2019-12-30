Marshawn Lynch’s Girlfriend: Who Is the Seahawks RB Dating?

In the biggest matchup of the week in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks (11-4) are hosting the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) on Sunday Night Football, and all eyes will be on Marshawn Lynch, the twice-retired running back who is returning to CenturyLink Field to help his former team in their 2019 playoff run.

While fans can’t wait to see how Lynch plays during his reunion with quarterback Russell Wilson, they’re also wondering about the running back’s personal life, and if there’s someone special cheering on his prodigal return to professional football.

Lynch, who was the 7th overall NFL Draft pick in 2007, and has played for the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders, is a notoriously private person — so much so that in 2014 alone, Lynch paid $100K in fines for not speaking to the media, a requirement for NFL players. So, when it comes to his personal relationships, other than speaking about his family, Lynch has never mentioned having a girlfriend or a significant other.

As 2019 is about to come to a close, it appears that Lynch is a single man. While he was linked to model and former adult film star Charmaine Glock back in 2013, and was rumored to be dating singer Netta Brielle in 2017, Lynch has never confirmed a romantic relationship with anyone. If the UC Berkley alum is dating someone special, both parties are doing an incredible job of keeping it under wraps.

The only time Lynch a lady has been featured on his Instagram page is when he’s promoting his Beast Mode clothing line, which features an entire women’s collection.

In 2016, Lynch did a rare candid interview with 60 Minutes Sports, in which he said that he’d like to settle down and have kids one day. As for whether he’d let them play for the NFL he said, “I would let my kids do what they wanted to do, under [some] guidelines and knowin’ what’s really real.”

The No. 1 Woman In Lynch’s Life Is His Momma, Who’s More Excited Than Anyone For His Return To Seattle

With a backfield depleted by injury, head coach Pete Carroll is hoping Lynch, 33, is half as effective as he used to be, and will give the Seahawks a much-needed boost. Both teams have already clinched a ticket to the playoffs coming into their Week 17 showdown, but on the line with tonight’s game, the NFC division title and a possible first-round bye. The loser will have no choice but to contend in a wild-card game.

One person who has no doubts that Lynch will go full Beast Mode: his mother. Delisa Lynch told Kiro 7 of her son’s return to Seattle, “I’m just really excited. I want to see how that stadium is going to light up when they call my baby’s name to come through that tunnel. If it goes off like I think it is when he runs through that tunnel, it might be a Beast Quake before he plays! He’ll run through there, and I know that’s when my adrenaline and my reality will really set in that my baby is back!”

Let’s go 24 !!!!! — Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) December 24, 2019

On Twitter, Momma Lynch made it clear she was thrilled to be back in Seattle. “Congratulations to my son for being the TRUE WARRIOR I RAISED !!!! Go Shawn it’s going to be great to watch you enjoy your craft. God has truly blessed our family.”

READ NEXT: Green Bay Packers Send Lions’ Marvin Jones Condolences After Son’s Death