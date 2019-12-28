Seahawks vs 49ers Week 17: Prediction and Pick

In the biggest matchup of the week in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks (11-4) will host the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks are 3.5 point underdogs at home in this one.

Here’s a preview of the game followed by game trends and my prediction, where I tell you how to bet.

Seahawks

The return of formerly retired running back Marshawn Lynch has been the buzz of the NFL this week. With a backfield depleted by injury, head coach Pete Carroll is pulling out all the stops–and if Lynch is half as effective as he used to be, he will give the Seahawks a boost.

Seattle will also see the return of star Jadeveon Clowney, who assured reporters earlier this week he would be playing in this game. The Seahawks will likely be without safety Quandre Diggs, and Mychal Kendricks has been battling a hamstring issue, but Clowney’s return is huge. If the Seahawks win this game, they win the division, and Clowney had his best game as a Seahawk when these teams met earlier this year.

Much could come down to how well Seattle protects Russell Wilson, however. Wilson has been sacked 25 times in the last six games, and while he will certainly make plays with his feet, if San Francisco can get to him often, it’ll be a long night for the Seahawks.

49ers

For the 49ers, if they win this game, they’ll win the division, wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Niners didn’t have Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle when these two teams met Week 10. Seattle prevailed in overtime, 27-24, winning by a field goal. Kittle will be ready to go in this one, which bodes well for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers. Seattle doesn’t have anyone who can cover Kittle, so look for him to be a huge factor in this game.

One area of concern for the 49ers is the recent decline of their defense. After starting the season allowing 11 points a game through the first seven games, the Niners have allowed almost 27 points a game since then. Granted, they have seen the Ravens, Saints and this Seattle team in that stretch, but if the 49ers can manage to play with the same kind of intensity they did earlier this year, the Seahawks will be in trouble.

Game Info, Betting Trends, Odds and Pick

*NOTE: all numbers and percentages that follow are courtesy of Odds Shark.

Time: Sunday, December 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: CenturyLink Field in Seattle

Spread: Seahawks +3.5

Over/Under: 46 points

Odds Shark currently has the 49ers winning the game by a projected score of 24-22, with the Seahawks covering the spread and the total score going over 46 points.

Some trends relating to both teams to consider:

The total has gone OVER in 7 of San Francisco’s last 9 games.

San Francisco is 12-3 SU in their last 15 games.

The 49ers are 3-14 ATS in their last 17 games against Seattle.

San Francisco is 1-11 SU in their last 12 games against Seattle.

Seattle is 9-3 SU in their last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Seattle’s last 8 games against San Francisco.

The Seahawks are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games at home.

Seattle is 8-0 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against San Francisco.

I’m taking the 49ers in this one. Both defenses should keep the point total under here, and Russell Wilson will have his shots, but this game is huge for San Francisco. Look for Kyle Shanahan and company to make a statement.

Final Prediction: 49ers 24, Seattle 20