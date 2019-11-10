Anthony Davis ‘Definitely’ Can See Lakers Going After Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford is an 18-year veteran and is also one of the craftiest scorers in NBA history. Beyond that, he averaged 30.0 points per game during the final month of the 2018-19 NBA regular season. Crawford also became the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points, doing so in the Phoenix Suns’ season finale against the Dallas Mavericks. Last season, the Seattle, Washington native averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 rebounds in 64 games.

But even after the strong finish to last season, Crawford remains a free agent and his future has been a major talking point. Recently, two NBA stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis sounded off on the veteran.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, on Jamal Crawford Still Being a Free Agent

Recently, Lakers forward LeBron James was asked by Fanatics View if he was surprised that Crawford is still on the market.

“I don’t know, I have so much to worry about here and trying to help prepare this team every night to win that I haven’t even thought about that,” said James.

James’ teammate Anthony Davis had a different take on Crawford still being available. Last week, Heavy.com’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson spoke with Davis at a local event in Chicago and asked the multi-time All-Star what he thought about Crawford.

“Instant scorer,” Davis replied. “If we’re looking for a scorer, he’s definitely on that list. He can score at will. He knows the game, very crafty with the ball, so if we’re looking for a scorer, then he’s definitely a guy I can see us going after.”

Jamal Crawford Receiving Plenty of Praise

Washington Wizards great Gilbert Arenas is willing to vouch for Crawford’s skillset on the basketball court despite him entering his 19th season in the NBA. The three-time NBA All-Star sees Crawford being a great fit in the Los Angeles Lakers rotation coming off the bench.

“They need his outside shooting,” Arenas told me in August. “They also need his creativity to provide more baskets, and they need another guard.”

There have been numerous reports that the Lakers are sitting tight to see what happens with 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala and his situation in Memphis. If the Lakers are not able to acquire, Crawford would be a great target as he gives the Lakers another playmaker and shot creator.

Bron and AD are great, like the Lakers shooters, BUT feels like they're missing another scoring creator… — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 23, 2019

A pairing between the Lakers and Crawford wouldn’t be a far-fetched Idea, as LeBron James is a fan of his. In 2017, James attempted to recruit Crawford to Cleveland during the free agency period. However, Crawford decided to sign Minnesota Timberwolves instead.

Crawford Is Ready & Waiting to See What Happens

Last week Crawford was a guest on NBA.com’s Hang Time Podcast with Sekou Smith and was asked to give an update on his current status.

“Yeah, just being patient,” said Crawford. “Obviously, I would have loved to start the season on a team. It’s kind of weird because it’s the first time in two decades I haven’t been with a team when the season starts. So, it’s kind of weird in that regard I’m just staying positive and being patient and hopes something comes up. So, like you said, I’ll be ready. I’m always ready and in shape; it’s just the matter finding the situation that will have me, and it will benefit both parties.”

