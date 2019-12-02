Sixers: Joel Embiid, Carmelo Anthony Gets Eye-Opening Praise from Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford is still an NBA free agent.

Jamal Crawford Free Agency Update | SCOOP B UNFILTEREDSince the summer multiple teams have been reported to have some interest in 39-year-old free agent Jamal Crawford. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner, as reported by our senior columnist Brandon Robinson, recently gained some interest from the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors. Robinson spoke with Crawford last week about the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers, concerns about his age, and being compared to LA Clippers score-at-will guard Lou Williams. Crawford, who reportedly still has interest in Philadelphia, cites the Sixers as being "one piece away". He also refers to himself as an anomaly, saying he doesn't take the questions about his age personally. He also shares thoughts on the recent return of Carmelo Anthony to the NBA. Anthony was in Crawford's situation recently before being signed by the Portland Trail Blazers, where he's already churning out 20-point games. 2019-12-02T16:55:35.000Z

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t NBA teams interested.

A league source shared with me earlier last week that both the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks were inquiring about the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award recipient.

Milwaukee Bucks & Toronto Raptors inquired about Jamal Crawford, I’m told. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) December 1, 2019

Later this weekend I learned that those talks have since stalled.

At 17-3, the Bucks are currently sitting in first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings. Led by All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are currently on an 11-game winning streak.

The Toronto Raptors, the NBA’s reigning NBA Champs are sitting in second place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and currently hold a 15-4 record.

Jamal Crawford, the eight pick in the 2000 NBA Draft out of the University of Michigan has career averages of 14.6 points and 3.4 assists per contest.

Crawford last stepped foot on the court on April 9 as a member of the Phoenix Suns. In that game, In his last game on April 9, the 39-year old tallied 51 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the Suns’ 120-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

He still has game but the right fit has to be found to make it work.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Bucks and Raptors have expressed interest in Crawford at points this year. Fit is everything at this point.

In between taping appearing on an episode of The Players Tribune’s Don’t At Me with host, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Jamal Crawford spoke with Scoop B Radio about a variety of things: Carmelo Anthony, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Philadelphia 76ers and more.

Check out a snippet from our dialogue below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You said on Don’t At Me with Rosalyn Gold-Onwude that you don’t think Lou Williams plays like you…

Jamal Crawford: No. I think we bring some of the same things, but we’re different in the way we go about it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How?

Jamal Crawford: I think he gets to the free throw line more. I think I do it more off of the a handle or the jumper. So,I think it’s just a different approach or attack, but both successful.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What have you learned about yourself during your time being away?

Jamal Crawford: My maturity. Before, it was the be all and end all. Last week, my daughter wanted to go to go to a dance at her school and I had no intentions of taking her because I thought her mother was taking her. And then I stopped watching the game and went to take her to dance class for two hours. I was so proud of myself because before I would find every reason not to go and still watch the game and figure something else out.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When Carmelo played that first game….

Jamal Crawford: I was so happy for him. I’m so happy for him. I’m still so happy for him.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: In your mind, have you ever put yourself in his position and wonder what it was like what it felt like playing that first game after sitting out for so long?

Jamal Crawford: Not so much what it was like. I just know the emotions he had to feel in that first game, after missing training camp. I missed training camp last year. I signed the day before the season. It just feels weird getting back into the flow. So I expect him to start having these 20 point games because once he gets back into the flow, it’s all routine and rhythm. Once he got that back, I knew he would take off.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Ben Simmons and the Sixers, they’re doing well. What do you like about Philly?

Jamal Crawford: Man, I love Philly. Their length, their aggressiveness. They’ve gotten a taste of success, so they know what that feels like. I think they’re just a piece away; but I think another shot creator. I like Tobias Harris, I love Jojo, I like Coach Brown a lot, so I like the team.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What do you like about the Milwaukee Bucks?

Jamal Crawford: Giannis, it starts there. Obviously, I think Coach Bud is great. You know I like Wesley Matthews, I like George Hill coming off the bench, I like theircrew. I like Middleton, he’s down right now, but I like their team, so I think they have a chance.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: People say you are 39 and that you’re old. How does that make you feel?

Jamal Crawford: I don’t take anything personal towards it because you don’t usually see 39 year-olds perform at the level that I perform. So I don’t take that personally. I just look at it as an anomaly and for me I use it as fuel to just keep going.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Last question, what is Brooklyn missing even with having Kyrie Irving in the lineup?

Jamal Crawford: Kevin Durant. When KD gets back, they’ll take off.