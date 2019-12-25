Former Pro Bowl Running Back to Retire, Claims Seahawks Misled Him

It looks like C.J. Anderson is calling it a career for good.

After Anderson worked out for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, the Seahawks ended up signing former Seahawks running backs Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin. It ended up leaving Anderson as a free agent and the 28-year-old was not happy about it in the least.

While posting on Twitter, Anderson stated that he’s not only done with football, he also claimed the Seahawks misled him. One would presume the former Pro Bowl running back is claiming that Seattle might have hinted that they would sign him — only to leave him in the dust.

Here is what Anderson posted after the Seahawks decided not to sign the 28-year-old running back.

“Lord knows what I want to say. If he leaks then text messages that would make my day,” Anderson wrote. “Man oh man this is the reason why I’m done with ball. Performance base business huh.”

Anderson Cites Business Side of Football For Retiring

Anderson also referenced the business side of football, appearing to be someone who is tired of the business aspect of the game. He referenced an experience he had back in 2017 as a member of the Denver Broncos, when his perspective of the game of football changed.

Via Michael David Smith of NBC Sports:

“You don’t even know the half of It. It would be rude to all Seattle fans what they told me and my agent. Once again that’s the Game not Football there is a difference,” Anderson wrote. “Some of the people never have to experience the Game. I’m Happy for those people. Unfortunately I was the unlucky one who had to play the Game instead of football. All started back April 9 2017. The Football was no longer football for me. It became the Game after that.”

C.J. Anderson Has Had a Solid Career

Anderson is not only a former Pro Bowler, but a former Super Bowl champion, having won Super Bowl 50 as the starting running back for the Broncos.

Since being released by the Broncos following the conclusion of the 2017 season, Anderson has bounced around from team to team. He has actually been a member of four different teams since then, including three in the 2018 season alone.

It had appeared that the veteran running back had revived his career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams towards the conclusion of the 2018 season. Anderson was signed by the Rams in the last month of the regular season and started the last two games for a dinged up Todd Gurley.

Anderson proceeded to rush for 299 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards a carry while leading the Rams to two victories to end the season.

However, Los Angeles decided not to bring him back and he then signed with the Detroit Lions in the offseason. After just two games, Anderson was released by the Lions.

Since then, Anderson has worked out for NFL teams, including the Oakland Raiders, but he has yet to sign with a ball club.

It would appear that after being spurned by the Seahawks, Anderson is officially ready to call it a career after seven seasons in the NFL.