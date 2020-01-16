Chiefs Star Makes Surprising Admission Following Comeback Over Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a historic postseason comeback over the Houston Texans during last weekend’s AFC Divisional matchup. The Texans jumped out to a commanding 24-0 lead early in the second quarter, only to give up 41 consecutive points (51 in total) to the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes led the unprecedented comeback with 321 passing yards and five touchdowns – three of which landed in the hands of TE Travis Kelce while Sammy Watkins led the wide receiver group with a pair of catches for 76 yards in the winning effort.

However, the day was not all smiles for the 26-year-old wideout.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Following the game, Watkins candidly told reporters that he believed the game was over once Houston put the game’s first two dozen points on the board.

“Man, this is over,” said Watkins explaining his on-field thoughts at that moment.

The sixth-year receiver then shared that it was Kelce who came over and checked him on his body language while on the sideline. According to Watkins, the impromptu gesture from the Chiefs’ leader shifted his mindset for the remainder of the game.

Kelce wasn’t letting anyone on his squad quit ✊ https://t.co/Ly73XYoNol—

B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 14, 2020

Patrick Mahomes Gives Fiery Speech to Spark Comeback

Kelce wasn’t the only player on the Kansas City sideline firing up his teammates when the odds were against them. On Monday, NFL Films tweeted a clip of Mahomes inspiring a few of the Chiefs’ offensive players.

Down by 24, @PatrickMahomes led the @Chiefs in a playoff comeback for the ages.

All starting with this TD.@insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/LqwA0GNoho — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 13, 2020

“They’re playing man coverage, if we catch the ball, make one person miss, it’s a touchdown,” the MVP quarterback said. “Let’s do something special! Let’s do something special, they already counted us the (expletive) out. One play at a time, do something special.”

Following his comments, Mahomes then went on to throw four consecutive touchdown passes in the final 10 minutes before halftime. The first three were on the board in a span of 3:23. The 24-year-old finished the game with five passing touchdowns, setting a new franchise single-game record in the playoffs.

READ NEXT: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Makes Radio Host Pay For Egregious Twitter Comments

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata