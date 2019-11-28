Blazers’ CJ McCollum Says ‘Streets Need to See’ Jamal Crawford in NBA

Jamal Crawford is the most talked-about NBA veteran still on the open market. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year can provide scoring and leadership to any of the 30 teams in the NBA.

Last season as a member of the Phoenix Suns, Crawford averaged 30 points throughout the month of April and finished the season by dropping 51 points against the Dallas Mavericks in the season finale. Crawford became the oldest player in NBA history to achieve that feat.

“He is a player,” said his former teammate Devin Booker with the Suns. “People will always see the scoring from him, but I would say really good scorers are usually good passers. They know where people want the ball, and he’s doing that. He is contributing to making plays for people, and it’s a lot easier on me and a lot easier on the big fellas, and it is a big help for all of us.”

CJ McCollum Wants Team to Sign Jamal Crawford

On Tuesday, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum tweeted out “Tuesday thoughts…Melo free, now its time Jamal Crawford got signed. Streets need to see this man in the league. That’s all. Happy Tuesday”

Carmelo Anthony was signed on November 15, 2019, by the Portland Trailblazers as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report.

Anthony has played four games thus far with the Blazers and is averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. On November 25, 2019, Anthony made history by passing Alex English for 18th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list against the Chicago Bulls, which was first reported by ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

Former Detroit Pistons guard Chauncey Billups feels Crawford has some left in the tank as well.

“Jamal Crawford at 39 years old last year scored 50 points in a game, and he can probably get 40 something on a few nights again if someone would sign him. It’s remarkable,” said Billups.

Crawford Thinks It’s Weird Waiting Around for Teams to Call

Earlier this week, Crawford was in New York filming the latest episode of ‘Don’t @ Me’ with host Rosalyn Gold-Onwude. During one of the segments, Gold-Onwude asked Crawford if he could use one word to describe the waiting process. Weird, Crawford replied.

“Loving the game like I do, and being a part of the game for so long and still even now I’ll text young players or Dm them curtain stuff that I see just advice. It’s just weird not being in the game, but I have faith it will happen,” Crawford said.

Crawford in a different segment with Gold-Onwude shared that he has been watching the teams that are making noise and different players.

“I’m watching the teams that are making noise right now teams like Phoenix actually, and Dallas they are playing better than people predicted. Then I am watching a team like the Spurs that are struggling right now, but they will turn it around, and a team Nets, who are just getting over .500. So, I’m just watching the whole league and specific players like Ja [Morant], the younger players coming. Obviously, I can’t wait until Caris LeVert comes back, he is a great player as well,” said Crawford.