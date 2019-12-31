Philip Rivers Makes Surprising Comments About Chiefs DT Chris Jones

On Sunday, Philip Rivers took the field at Arrowhead Stadium to play what could be his final game in a Los Angeles Chargers uniform. The Kansas City Chiefs emerged from the divisional battle with a 31-21 victory, but the fiery veteran quarterback didn’t go down without a fight.

Early in the first quarter, Rivers was taken down to the ground by Chiefs Pro Bowl DT Chris Jones. Visibly upset by the tie-up, the 38-year-old signal-caller took a jab at the 310-pound lineman before the pair stood to their feet and exchanged words.

Philip Rivers freaking out at Chris Jones pic.twitter.com/dvDgn1xvU1 — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) December 29, 2019

Here is a different angle that shows the full takedown by Jones.

Here's a video of what happened before between Philip Rivers and Chris Jones. pic.twitter.com/BqEFJqUwzD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 29, 2019

After the game, reporters asked Rivers about the incident between him and the Chiefs star defensive lineman.

“That was the first play of the game and I thought my leg was broke but thankfully it wasn’t,” said Rivers. “It was one of those deals where I thought it was a little cheap, just because I didn’t think he had to finish me. It was already called underneath and then he kinda finished me. But again, we talked after the game and even during a little break in the action. Shoot, it’s all good. Some of that is good for me to get me going a little bit.”

Despite his competitive spirit, Rivers’ respect for Jones was evident from his surprising comment regarding his standing among the league’s top defensive lineman.

“What a player he is now. He’s up there, if not one, he’s a close second [among] defensive tackles in the league. He’s a heckuva player.”

