Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Makes Radio Host Pay For Egregious Twitter Comments

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year following Sunday’s 51-31 comeback win over the Houston Texans. Down 21-0 after the first quarter, the Chiefs mounted 41 unanswered points to take back control of the game. The winning effort was aided by a monster performance from All-Pro TE Travis Kelce, who was a late addition to the injury report with a knee bruise during the week.

Kelce posted a team-leading and record-breaking performance with 10 catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns. The 10 receptions were a franchise postseason best and his three scores tied for the most points scored in a postseason game in franchise history. Sunday’s showing was just one in a long line of dominant seasons from the seventh-year tight end.

Travis Kelce is the first player with 3 receiving TD in a single quarter in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era. @chiefs | #Chiefs | @tkelce — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

Apparently, not everyone in the football community feels the Chiefs playmaker has earned his standing among the sport’s best. Count Scott Zolak, the current New England Patriots color analyst and 98.5 The Sports Hub radio host, among them as he fired off a tweet storm during the AFC Divisional matchup in Kansas City.

Zolak made multiple derogatory remarks towards Kelce, notably before the Chiefs began mounting a blazing comeback in the second quarter.

The former New England quarterback (1992-98) quadrupled down on his comments later in the day, this time denying any potential drunk tweeting, but instead citing conversations he’s had with former or current Patriots players in regard to Kelce’s personality and play style.

When the clock hit zeros in Kansas City, however, it was Kelce and the Chiefs who had the last laugh.

“I’m just happy that we get to play here in front of this unbelievable city, Kelce told reporters after the game. “This stadium is like nothing else in the world, man. If you come and experience it, you’ll leave saying the same thing.”

The Chiefs will now turn their focus to the Tennessee Titans for next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game back at Arrowhead Stadium. The last time the two teams met in the postseason was back in 2017 when the Titans emerged victorious with a 22-21 win in the Wild Card round. Tennessee also defeated Kansas City, 35-32, during the 2019 regular season which sparked a four-game winning streaking for the AFC’s No. 6 seed.

