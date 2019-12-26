Lakers: Snoop Dogg Makes Eye-Opening Statement on Los Angeles [Watch]

After the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this season. Long-time Lakers fan Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to air out his frustration.

“Marcellus Wiley, Clipper Darrell, and Patrick Beverley, y’all some bad m*****f**** I’ll give y’all respect. Patrick Beverley is a straight dog, we [Lakers] need to get rid of some N**** man, said Snoop Dogg. Too many holes on our team, I’m going to say it, and I mean it.”

“M****F**** missing f**** threes at the end of the f***** game. Sorry m****f****! F****! F**** my Christmas up with this s*** n**** can’t beat the f**** Clippers. Y’all make me sick with this s***, Snoop Dogg said.

NBA Analyst Think Los Angeles Lakers are Championship Frauds

FS1’s Rob Parker tweeted out, ‘It’s so quiet in LA right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on the final draft of the Space Jam 2 script.’

It’s so quiet in LA right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on the final draft of the Space Jam 2 script. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) December 26, 2019

Then Parker took to Instagram and shared a post that read, Tried to tell you that [Los Angeles] Lakers are championships frauds. Fourth loss in a row and 0-2 against the [Los Angeles] Clippers.

As Parker stated, the Los Angeles Lakers are on a four-game losing streak with loss to Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Denver Nuggets. The Los Angeles Lakers need someone that can create their own shot when LeBron James and Anthony Davis are resting or someone to put his teammates in position to score.

Earlier this year, I spoke with Gilbert Arenas, and he shared with me that current free agent Jamal Crawford could help the Lakers. “I hope he goes to a team like the Lakers,” said Arenas.

“They need your outside shooting.” Arenas continued. “They also need your creativity to provide more baskets, and they need another guard. I feel Jamal Crawford in that type of situation would be great for both sides.”

Lakers Forward Anthony Davis is a fan of Jamal Crawford

Heavy.com’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson spoke with Davis at a local event in Chicago back in November about the former three-time Sixth Man of the Year. The six-time All-Star could see the Lakers pursuing Crawford.

“Instant scorer,” Davis replied. “If we’re looking for a scorer, he’s definitely on that list. He can score at will. He knows the game, very crafty with the ball, so if we’re looking for a scorer, then he’s definitely a guy I can see us going after.”

After the Lakers lost to the Clippers on opening night, Crawford tweeted out, “Bron and AD are great, like the Lakers shooters, BUT feels like they’re missing another scoring creator…”

