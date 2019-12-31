Philip Rivers Makes Surprising Comments About Chiefs DT Chris Jones

On Sunday, Philip Rivers took the field at Arrowhead Stadium to play what could be his final game in a Los Angeles Chargers uniform. The Kansas City Chiefs emerged from the divisional battle with a 31-21 victory, but the fiery veteran quarterback didn’t go down without a fight.
Early in the first quarter, Rivers was taken down to the ground by Chiefs Pro Bowl DT Chris Jones. Visibly upset by the tie-up, the 38-year-old signal-caller took a jab at the 310-pound lineman before the pair stood to their feet and exchanged words.
Here is a different angle that shows the full takedown by Jones.
After the game, reporters asked Rivers about the incident between him and the Chiefs star defensive lineman.
“That was the first play of the game and I thought my leg was broke but thankfully it wasn’t,” said Rivers. “It was one of those deals where I thought it was a little cheap, just because I didn’t think he had to finish me. It was already called underneath and then he kinda finished me. But again, we talked after the game and even during a little break in the action. Shoot, it’s all good. Some of that is good for me to get me going a little bit.”
Despite his competitive spirit, Rivers’ respect for Jones was evident from his surprising comment regarding his standing among the league’s top defensive lineman.
“What a player he is now. He’s up there, if not one, he’s a close second [among] defensive tackles in the league. He’s a heckuva player.”
